News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

Iranian Christian rights activist wins German prize

Stephanus Foundation for Persecuted Christians recognizes Mary Fatima Mohammadi for campaigning despite state oppression

Mary Fatima Mohammadi, an Iranian Christian and civil rights activists was awarded the Stephanus Prize 2023 by Germany-based Stephanus Foundation for Persecuted Christians

Mary Fatima Mohammadi, an Iranian Christian and civil rights activists was awarded the Stephanus Prize 2023 by Germany-based Stephanus Foundation for Persecuted Christians. (Photo: Article 18)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: April 25, 2023 10:18 AM GMT

Updated: April 25, 2023 10:22 AM GMT

A German foundation that supports persecuted Christians honored an Iranian Christian civil rights activist with a prestigious prize for her brave and relentless campaign for human rights despite state oppression.

The Stephanus Foundation for Persecuted Christians conferred the Stephanus Prize 2023 on Mary Fatima Mohammadi for her "outstanding courage" and "extraordinary selflessness" at a ceremony in Bonn on April 21, said a press release from the group.

“The 24-year-old has not only claimed the right to change one’s faith for herself in Iran, where turning away from Islam is considered a crime. She has also compiled and published information on the totalitarian dictatorship's persecution of dissidents, including the inhumane treatment of inmates in Qarchak and Fashafoye prisons,” the release said.

Mohammadi was arrested several times and imprisoned twice for a period of time, most recently in 2020, when she spent three months in jail.

The US government campaigned for her in public speeches and interviews in 2020. Christians rights group, International Christian Concern, termed her “the bravest woman in Iran.”

Michael Brand, human rights policy spokesman for a parliamentary group in the German Bundestag, described her faith and human rights as "incredible" and "heroic" and what she suffered, including imprisonment, torture, and ill-treatment, as "martyrdom."

"She researched the religions and worldviews of other peoples"

Brand campaigned for her release from prison.

“But no one could break this courageous, deeply rooted young woman. The example spread like wildfire,” Brand said.

Her case caused a sensation around the world and made global headlines.

Mohammadi confessed that at the age of 17, she researched the religions and worldviews of other peoples and since then has considered Jesus Christ the most outstanding personality in world history.

It was difficult in Iran to get hold of a Bible in Persian because possession of it is forbidden. As she read it, she asked herself whether she could be as courageous as the deacon of the early Christian community, Stephen.

The award she received is named after Stephen, the first martyr of the Church.

Mohammadi said the award encourages her to continue to stand up for human rights and the oppressed.

"I dedicate the Stephanus Prize to all unknown persecuted women who continue to fight for their cause without receiving any support," she said.

"Pioneers of freedom and justice consciously take great personal risks"

She encouraged all those who stand up for the persecuted to appeal to those in power in the dictatorships and to get their democratic governments involved, for example, to demand the release of prisoners for political or religious reasons.

"They definitely learn about this support in detention," she emphasized.

During the ceremony, the foundation’s chairwoman Michaela Koller reminded that the world should not forget the heroism of the rebellious women in Iran and of such civil rights activists as Mohammadi.

The freedom that citizens enjoy in constitutional states was once won at the expense of victims, she said.

“Pioneers of freedom and justice consciously take great personal risks. For the sake of a better future, they should be supported by the people who live in democracies,” Koller added.

After the downing of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 by an Iranian anti-aircraft missile, which those responsible denied for three days, Mohammadi demonstrated with thousands of others on January 12, 2020, against the Iranian regime.

Security forces attacked, arrested, abused, and sexually humiliated her in Tehran's Azadi Square. She was held in the notorious dungeons.

She was first arrested at a house church meeting after converting from Islam to Christianity at the age of 19 and was jailed in the notorious Evin Prison from November 2017 to May 2018.

She was released on bail on Feb. 27, 2020 — but she wasn't out of danger at that time. She was accused of "disruption of public order" and was threatened with a long prison sentence. On Feb. 21, 2022, she managed to leave Iran.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

True religion frees us for 'life in the Spirit' True religion frees us for 'life in the Spirit'
Indonesian diocese opposes Komodo Park ticket policy Indonesian diocese opposes Komodo Park ticket policy
PM Modi responds positively to hosting pope in India PM Modi responds positively to hosting pope in India
Singapore urged to abolish death penalty Singapore urged to abolish death penalty
Iranian Christian rights activist wins German prize Iranian Christian rights activist wins German prize
Christians slam Pakistan’s ‘faulty’ census Christians slam Pakistan’s ‘faulty’ census
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Apostolic Prefecture of Shashi

Apostolic Prefecture of Shashi

The diocese covers an area of 14,100 square kilometers, covering the cities

Read more
Diocese of Zhaoxian

Diocese of Zhaoxian

The diocese of Zhaoxian began as Apostolic Prefecture of Zhaoxian on March 18, 1929. It was made an Apostolic Vicariate

Read more
Diocese of Yujiang

Diocese of Yujiang

The Diocese of Yujiang situates in the Ecclesiastical province of Nanchang. It began as the Apostolic Vicariate of

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Yueyang

Apostolic Prefecture of Yueyang

The Apostolic Prefecture of Yueyang was established on May 7, 1931. It is situated in the Hunan province of central

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Marya

Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Mary

Our Lady of Akita Catholic Church is Yuzawadai is among the most famous churches in Japan. The...

Read more
India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritagea

India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritage

Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica at Fort Kochi is one of the finest churches and a historic but also a...

Read more
Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholicsa

Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholics

Mokama Marian shrine on the southern bank of Ganges River bears the legacy persecuted Nepali...

Read more
Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostle

This fabled church is also known by its Syriac name Mar Sleeva (Holy Cross)...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.