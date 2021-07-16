X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Iraqi bishop: Dignity takes longer to rebuild than structures

More than 40 organizations joined the International Religious Freedom Summit in Washington

Mark Pattison, Catholic News Service

Mark Pattison, Catholic News Service

Published: July 16, 2021 04:28 AM GMT

Updated: July 16, 2021 04:33 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Syro-Malabar church demolished in Indian capital

Jul 13, 2021
2

A good Samaritan to Malaysia's homeless and hungry

Jul 14, 2021
3

Vietnam's poor women slave away in dead-end jobs

Jul 13, 2021
4

Cambodia rules out independent inquiry into activist's murder

Jul 13, 2021
5

Is Catholic education in India on the right track?

Jul 13, 2021
6

Fed up, but still Catholic

Jul 14, 2021
7

Indian Dalits urge Vatican tribunal to end discrimination

Jul 14, 2021
8

Bishop appeals to Indian PM over church demolition

Jul 15, 2021
9

Timor-Leste lawyer accuses ex-priest of making death threat

Jul 14, 2021
10

Hindu leader in Bangladesh under fire for 'Satanic Jesus' comments

Jul 15, 2021
Support UCA News
Be part of the media network of UCA News!
Iraqi bishop: Dignity takes longer to rebuild than structures

Archbishop Bashar Warda of the Chaldean Catholic Church. (Photo: Chaldean Catholic Archdiocese of Erbil)

When fighters from the Islamic State (IS) group overran huge swaths of Iraq seven years ago, they laid waste to an untold number of buildings and religious sites.

Those need to be built again, acknowledged Chaldean Archbishop Bashar Warda of Irbil, in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. But beyond infrastructure needs, what needs to be rebuilt is the dignity of those who suffered under IS.

"Sustained persecution against a group, if not stopped, eventually takes from them their physical properties, their livelihoods, their security and, in the end, their dignity as human beings," Archbishop Warda said in his July 14 address at the International Religious Freedom Summit in Washington.

"Once this dignity is destroyed, the family and all social stability is destroyed with it. And while buildings can be quickly rebuilt, the restoring of dignity to those who have been brutally marginalized and humiliated as human beings is a far more difficult journey -- a journey which for which the hidden costs are far greater than that of any physical reconstruction," he said.

"And this restoration of dignity requires of international interveners and providers of aid something beyond the mere metrics of dollars spent and projects completed," Archbishop Warda added.

"It requires an honest and sincere treatment of affected people with a simple thing -- that is respect for them as human beings. As His Holiness Pope Francis has said before to the international aid community, 'People before projects.'"

Efforts to build businesses are still stolen from them by their persecutors

That's not to say that everything destroyed during the blindingly fast takeover of Iraqi territory by IS in 2014 has been rebuilt or patched up. Unlike the debate in the U.S. Congress over American infrastructure needs, there's no disputing that Iraq needs a thorough rebuild.

In a July 15 phone interview with Catholic News Service, Archbishop Warda said a stable national government in Iraq means "help building the infrastructure, it will mean providing jobs, providing jobs for the young people. Iraq is really in need of building the whole infrastructure. It helps the economy grow."

"You could tell," he added, "when it comes to electricity, when it comes to water, when it comes to roads. The last public hospital that was built was in 1986. Imagine! There is lots of work to be done."

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Under IS occupation, "fathers were made powerless to take care of their families. Turned overnight into helpless beggars, the years for most of them have stretched on without opportunity to provide for their families and secure a meaningful future for their children," Archbishop Warda said in his talk, "The Social Impact of Persecution and Religious Discrimination."

Related News

"Efforts to build businesses are still stolen from them by their persecutors -- who continue to exist in Iraq but now in different clothing -- as soon as they begin to grow," the archbishop said.

"Aid programs, which are designed to achieve social, financial and political objectives designed in the West," he explained, "direct innocent and powerless recipients concerning (the) ways in which they must now behave in order to be helped out of their misery."

"In other words, as a condition of receiving charity, the persecuted innocents must now allow themselves to be further judged and accept the fact without protest when they are found wanting," Archbishop Warda added. "Indignity upon indignity then, and where does this lead?"

His answer: "Unrest, breakdown of the family, the despair of dependency, and finally exodus."

They still find it not stable, not safe. They don't have any property even when they lived here

The archbishop told CNS that while his archdiocese has been growing since 2003, "we have 2,600 families from Mosul that have not returned to Mosul. They still find it not stable, not safe. They don't have any property even when they lived here. Jobs have disappeared. That goes to the insecurity that is there."

Over 40 organizations joined in convening the International Religious Freedom Summit, held in person in the nation's capital and online July 13-15. It featured prominent religious leaders and religious freedom advocates in a series of speeches, discussions and programs focusing on the vital need to protect religious freedom globally.

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops' Committee on International Justice and Peace was among the summit's sponsors.

Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan of New York, chairman of the USCCB's Committee for Religious Liberty, was scheduled to deliver a keynote at the closing dinner July 15.

Also Read

North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

A tide of intolerance and violence sweeps Asia
Jul 16, 2021
Dismissed Indian nun argues her case in court
Jul 16, 2021
Religious conversion in India: More smoke than fire now?
Jul 16, 2021
Nine dead after boats capsize in Indonesian storm
Jul 16, 2021
Malaysia's highland farmers fight for survival in pandemic
Jul 16, 2021
Filipino health groups oppose waste-to-energy bill
Jul 16, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Religious conversion in India: More smoke than fire now?
Jul 16, 2021
Young activists in firing line as Thailand's Covid strategy fails
Jul 16, 2021
Fed up, but still Catholic
Jul 14, 2021
Is Catholic education in India on the right track?
Jul 13, 2021
Faith needs shining amid Covid-19 pandemic
Jul 13, 2021

Features

Malaysia's highland farmers fight for survival in pandemic
Jul 16, 2021
Bowled over: Christian cricket brings harmony in Pakistan
Jul 15, 2021
A good Samaritan to Malaysia's homeless and hungry
Jul 14, 2021
Pandemic widens chasm between rich and poor in Thailand
Jul 13, 2021
Vietnam's poor women slave away in dead-end jobs
Jul 13, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Financial watchdog gives Vatican high marks for 2020

Financial watchdog gives Vatican high marks for 2020
Brazilian bishops call for impartial probe into health scandals

Brazilian bishops call for impartial probe into health scandals
Pope Francis announces a requiem for the Old Latin Mass

Pope Francis announces a requiem for the Old Latin Mass
Prayer another form of love

Prayer, another form of love
Pope modifies norms regarding use of 1962 Roman Missal

Pope modifies norms regarding use of 1962 Roman Missal
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 16 July 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 16 July 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Fifteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Fifteenth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, help me to remain faithful to You in every situation

Lord, help me to remain faithful to You in every situation
Lord, strengthen those who work among the indigenous

Lord, strengthen those who work among the indigenous
Servant of God Francis Garces and Companions | Saint of the Day

Servant of God Francis Garces and Companions | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.