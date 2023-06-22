News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

Iraqi Christians oppose move for ‘demographic change’ in Nineveh

The large-scale real estate operations in the region threaten Christian heritage in the region, Christian leaders say

Iraqi Christians oppose move for ‘demographic change’ in Nineveh

Iraqi Catholics attend Easter Sunday mass at Qaraqosh's Al Tahera Church in the northern Iraqi province of Nineveh in this file image. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: June 22, 2023 12:57 PM GMT

Updated: June 22, 2023 01:06 PM GMT

Christian leaders and activists from five political parties have jointly issued a statement over large-scale real estate operations in the Christian stronghold of the Nineveh Plains, saying the move aims to change the demography and threaten the Christian heritage of the region.

Five political groups – the Assyrian Democratic Movement (Zowaa), the National Union of Beth Nahrain, the Abnaa al-Nahrain Party, the Assyrian National Party, and the Chaldean-Assyrian-Syriac Popular Council signed the document to denounce the plan for the Governorate of Nineveh, Fides news agency reported on June 21.

The region is a traditional home of various races and religions, especially Christian-majority Chaldean, Assyrian, and Syriac communities belonging to different churches.

The Many Faces of Asian Mary in Asia
and the World

A major Christian political party "the Babylon Movement," which controls four of the five seats reserved for Christian deputies in the Iraqi parliament, did not endorse the document.

The statement said the groups have received information from official and community sources that the municipalities of Nineveh are promoting transactions for the sale and ownership of residential lands in the Talkeif district, one of the districts of the Nineveh Plains, to individuals who are not from the region and who are not of the Christian component, Fides reported.

The groups said these initiatives are “a clear violation” of the Constitution and the 2013 ruling of the Federal Supreme Court.

Referring to the constitution in its ruling, the top court prohibited any real estate acquisitions of land for housing with the aim of changing the demographic balance between the different components of the Iraqi population, the statement said.

The move is being carried out with “a sectarian mentality,” it stated.

The statement was addressed to the Prime Minister and the Minister of Construction, Housing Municipalities, and Public Works, asking them to intervene immediately and instruct the relevant authorities, in order to "halt any measures aimed at sorting and distributing lands in the areas of a historic settlement of the indigenous Christian communities in Iraq".

The groups also denounced the position of the local government which claimed it is necessary to establish new municipal departments and new administrative units in areas of the Nineveh Plains to promote the development of infrastructure and services.

The political parties said the move, in fact, aims to fuel the emigration of Christians and hinder the return of many Christians who had fled their home due to brutal persecution by the jihadist Islamic State (IS).

The document also called on Christians to counter racist and sectarian practices and mentalities "that undermine the foundations of harmony, peaceful coexistence, and genuine national partnership."

Christians in Iraq are believed to be one of the oldest continuous Christian communities in the world.

According to the tradition, St. Thomas the Apostle and his associates introduced Christianity in Iraq in the 1st century.

Prior to the Gulf War in 1991, Iraq was home to about one million Christians.

Media reports suggest due to anti-Christian violence during the Saddam Hussein regime, the number of Christians began to fall as many started to emigrate. Before the US invasion of Iraq in 2003, Christians accounted for about 800,000.

The war and the consequent emergence of the Islamic State intensified the persecution of Iraqi Christians, triggering a mass exodus to various countries.

Currently, Christians in Iraq number about 500,000, according to European Union’s Research Services.

The cities and villages of Nineveh Plains were once inhabited mainly by indigenous Christian communities. However, many areas were deserted due to the occupation of the Islamic State for about two years.

Though the jihadist group was gradually driven out, only about 45 percent of the original Christian community has returned to the Nineveh Plains, La Croix International reported on June 22.

There were 102,000 Christians living there in 2014. But their number has dwindled to 36,000 and is expected to plummet even further by 2024 due to political instability and lack of security, as well as family and economic reasons, the report stated.

Pope Francis visited Iraq on March 5-8, 2021.

During the visit, he visited the cities of Ur, the birthplace of Abraham, Baghdad, Najaf, Qaraqosh, Erbil, and Mosul, and prayed at the ruins of four churches destroyed by Islamic State militants.

The pope called on all religions to work for peace, tolerance, and co-existence.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Iraqi Christians oppose move for ‘demographic change’ in Nineveh Iraqi Christians oppose move for ‘demographic change’ in Nineveh
Indian bishop, nun get bail in anti-conversion case Indian bishop, nun get bail in anti-conversion case
Should Bangladesh alone bear the burden of Rohingya crisis? Should Bangladesh alone bear the burden of Rohingya crisis?
Police beat up Indonesian villagers protesting thermal plant Police beat up Indonesian villagers protesting thermal plant
Taiwanese tourists warned against ‘seditious acts’ in HK Taiwanese tourists warned against ‘seditious acts’ in HK
Indian prelate issues security advice after parish heist Indian prelate issues security advice after parish heist
donateads_new
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Archdiocese of Agra

Archdiocese of Agra

Archdiocese of Agra covers 14 civil districts of northern India's Uttar Pradesh state and two districts of neighboring

Read more
Diocese of Yujiang

Diocese of Yujiang

The Diocese of Yujiang situates in the Ecclesiastical province of Nanchang. It began as the Apostolic Vicariate of

Read more
Diocese of Daejeon

Diocese of Daejeon

In a land area of 9,140 square kilometers, the Daejeon diocesan territory includes Daejeon Metropolitan City and

Read more
Diocese of Xuzhou

Diocese of Xuzhou

The diocese covers the prefectural city of Xuzhou with a territorial area of 11,258 square kilometer. It governs 3

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pioa

Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pio

Asian Catholics who cannot travel to Italy to venerate the relics of Padre Pio now has an...

Read more
Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionariesa

Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionaries

St. John’s Church in Kuala Belait of westernmost Brunei carries the legacy of two Spanish...

Read more
Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Churcha

Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Church

Church of Our Lady of Lourdes is a must visit for Asian Catholics who revere Mother Mary and...

Read more
Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostle

Saint Thomas Cathedral Basilica at Mylapore is a monumental declaration on ancient root of...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.