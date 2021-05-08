X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Interfaith leaders condemn violence against Asian Americans

Rally at the Buddhist Temple of Chicago remembers those killed in recent mass shootings

Joyce Duriga, Catholic News Service

Joyce Duriga, Catholic News Service

Published: May 08, 2021 06:10 AM GMT

Updated: May 08, 2021 06:14 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indonesian cleric's Sunday sermon irks Catholics

May 6, 2021
2

Philippine priest aims broadside at 'liar' Duterte

May 6, 2021
3

Sex attack on Christian child triggers protest in Pakistan

May 5, 2021
4

Filipino husband confronts 'philandering' priest

May 7, 2021
5

Indian court takes up jailed Jesuit's bail plea

May 5, 2021
6

Christians in Nepal persecuted by religious and political decree

May 7, 2021
7

The clock is ticking for Pakistan's beleaguered Christian nurses

May 6, 2021
8

Building Christ-centered marriage and family life in Singapore

May 6, 2021
9

Cambodia eases lockdown amid swift vaccination program

May 6, 2021
10

Modi blamed for inaction amid India's pandemic crisis

May 7, 2021
Support UCA News
Interfaith leaders condemn violence against Asian Americans

Rev. Patti Nakai of the Buddhist Temple of Chicago leads a prayer during an interfaith rally against racism toward Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders on May 2. (Photo: Chicago Catholic)

Interfaith leaders in Chicago have rallied against racism and rising incidents of violence toward Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, saying all people deserve fair and equal treatment.

The May 2 rally at the Buddhist Temple of Chicago in the city's Uptown neighborhood drew about 75 people.

Rev. Patti Nakai, resident minister at the temple and a third-generation Japanese American, opened the event by remembering those killed in recent mass shootings, particularly members of the Asian American and Pacific Islander community.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Sixteen of America's largest cities saw attacks on Asians rise by an unprecedented 164% during the first quarter of 2021, according to police data compiled by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino.

"They were not killed by just a lone gunman out of the blue," Rev. Nakai said. "They were made targets by something larger and that is our society, our culture, especially the media and entertainment industry, and by the twisted narration of American history."

She encouraged participants to change the forces that make Asian Americans a target and seem like "others."

We're trying to do something about racism. It's the right thing to do. It's what Jesus would do

"We do belong here. We're not others. We're not foreigners. We're here as fellow Americans," Rev. Nakai said.

The Uptown Clergy Group, an informal gathering of leaders from several religious traditions in the neighborhood, organized the rally, where each faith leader rang a bell outside the temple.

Loyda Vida, a Filipino from St. Mary of the Lake Church in Chicago, was at the rally.

"I am really concerned with what is going on because we are kind of timid and still we experience the harsh judgment that they are inflicting on us," Vida said. "It is very nice to be here and be together because we are all one. We are all connected with each other."

Related News

Her fellow parishioner Margaret Furlong attended the rally to show her support for Asian Americans.

"We're trying to do something about racism," Furlong said. "It's the right thing to do. It's what Jesus would do."

Vida added that such work is appropriate because it falls in line with church teaching.

"We have a moral responsibility to act the way the Lord wants us to. That's basic catechesis that we teach the children in grade school," she said. "It's a moral choice."

Father Manuel Dorantes, St. Mary of the Lake pastor, joined the religious leaders at the rally.

"Many people are being hurt in our community," he told the Chicago Catholic, newspaper of the Archdiocese of Chicago following the rally. "And when anyone hurts -- when a single person hurts in the community -- the entire community is hurt."

He pointed to several recent incidents in the Uptown community where Asian Americans or Pacific Islanders were assaulted because of their skin color or heritage.

"That is unacceptable. As Catholics, we believe that every single human life has dignity regardless of who they are or where they come from," Father Dorantes said. "I am here simply as a minister of the church to unite myself with the rest of the faith leaders of the community to tell people that everyone has dignity."

We must be ever vigilant against words that inspire acts of hate

The faith leaders hope to hold more events in the future to raise awareness of racism, Rev. Nakai said.

"To change the minds, that's where it starts. This kind of gathering, just being together is a start," Rev. Nakai said.

Chicago Cardinal Blase J. Cupich has also spoken against racism against Asian Americans. Following the killing of eight Asian women in Atlanta March 16, he said in a statement that there is no place in society for violence and hate speech. He called on all people to "resist language, culture and acts that denigrate Asian Americans and all people of color -- because they have deadly consequences.

"We must be ever vigilant against words that inspire acts of hate -- this responsibility is even greater for elected officials," he added.

"When people make racist comments or jokes, it normalizes bigotry, reinforces racism and risks encouraging those who would commit hate crimes," he said. "It is incumbent on all Christians, all Americans, to resist subtle and overt acts of bigotry, to build up the common good through acts of love for all our neighbors, near and far."

Also Read

Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
Papal trip to beleagured Iraq highlights need for dialogue
Papal trip to beleagured Iraq highlights need for dialogue

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Vietnam Catholics suspend services to contain Covid-19
May 8, 2021
Mystery surrounds coronavirus secrets, Vatican event told
May 8, 2021
Interfaith leaders condemn violence against Asian Americans
May 8, 2021
Papal vaccine campaigns offered punishments 200 years ago
May 8, 2021
Asian and Pacific Island Catholics urged to find unity of faith
May 8, 2021
Indian lay Catholic cleared for sainthood
May 7, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Christians in Nepal persecuted by religious and political decree
May 7, 2021
Modi blamed for inaction amid India's pandemic crisis
May 7, 2021
The clock is ticking for Pakistan's beleaguered Christian nurses
May 6, 2021
'Enemies of Islam': Malaysian book accuses Christians of conspiracy
May 4, 2021
India's election results challenge Modi's political future
May 3, 2021

Features

Get me out of here, say frustrated young Thais
May 7, 2021
Vietnam nuns give tuberculosis patients fresh start in life
May 6, 2021
Building Christ-centered marriage and family life in Singapore
May 6, 2021
Vietnamese fathers share spiritual experiences of St. Joseph
May 5, 2021
Pandemic ruins lives of helpless Bangladeshi garment workers
May 5, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Love one another as I have loved you

Love one another as I have loved you
The toll of Modis complacency

The toll of Modi’s complacency
Handson faith

Hands-on faith
Australian archbishop says theres no stopping popes push for synodality

Australian archbishop says there's no stopping pope's push for synodality
Indonesian Church leader seeks truce in Papua

Indonesian Church leader seeks truce in Papua
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Sunday 9 May 2021

Mass on Demand – Sunday 9 May 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Sixth Sunday of Easter

Readings of the Day: Sixth Sunday of Easter
Lord, help me to be alert to this call to Love as I go about my daily tasks

Lord, help me to be alert to this call to Love as I go about my daily tasks
“Stand up; I am only a man.” Enlighten Lord

“Stand up; I am only a man.” Enlighten Lord

Saint John of Avila | Saint of the Day

Saint John of Avila | Saint of the Day
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.