News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Japan

Introducing ‘barrier alleys’ for Japan's elderly

These deliberate inconveniences aim to slow decline of physical capabilities and promote self-reliance

An elderly Japanese woman walks through a street market in Tokyo's Tsukiji area on April 22, 2022

An elderly Japanese woman walks through a street market in Tokyo's Tsukiji area on April 22, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

Cristian Martini Grimaldi

By Cristian Martini Grimaldi

Published: June 16, 2023 04:00 AM GMT

Updated: June 16, 2023 08:41 AM GMT

Japan, renowned for its rapidly aging society, faces unique challenges but also opportunities as its elderly population continues to grow.

In response to these changing demographics, the Japanese have embraced innovative approaches to cope with the demands of what is also a shrinking society and no, we are not talking about the use of robots.

One such movement gaining traction is advocacy for the 'benefit of inconvenience.'

The Many Faces of Asian Mary in Asia
and the World

Contrary to the prevailing belief that convenience equates to a better life, a professor at the Kyoto Institute of Technology has challenged this notion, shedding light on the profound practical and ethical implications it carries.

In modern society, the pursuit of convenience has been deeply ingrained. The emphasis on speed, efficiency, and ease has shaped our perception of progress and success.

However, this perspective may not align with the core needs of living beings, as Professor Keiko Nakamura, a researcher in biology, warns.

"As Japan grapples with an aging population, the concept of the benefit of inconvenience takes on particular significance"

For humans, in fact, the essence of life lies in the simple, yet essential, daily activities such as sleeping, eating and walking. These activities, often taken for granted, are the foundation of our well-being and growth.

The "benefit of inconvenience" challenges the conventional notion of convenience by exploring the advantages that arise from everyday difficulties.

Instead of prioritizing efficiency and instant gratification, this perspective encourages a shift in focus toward the inherent usefulness of struggle, effort and adaptability. This concept prompts us to reconsider the impact of excessive convenience on our physical and mental abilities, as well as our capacity for growth and self-sufficiency.

To understand how entrenched the concept of convenience in Japan’s culture is, take the word konbini, which stands for convenience store. And there are over 50,000 in Japan, all there for the express purpose to release the average Japanese from the most bothersome aspect of life. All in all, to make life the more convenient as possible, they are open 24 hours with food ready to consume on the spot.

But as Japan grapples with an aging population, the concept of the benefit of inconvenience takes on particular significance.

While the traditional approaches to supporting the elderly have often emphasized accessibility and care, aiming to alleviate burdens and improve quality of life, this movement prompts a re-evaluation of the potential unintended consequences of excessive convenience.

It advocates finding the right balance that promotes independence, self-reliance and personal growth among the elderly population.

This has led to the recent emergence of innovative solutions. One notable example is the concept of "barrier alleys" (bariaarii), which is intentionally incorporating small obstacles and challenges within buildings, especially in facilities catering to older adults.

"Excessive assistance can stifle their abilities and impede their mental capacities"

It is the opposite of something convenient. By providing opportunities for physical engagement and training, these deliberate inconveniences aim to slow the decline of physical capabilities and promote self-reliance among the elderly.

This approach has also led to the creation of designs and practices that encourage cognitive stimulation, motor skill development, and increased social interactions.

The aim is to foster a sense of purpose and literal empowerment (using strength when otherwise would not be required), countering the potential negative effects of over-reliance on convenience-driven solutions, like human helpers or advanced robots.

Within old age homes and hospitals, for example, there is a well-known saying: "Don't do for the elderly anything they can do for themselves."

This adage emphasizes the importance of preserving independence and initiative among the elderly, recognizing that excessive assistance can stifle their abilities and impede their mental capacities.

However, Japan is been used to a different approach, driven by the fear of potential lawsuits if an elderly individual were to harm themselves. This continuous assistance policy, although well-intentioned, raises concerns about its long-term impact on the autonomy and self-sufficiency of older adults.

Maintaining a delicate balance between providing the necessary support and fostering independence is essential when caring for the elderly. Encouraging self-sufficiency allows older adults to retain a sense of purpose and dignity. It acknowledges their capabilities and affirms their right to engage actively in daily tasks, decision-making, and the pursuit of personal interests.

This new approach could lead to a paradigm shift in health care.

Instead of focusing solely on avoiding legal risks, it is crucial to prioritize the long-term well-being and independence of older adults. This entails striking a balance between ensuring safety measures are in place while actively encouraging individuals to partake in activities that promote their cognitive, physical, and emotional well-being.

*The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Prelate hails Indian state’s scrapping of anti-conversion law Prelate hails Indian state’s scrapping of anti-conversion law
Heavy fighting in Myanmar 'kills many civilians' Heavy fighting in Myanmar 'kills many civilians'
Church in France reels from new abuse, cover-up allegations Church in France reels from new abuse, cover-up allegations
Pope offers prayers after Greece migrant boat tragedy Pope offers prayers after Greece migrant boat tragedy
Jesuits expel mosaic artist Father Marko Rupnik Jesuits expel mosaic artist Father Marko Rupnik
'Disaster' cyclone weakens after ramming India's coast 'Disaster' cyclone weakens after ramming India's coast
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Dindigul

Diocese of Dindigul

The diocesan territory stretches over a land area of 6,266 square kilometers and covers civil district of Dindigul.

Read more
Archdiocese of Samarinda

Archdiocese of Samarinda

In a land area of 211,440 square kilometers, the archdiocese of Samarinda is located in eastern part of Kalimantan,

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Jianou

Apostolic Prefecture of Jianou

The Apostolic Prefecture of Jian'ou is a apostolic prefecture located in the city

Read more
Military Ordinariate of Indonesia

Military Ordinariate of Indonesia

The Military Ordinariate of Indonesia is a military ordinariate of the Roman Catholic Church. Immediately subject to

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionariesa

Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionaries

St. John’s Church in Kuala Belait of westernmost Brunei carries the legacy of two Spanish...

Read more
Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionarya

Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionary

Kon Tum wooden Cathedral church in Vietnam’s Central Highlands is a rare architectural splendor....

Read more
Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japana

Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japan

The minor basilica of the Twenty-Six Holy Martyrs of Japan in Nagasaki beholds the sacrifices of...

Read more
Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacya

Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacy

The Church of the Visitation in Seremban relishes the treasured legacy of pioneering French...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.