News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Iran to free 4 environmentalists convicted as spies

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has pardoned more than 2,000 inmates to mark celebrations for the end of the holy month of Ramadan
Iran to free 4 environmentalists convicted as spies

Tehran Skyline with Iran's National Flag and Alborz Mountains. (Photo: Canva)

AFP, Tehran
Published: April 08, 2024 04:25 AM GMT
Updated: April 08, 2024 04:28 AM GMT

Four environmentalists who spent more than five years in prison after being convicted of spying will be freed following a pardon from Iran's supreme leader, state media reported on April 7.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has pardoned more than 2,000 inmates to mark celebrations for the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Their release date was not immediately clear, but their lawyer Hojat Kermani said it would be "in the coming days."

"My clients were informed by the judiciary's deputy of human rights that they are included in the amnesty," Kermani told the official IRNA news agency.

He named his clients as Sepideh Kashani, Niloufar Bayani, Houman Jowkar, and Taher Ghadirain.

They were arrested in 2018 on suspicion of espionage for foreign governments, among other charges, and were given jail sentences of up to 10 years.

The environmentalists worked for the Persian Wildlife Heritage Foundation, a conservationist organization that protects endangered species.

In early 2018, Iranian-Canadian environmentalist and university professor Kavous Seyed Emami, 63, died in prison.

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

He reportedly committed suicide a fortnight after his arrest, an allegation rejected by his relatives.

In 2023, wildlife conservationist Morad Tahbaz was among five American prisoners released from Iran as part of a prisoner swap deal with the United States.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Vicar Apostolic Andrew Souksavath Nouane Asa of Pakse, Laos
Read More...
Father
Administrator Shiqing Yang of Wuzhou, China
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Udumala Bala Showreddy of Warangal , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Mathai Kadavil of Saint Ephrem of Khadki, India
Read More...
Latest News
Iran to free 4 environmentalists convicted as spies
Iran to free 4 environmentalists convicted as spies
Thousands rally for Gaza hostages in Jerusalem
Thousands rally for Gaza hostages in Jerusalem
The shadow of Meiji-era discrimination lingers in modern Japan
The shadow of Meiji-era discrimination lingers in modern Japan
Report shows decline in parishes for several urban dioceses in US
Report shows decline in parishes for several urban dioceses in US
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.