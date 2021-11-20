X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Iraq churches restored after jihadist destruction

The churches in Mosul's St. George monastery were rebuilt with US funds and support of Christian group, L'Oeuvre d'Orient

AFP

AFP

Published: November 20, 2021 05:20 AM GMT

Updated: November 20, 2021 06:54 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Native clergy embrace legacy of Bangladesh's foreign missioners

Nov 17, 2021
2

Afghan refugees find safety in Cambodia after fleeing Taliban

Nov 18, 2021
3

Indian capital resists call for 'pollution lockdown'

Nov 16, 2021
4

Sri Lankan lawmaker wants to legalize cannabis cultivation

Nov 17, 2021
5

Philippine pedophiles find new ways to victimize children

Nov 18, 2021
6

Synodality poses big challenges to the Indian Church

Nov 19, 2021
7

Thailand rejects concerns over Lao hydroelectric projects

Nov 17, 2021
8

Catholic leaders are duty-bound to be defenders of children

Nov 17, 2021
9

200 priests seek foreign help in Indonesia's Papua region

Nov 17, 2021
10

Pope urges Ratzinger Prize winners to follow Pope Benedict's example

Nov 16, 2021
Support UCA News
Iraq churches restored after jihadist destruction

An aerial view of the Chaldean Monastery of St George (Mar Korkis) in Iraq's northern city of Mosul clicked on Nov. 19. (Photo: AFP)

Cymbals, prayers and Chaldean Catholic liturgy resounded on Friday in Mosul's Saint George monastery, where Iraqi faithful marked the restoration of two churches destroyed by jihadists in their former stronghold.

Dozens gathered in one of the monastery's churches that have been rebuilt in stone six years after the Islamic State group (IS) pulverised them, in a city home to one of the world's oldest Christian communities.

It is the latest sign of a slow return to normality in Iraq's second city.

Mosul was left in ruins after three years of jihadist occupation which ended in 2017 when an Iraqi force backed by US-led coalition air strikes pushed them out.

"We have old memories in this monastery," said Maan Bassem Ajjaj, 53, a civil servant who moved to Arbil, capital of the neighbouring autonomous region of Kurdistan, to escape the jihadists.

"My son and daughter were baptised here," he said. "Each Friday, Mosul's Christian families would come here."

The US Department of State funded the project, which also had support from a Christian non-governmental group, L'Oeuvre d'Orient, according to Samer Yohanna, a superior of the Antonian order of Chaldean monks.

He told AFP that the jihadists destroyed 70 percent of the monastery the year after they occupied Mosul in 2014 and declared the establishment of an Islamic "caliphate".

The IS onslaught forced hundreds of thousands of Christians in Nineveh province surrounding Mosul to flee.

Iraq's Christian population has shrunk to fewer than 400,000 from around 1.5 million before the US-led invasion of 2003 that toppled dictator Saddam Hussein.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

On a visit to Iraq in March, Pope Francis prayed outside another ruined church, one of at least 14 which IS destroyed in Nineveh.

Although the churches have been repaired, other parts of the centuries-old monastery still need restoration.

"You can see walls that are still standing but are weak and which need to be reinforced," Yohanna said.

Chaldean Bishop Thabet Habib, from the Al-Qosh diocese, said further work was needed so the entire monastery "can regain its splendour".

Last month, Mosul's Muslim community celebrated with a ceremony to mark the birthday of the Prophet Mohammed at the historic Al-Nuri mosque, which too was severely damaged by IS but is also being restored.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Secular institute members share commitment with religious orders
Secular institute members share commitment with religious orders
Laudato Si' Action Platform to integrate encyclical into church life
Laudato Si' Action Platform to integrate encyclical into church life
Kenyan Bishops seek decisive action on climate change
Kenyan Bishops seek decisive action on climate change
North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Support Us

Latest News

Dialogue is the key, Pope Francis tells Swedish Academy
Nov 20, 2021
US indicts Philippine churchman for sex-trafficking
Nov 20, 2021
Indian Sikhs celebrate Guru Nanak's birthday in Pakistan
Nov 20, 2021
Iraq churches restored after jihadist destruction
Nov 20, 2021
ICC halts probe in Philippines 'war on drugs'
Nov 20, 2021
Indian bishops welcome PM Modi's U-turn on farm laws
Nov 20, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

This Covid-19 nightmare too shall pass
Nov 19, 2021
Synodality poses big challenges to the Indian Church
Nov 19, 2021
Philippine pedophiles find new ways to victimize children
Nov 18, 2021
Catholic leaders are duty-bound to be defenders of children
Nov 17, 2021
Does the world care about victims of religious fanaticism?
Nov 16, 2021

Features

Life is cheap in Thailand's murder capital
Nov 19, 2021
Native clergy embrace legacy of Bangladesh's foreign missioners
Nov 17, 2021
Fear and trauma haunt Myanmar’s freed political prisoners
Nov 16, 2021
Vietnamese Catholics revisit martyrs' virtues
Nov 16, 2021
Outcry over Thai court's sedition declaration
Nov 15, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Starving Afghanistan

Starving Afghanistan
The marking of ground

The marking of ground
More than strawberry on the cake A call for greater gender equity

More than strawberry on the cake: A call for greater gender equity
Europe must recognize that it is now mission territory

"Europe must recognize that it is now mission territory"
Its the power of love

It’s the power of love
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.