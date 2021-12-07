X
Myanmar

International outcry as Myanmar junta jails Suu Kyi

The ousted leader has been detained since the generals staged a coup and ousted her government in February

AFP, Yangon

AFP, Yangon

Published: December 07, 2021 09:56 AM GMT

Updated: December 07, 2021 10:06 AM GMT

International outcry as Myanmar junta jails Suu Kyi

Aung San Suu Kyi will serve her two-year sentence under house arrest in Naypyidaw. (Photo: AFP)

Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi was jailed for two years on Dec. 6 after being found guilty of incitement against the military and breaching Covid rules in a ruling that drew swift international condemnation.

A special court initially sentenced the 76-year-old Nobel laureate to four years in prison, but she was partially pardoned hours later by the junta chief, who halved the sentence to two years.

Suu Kyi has been detained since the generals staged a coup and ousted her government on Feb. 1, ending the Southeast Asian country's brief period of democracy.

She has since been hit with a series of charges, including violating the official secrets act, illegally importing walkie talkies and electoral fraud. She faces decades in prison if convicted on all counts.

Former president Win Myint was also initially jailed for four years on Dec. 6 but was also pardoned by junta chief Min Aung Hlaing and sentenced to two years' imprisonment, according to a statement read out on state TV.

They will serve their sentences by remaining under house arrest in the capital of Naypyidaw, the statement said, without giving further details.

We urge the regime to release Aung San Suu Kyi and all those unjustly detained

On Dec. 6 evening, residents in parts of commercial capital Yangon banged pots and pans — a practice traditionally associated with driving out evil spirits but which has been used since February to show dissent against the military.

The United States led international condemnation of the sentences, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken calling the convictions "unjust" and "affronts to democracy and justice."

"We urge the regime to release Aung San Suu Kyi and all those unjustly detained," he said in a statement.

UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet said the conviction "following a sham trial in secretive proceedings before a military-controlled court is nothing but politically motivated."

The Nobel Committee said it was "concerned" for the 1981 Peace Prize laureate, saying it feared the consequences "for the future of democracy in Myanmar" but also the "impact a long prison term may have on Aung San Suu Kyi personally."

The pardon was "more stage-managed than even the sentencing itself," International Crisis Group's Myanmar senior adviser Richard Horsey told AFP. "If it was an attempt at magnanimity, it has fallen flat."

Suu Kyi's incitement conviction related to statements her National League for Democracy party published shortly after the coup condemning the generals' takeover.

The Covid charge is linked to last year's election, which the NLD won in a landslide, but the details are not clear with the government imposing a gag order on the court proceedings.

The military seems to have doubled down on its highly oppressive approach toward the NLD and Aung San Suu Kyi herself

Journalists have been barred from attending the special court hearings in Naypyidaw and Suu Kyi's lawyers were recently banned from speaking to the media.

In recent weeks, other senior members of the NLD have received long sentences. A former chief minister was sentenced to 75 years in jail, while a close Suu Kyi aide was jailed for 20. Suu Kyi also faces multiple corruption charges, each of which carries a possible sentence of 15 years in prison.

The verdict was on "the soft charges which the regime could have spared her, but chose not to," independent analyst Soe Myint Aung told AFP. "The military seems to have doubled down on its highly oppressive approach toward the NLD and Aung San Suu Kyi herself."

The military, which has dominated life in Myanmar for decades, has defended its coup, claiming fraud allegations in last year's general election.

