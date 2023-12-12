News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

Iran prez accused of 'crimes against humanity' ahead of Swiss visit

A legal plea by Iranian exiles in Switzerland targets Ebrahim Raisi for prosecution over the 1988 dissidents' purge

In this pool photograph distributed by Russian news agency Sputnik on Dec. 7, Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi is seen during a meeting with the Russian president in the Kremlin in Moscow.

In this pool photograph distributed by Russian news agency Sputnik on Dec. 7, Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi is seen during a meeting with the Russian president in the Kremlin in Moscow. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Geneva

By AFP, Geneva

Published: December 12, 2023 05:12 AM GMT

Updated: December 12, 2023 05:32 AM GMT

A legal complaint called Monday for Swiss authorities to arrest Iran's president during an expected visit and charge him with crimes against humanity connected to a 1988 purge of dissidents.

The complaint asks Swiss federal public prosecutor Andreas Muller to ensure the arrest and prosecution of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi "over his participation in acts of genocide, torture, extrajudicial executions and other crimes against humanity".

Raisi was expected to participate in the United Nations Global Refugee Forum, which begins in Geneva on Wednesday, but the UN said Monday evening that Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian would lead the Iranian delegation, an indication that Raisi might not show.

The legal complaint against him, seen by AFP, was dated Monday. The prosecutor's office did not immediately confirm that it had been received.

It was filed by three alleged victims of Iran's crackdown on dissidents in the 1980s.

Rights groups have long campaigned for justice over alleged extrajudicial executions of thousands of mainly young people across Iranian prisons within a few months in the summer of 1988, just as the war with Iraq was ending.

Those killed were mainly supporters of the People's Mujahedin Organization of Iran, known by the abbreviations MEK or PMOI, a group considered a terrorist organization by Iran that backed Baghdad during the conflict.

The petitioners behind Monday's complaint said they could personally identify Raisi as figuring on a commission that sent thousands of jailed opponents to their deaths during the crackdown.

He was serving as deputy prosecutor general of Tehran at the time, and was among the most eager on his commission to sentence prisoners to death, the complaint said.

The main petitioner, Reza Shemiriani, was arrested in 1981 and was one of fewer than 150 of the 5,000 prisoners detained in his cell bloc who survived the 1988 purge, according to the complaint.

Raisi had asked him what group he belonged to, and when he said MEK, "his death sentence was assured", the complaint said, adding that Shemiriani still did not know why his life was spared.

Instead, he remained in prison until 1991, facing daily torture, the complaint said.

The two other petitioners had also been in Iranian prisons in 1988 and said they recognized Raisi "as a member of the death commission", according to the complaint.

International campaign 

In parallel to the legal complaint, an international campaign is also underway expressing outrage at Raisi's participation in the UN refugee forum, and urging his prosecution for "involvement in past and ongoing crimes under international law".

"Raisi was a key perpetrator of the 1988 massacre of thousands of political prisoners. His presence at the UN forum contradicts the fundamental values the UN stands for," said the petition.

So far it has gathered more than 200 signatures from dignitaries including Nobel laureates, judges, former ministers, parliamentarians, academics, and UN rights experts.

"We firmly believe that the United Nations, as a bastion of human rights and justice, should not compromise its reputation by extending an invitation to an individual accused of grave human rights violations," it said, urging the UN to "promptly rescind its invitation to Raisi".

When asked about the petition, forum host UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, told AFP that "Iran is a member state of the United Nations and therefore invited to the Global Refugee Forum".

"Iran has also been one of the largest refugee hosting countries for over 40 years," a spokesman said in an email, adding that "the Iranian delegation will be led by the foreign minister".

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month will mark the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millenium, that will profile some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Vatican panel celebrates declaration of human rights anniversary Vatican panel celebrates declaration of human rights anniversary
Latin American bishops show solidarity with Guatemalan cardinal Latin American bishops show solidarity with Guatemalan cardinal
Pope asks Korean Catholics to carry on witness of martyrs Pope asks Korean Catholics to carry on witness of martyrs
Iran prez accused of 'crimes against humanity' ahead of Swiss visit Iran prez accused of 'crimes against humanity' ahead of Swiss visit
Israel bombs Gaza after warning Hamas on 'verge of dissolution' Israel bombs Gaza after warning Hamas on 'verge of dissolution'
India’s Syro-Malabar controversy has lessons for universal Church India’s Syro-Malabar controversy has lessons for universal Church
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Sultanpet

Diocese of Sultanpet

The new diocese of Sultanpet, include the civil district of Palakkad in the state of Kerala, is bordered by the

Read more
Archdiocese of Merauke

Archdiocese of Merauke

In a land area of 90,000 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers three districts: Merauke, Mappi and Boven

Read more
Diocese of Simla-Chandigarh

Diocese of Simla-Chandigarh

Besides the Union Territory of Chandigarh, the diocese consists of eight civil districts in Himachal Pradesh, 12 civil

Read more
Diocese of Ubon Ratchathani

Diocese of Ubon Ratchathani

The diocesan territory stretches over a land area of 53,917 square kilometers in Thailand's northeast and covers seven

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern Indiaa

Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern India

St. Mary’s Cathedral Church in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand state, is the mother church in...

Read more
Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionarya

Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionary

The history of Kita Ichijo Cathedral Church, the mother church of Sapporo Diocese, is inseparably...

Read more
Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda a

Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda

Queen of the Rosary Cathedral in Phat Diem is a testimony of faith and evangelization of a French...

Read more
Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pioa

Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pio

Asian Catholics who cannot travel to Italy to venerate the relics of Padre Pio now has an...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.