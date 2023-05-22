News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

Iran summons Swiss envoy over tweet calling to halt executions

Tehran slams Bern for interfering in ‘internal affairs’ with criticism of killings, tweeting a picture of demonstrators

Iran summons Swiss envoy over tweet calling to halt executions

A protester holds a slogan reading in French 'Stop the executions in Iran' during a gathering to display the slogan 'Woman. Life. Freedom.' (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Tehran

By AFP, Tehran

Published: May 22, 2023 05:19 AM GMT

Updated: May 22, 2023 05:22 AM GMT

Iran on Sunday summoned Switzerland's ambassador over a tweet calling for a stop to executions linked to protests triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini, Tehran's foreign ministry said.

The Swiss embassy took to Twitter on Friday to "strongly condemn" the execution earlier that day of three men convicted of killing security force members during last year's protests in the central city of Isfahan.

"Switzerland urges Iran to stop these executions and to take steps to reduce the use of the death penalty," said the tweet from the embassy, which also represents US interests in Tehran.

More universal than Catholicism?
Mary among Asian religions

Ambassador Nadine Olivieri Lozano was summoned "following Switzerland's interventionist position in our country's internal affairs", the foreign ministry said on Sunday.

The Swiss tweet featured an image from a demonstration outside Iran showing protesters raising a poster of Amini -- who died in custody on September 16 -- and waving Iran's pre-Islamic revolution flag.

Tehran on Sunday condemned "the unconventional and unprofessional use of this country's embassy in Tehran in republishing an image with a fake flag".

"Such an unconventional action is not compatible with the friendly relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Swiss Confederation, and should be corrected," the statement said.

Iran witnessed waves of nationwide protests following the death of Amini, 22, an Iranian Kurd who had been arrested for an alleged breach of the Islamic republic's strict dress rules for women.

During the protests, which Tehran generally labelled as foreign-instigated "riots", thousands of Iranians were arrested and hundreds killed including dozens of security personnel.

Majid Kazemi, Saleh Mirhashemi and Saeed Yaghoubi were hanged on Friday after being found guilty of "moharebeh" -- or waging "war against God" -- for shooting dead three members of the security forces on November 16.

The executions drew sharp reactions from Western countries and was censured by human rights groups based outside Iran.

Iran executes more people a year than any other nation except China, according to human rights groups including Amnesty International.

The pace of the executions has been frantic in 2023, with the Norway-based group Iran Human Rights (IHR) now counting at least 270 executions since the start of the year.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Israel far-right minister visits Al-Aqsa compound amid tensions Israel far-right minister visits Al-Aqsa compound amid tensions
Iran summons Swiss envoy over tweet calling to halt executions Iran summons Swiss envoy over tweet calling to halt executions
Indian Church hails court's religious freedom stance Indian Church hails court's religious freedom stance
Sermons: synodal reflection Sermons: synodal reflection
Endogamy forces Indian couple to marry outside closed church Endogamy forces Indian couple to marry outside closed church
US, Japan prelates call on G7 leaders to eliminate nuclear weapons US, Japan prelates call on G7 leaders to eliminate nuclear weapons
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Meixian

Diocese of Meixian

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Meixian/Kayíng/Meizhou is a diocese of the Catholic

Read more
Archdiocese of Tharae-Nongsaeng

Archdiocese of Tharae-Nongsaeng

The Archdiocese of Tharae Nongsaeng is located in Sakon Nakhon Province, northeast of Thailand. It covers an area of

Read more
Territorial Prelature of Marawi

Territorial Prelature of Marawi

Geographically, the prelature is situated in North Central Mindanao. It consists of Marawi City, the whole province of

Read more
Diocese of Lucena

Diocese of Lucena

In a land area of 2,334 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the central towns of the Province of Quezon,

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholicsa

Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholics

Mokama Marian shrine on the southern bank of Ganges River bears the legacy persecuted Nepali...

Read more
Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda a

Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda

Queen of the Rosary Cathedral in Phat Diem is a testimony of faith and evangelization of a French...

Read more
Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic a

Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic

The Church of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception in Seria is a small church on the western Belait...

Read more
Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern Indiaa

Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern India

St. Mary’s Cathedral Church in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand state, is the mother church in...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.