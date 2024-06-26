News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Investigators search site of S. Korea lithium factory fire

The fire department confirmed 23 deaths, including 17 Chinese nationals, with identification work ongoing
South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol (C) visits the site of a fire at a lithium battery factory owned by South Korean battery maker Aricell in Hwaseong on June 24, 2024.

South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol (center) visits the site of a fire at a lithium battery factory owned by South Korean battery maker Aricell in Hwaseong on June 24. (Photo: AFP)

 

AFP, Seoul
Published: June 26, 2024 05:52 AM GMT
Updated: June 26, 2024 06:02 AM GMT

Investigators combed the charred wreckage of a South Korean lithium factory on June 25 to find the cause of a massive blaze that killed 23 in one of the country's worst factory disasters in years.

The fire department said 23 people are now confirmed dead, including 17 Chinese nationals -- one fewer than their initial figure of 18, with identification work ongoing.

"We plan to confirm the victims' identities by collecting DNA from their bodies," firefighter Kim Jin-young told reporters.

The government launched its formal investigation on June 25, involving ministries and departments from across the board, to pinpoint the exact cause of the fire, with investigators entering the building.

Over 100 people were working in the factory when workers heard a series of explosions from the second floor, where lithium-ion batteries were being inspected and packaged.

CCTV footage from the entrance of the factory building shows white smoke filling the area in less than 20 seconds, as people race out, the Yonhap news agency reported.

Toxic fumes likely quickly overwhelmed workers in the area where the blaze began, the fire department has said, adding that as it was a lithium fire, the workers' efforts to extinguish wouldn't have worked.

Park Soon-kwan, CEO of Aricell, the owner of the lithium battery plant, apologized for the fire, saying the company would "support the needs in every way" of the families of the victims.

He said the company would cooperate with investigators, adding that it had had dry-powder fire extinguishers throughout the building, and conducted regular safety training drills for employees.

Xing Haiming, Chinese Ambassador to Seoul, visited the site of the fire late on June 24, calling it an "unfortunate and heartbreaking," incident, but saying he "had a good conversation with the Korean government" on preventing any reoccurrence.

"It is hoped that South Korean businesses will learn a painful lesson, refrain from similar incidents in the future and earnestly safeguard the safety of Chinese citizens in South Korea," he said.

South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol also visited the disaster site late on June 24, and ordered authorities to check similar factories that handle chemicals and take "measures to prevent such accidents from happening again."

A spokeswoman for China's foreign ministry expressed "profound grief over the people who died" during a regular news conference on June 25.

"China has asked South Korea to find out the cause of the accident as soon as possible, make every effort to treat the injured, handle the aftermath, and provide assistance to the families of Chinese casualties," Mao Ning said.

Lithium batteries burn hot and fast, and are difficult to control with conventional fire extinguishing methods.

South Korea is a major producer of batteries, including those used in electric vehicles.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Trafficking is one of the largest criminal industries in the world, only outdone by drugs and arms trafficking, and is the fastest-growing crime today.
Victims come from every continent and are trafficked within and to every continent. Asia is notorious as a hotbed of trafficking.
In this series, UCA News introduces our readers to this problem, its victims, and the efforts of those who shine the light of the Gospel on what the Vatican calls “these varied and brutal denials of human dignity.”
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Joseph Qinjing Wu of Zhouzhi, China
Read More...
Archbishop
Archbishop Martin Sarmiento Jumoad of Ozamiz, Philippines
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Jose Chittooparambil of Rajkot , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Lourdu Anandam of Sivagangai , India
Read More...
Latest News
Interfaith alliance calls on Canada to protect places of worship
Interfaith alliance calls on Canada to protect places of worship
Pope expresses concern over 'technocratic' future
Pope expresses concern over 'technocratic' future
Church leaders in Holy Land protest municipal tax recovery plan
Church leaders in Holy Land protest municipal tax recovery plan
Investigators search site of S. Korea lithium factory fire
Investigators search site of S. Korea lithium factory fire
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.