X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

Interfaith leaders hail prospect of papal visit to India

They hope the visit will promote harmony and peace between different religions

Bijay Kumar Minj

Bijay Kumar Minj, New Delhi

Published: November 23, 2021 05:49 AM GMT

Updated: November 23, 2021 06:42 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

A regime that abducts athletes is not fit to host Olympics

Nov 22, 2021
2

Pope Francis revokes priesthood of Timor-Leste priest

Nov 22, 2021
3

Filipino clergy 'can speak out against sinful politics'

Nov 22, 2021
4

Honest evangelization needs honest journalism

Nov 22, 2021
5

Cambodian opposition activist hacked to death

Nov 22, 2021
6

Thai temple’s cryptocurrency raises concerns

Nov 22, 2021
7

Is Jesus Christ a king or a president for Asia?

Nov 23, 2021
8

Myanmar junta targets Catholic institutions in Kayah state

Nov 23, 2021
9

Papua needs native bishops to break deafening silence

Nov 22, 2021
10

Indian bishops welcome PM Modi's U-turn on farm laws

Nov 20, 2021
Support UCA News
Interfaith leaders hail prospect of papal visit to India

Heads of religious faiths attend a seminar in New Delhi, India, on Nov. 22. (Photo: Bijay Kumar Minj/UCA News)

Religious heads of different faiths in India’s national capital hailed the meeting between Pope Francis and Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month as historic and a step further to promote brotherhood.

Modi, who was in Rome for the G20 summit, met the pope on Oct. 30 at the Vatican City and invited him to visit India. The last papal visit to India was made by Pope John Paul II in 1999.

The preparations for the official India visit of the Holy Father were kicked off at the Press Club of India in New Delhi on Nov. 22 with a seminar on the theme “Encounter,” as promoted by Pope Francis. Among those present were faith leaders, priests, nuns, laity and journalists.

In his keynote address, Archbishop Anil Joseph Couto of Delhi said: “In the background of our prime minister meeting with Pope Francis, this gathering of leaders of different faiths has great significance to interfaith harmony for peace and progress of our nation.”

He said India is bestowed with diversity and plurality of religions and cultures, customs and traditions, ethnicities and heritages, and it should continue to safeguard and celebrate its rich and unique identity.

Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, chief imam of the All India Imam Organization, while thanking Pope Francis for receiving India’s prime minister with full dignity and respect and accepting his invitation to visit India, said the people of India should take this extraordinary and timely effort forward “by continuing to promote brotherhood in our nation.”

True religion is caring for the poor, the widows and the orphans. It is in doing acts of kindness and goodness that we must become world leaders

Goswami Sushil Ji Maharaj, national president of the Indian Parliament of Religions, described Modi’s invitation to the pope as “a great step” and hoped he will visit India “as soon as possible.”

He said the gesture by the Indian prime minister “would send out a strong message down the line, especially to people at the grassroots level, to respect each other’s faiths.”

Swami Krishnanand Paramhans, a Hindu spiritual leader, concurred: “Our prime minister has walked in faith to express his respect for all faiths by visiting the pope.”

Acharya Vivek Muni, president of the International Mahavir Jain Mission, said Indian culture despite being so diverse had maintained unity among different faiths, while Giani Ranjit Singh, head priest of Gurdwara Bangla Sahib, called upon all to replace hatred with love, violence with peace and learn to embrace our brothers as the two great leaders did.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Swami Shantatmananda, head of the Ramakrishna Mission in Delhi, called for peace among all religions. “There is great need to cultivate this culture of encounter. True religion is caring for the poor, the widows and the orphans. It is in doing acts of kindness and goodness that we must become world leaders,” he said.

The seminar concluded with the faith leaders praying that the Spirit of the Prince of Peace would sweep our nation this Christmas.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Sri Lankans pray for justice for Easter attack victims
Sri Lankans pray for justice for Easter attack victims
India repeals farm laws to prevent Sikh alienation
India repeals farm laws to prevent Sikh alienation
Pakistani prelate rejects cleric's statement on religious freedom
Pakistani prelate rejects cleric's statement on religious freedom
130 dead, many missing after floods batter Indian state
130 dead, many missing after floods batter Indian state
Muslim mason sculpts shrines for Bangladesh's Hindu dead
Muslim mason sculpts shrines for Bangladesh's Hindu dead
What’s behind India’s U-turn on farming laws?
What’s behind India’s U-turn on farming laws?
Support Us

Latest News

Myanmar junta targets Catholic institutions in Kayah state
Nov 23, 2021
Philippine youth group vows to take on pirates
Nov 23, 2021
Sri Lankans pray for justice for Easter attack victims
Nov 23, 2021
Anger as Thailand deports third Cambodian refugee
Nov 23, 2021
Top Indonesian lawman demands action on rights cases
Nov 23, 2021
New priests bring fresh hope for China Church
Nov 23, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Is Jesus Christ a king or a president for Asia?
Nov 23, 2021
India repeals farm laws to prevent Sikh alienation
Nov 23, 2021
Honest evangelization needs honest journalism
Nov 22, 2021
A regime that abducts athletes is not fit to host Olympics
Nov 22, 2021
Letter from Rome: Speaking frankly about Frank
Nov 22, 2021

Features

Philippine presidential hopeful Pacquiao was 'naive' drug user
Nov 23, 2021
Muslim mason sculpts shrines for Bangladesh's Hindu dead
Nov 22, 2021
Life is cheap in Thailand's murder capital
Nov 19, 2021
Native clergy embrace legacy of Bangladesh's foreign missioners
Nov 17, 2021
Fear and trauma haunt Myanmar’s freed political prisoners
Nov 16, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Ecumenical group says Nigeria is still violating religious freedom

Ecumenical group says Nigeria is still violating religious freedom
Only a third party can render justice for victims of Churchrelated sex abuse

"Only a third party can render justice for victims of Church-related sex abuse"
We need a new Church museum

We need a new Church museum
Ohio congregation looks to martyred nun Stang as guide to implementing Laudato si

Ohio congregation looks to martyred nun Stang as guide to implementing Laudato si'
Iraqi cardinal cautions against social media used to harm the Church

Iraqi cardinal cautions against social media used to harm the Church
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.