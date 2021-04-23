X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Myanmar

Interfaith charity works for Myanmar's needy 

WFP estimates that up to 3.4 million more people will go hungry, particularly in urban areas, within the next six months

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: April 22, 2021 05:00 PM GMT

Updated: April 23, 2021 05:00 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Thai Buddhist monk 'mistaken' in beheading himself

Apr 20, 2021
2

Covid-19 claims seven Catholic priests in Indian state

Apr 21, 2021
3

Laos follows Cambodia into lockdown as Covid numbers rise

Apr 22, 2021
4

Filipino community pantries bring to life Jesus' miracle

Apr 22, 2021
5

Thai Catholics assist Myanmar's Karen refugees

Apr 22, 2021
6

Filipinos set up community pantries for the poor

Apr 20, 2021
7

PM's warm words fail to calm India's Covid-19 panic

Apr 21, 2021
8

Indonesian priest builds faith by examining atheism

Apr 20, 2021
9

China intensifies clampdown on Christian orphanages

Apr 21, 2021
10

ASEAN pressed not to invite Myanmar junta leader to summit

Apr 21, 2021
Support UCA News
Interfaith charity works for Myanmar's needy 

Nuns from the Sisters of St. Joseph of the Apparition provide food items to 300 needy households in Mandalay on April 20. (Photo: SJA )

Myanmar Catholics, Buddhists, Muslims and Hindus are cooperating to provide support to people who are struggling to feed themselves and their families following months of political turmoil.

The Southeast Asian nation has been plunged into political upheaval following the army seizing power before the newly elected parliament was able to meet on Feb. 1, sparking daily protests against military rule and a nationwide civil disobedience movement.

Nuns from the Sisters of St. Joseph of the Apparition (SJA) are leading an interfaith group giving aid to 300 needy families in Mandalay, the country’s second-largest city. 

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The interfaith group is providing staples like rice, cooking oil, salt and onions thanks to generous contributions from the Myanmar Catholic community in Norway.

SJA nuns have also given moral and material support to people who were affected by a fire while they mourned with the families for those killed by security forces in pro-democracy protests. 

The nuns have also been leading prayer groups for peace and joining Catholics marching in the streets, saying the rosary while they provided food and drinks to the anti-coup protesters.

Out of darkness, simple acts of generosity shine with great power

The Catholic Church in the Buddhist-majority country has gained world attention through the inspiring witness of Sister Ann Rosa Nu Tawng from Kachin state whose courageous act in confronting security forces in February and March is an example to us all. 

Cardinal Charles Bo hailed the example of Sister Ann’s faith, which has inspired many and led to a greater appreciation of the Catholic Church and the life of a religious. 

“Out of darkness, simple acts of generosity shine with great power,” Cardinal Bo said in a Divine Mercy Sunday message.

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has warned that food insecurity is rising sharply in Myanmar following the military coup and millions more people will go hungry in coming months. 

Related News

WFP estimates that up to 3.4 million more people will go hungry in Myanmar, particularly those in urban areas, within the next six months.

“More and more poor people have lost their jobs and are unable to afford food,” country director Stephen Anderson said in a statement on April 22.

“A concerted response is required now to alleviate immediate suffering and to prevent an alarming deterioration in food security.”

WFP said the rice price has increased by 5 percent in Yangon and across the country since January and the price of cooking oil has increased by 18 percent since February.

Prices are also on the rise in border states including Rakhine, Chin and Kachin. In Kachin, rice prices are up by as much as 43 percent in some townships and cooking oil by 32 percent. The price of fuel has increased by roughly 30 percent nationwide, according to WFP.

After nearly three months, the military is still struggling to control the country

There are signs families in and around Yangon are being pushed to the edge, skipping meals, eating less nutritious food and going into debt just to survive.  

The WFP has planned to nearly triple its support from 1.3 million to 3.3 million people and urgently needs US$106 million.

Since the coup, the military has unleashed a wave of terror against peaceful protesters and other unarmed bystanders that has claimed more than 700 lives including dozens of children.

After nearly three months, the military is still struggling to control the country. The banking system has come to a standstill, factories are closed, investments halted and the bureaucracy is not functioning, including hospitals, railways and education, because of many civil servants' participation in the civil disobedience movement. 

Also Read

Claims of sexual misconduct lead to exodus of Singapore altar servers
Claims of sexual misconduct lead to exodus of Singapore altar servers
Vietnamese land activists to go on trial
Vietnamese land activists to go on trial
Hospital bed shortage sparks outrage in Philippines
Hospital bed shortage sparks outrage in Philippines
Muslim leaders call for religious tolerance in Malaysia
Muslim leaders call for religious tolerance in Malaysia
Disaster should unite efforts to create Indonesia's 'Garden of Eden'
Disaster should unite efforts to create Indonesia's 'Garden of Eden'
Filipino community pantries bring to life Jesus' miracle
Filipino community pantries bring to life Jesus' miracle

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Claims of sexual misconduct lead to exodus of Singapore altar servers
Apr 23, 2021
Fire kills 13 Covid patients in Indian hospital
Apr 23, 2021
Vietnamese land activists to go on trial
Apr 23, 2021
Commission under fire for 'betraying' Pakistan's minorities
Apr 23, 2021
Hospital bed shortage sparks outrage in Philippines
Apr 23, 2021
Security alone cannot counter terrorism, says Vatican official
Apr 23, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Disaster should unite efforts to create Indonesia's 'Garden of Eden'
Apr 23, 2021
Filipino community pantries bring to life Jesus' miracle
Apr 22, 2021
Easter attacks revealed ailment eating into Sri Lankan society
Apr 22, 2021
Timor-Leste's independence hero keeps letting the nation down
Apr 20, 2021
Vatican should appoint Joseph Ha as Hong Kong's new bishop
Apr 19, 2021

Features

Claims of sexual misconduct lead to exodus of Singapore altar servers
Apr 23, 2021
Interfaith charity works for Myanmar's needy 
Apr 23, 2021
PM's warm words fail to calm India's Covid-19 panic
Apr 21, 2021
China intensifies clampdown on Christian orphanages
Apr 21, 2021
Indonesian priest builds faith by examining atheism
Apr 20, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
A bewitching Africa

A bewitching Africa
Pope says world is out of time in dealing with climate crisis

Pope says world is out of time in dealing with climate crisis
Australias Plenary Council needs the Catholic community

Australia's Plenary Council needs the Catholic community
For the future of the earth

For the future of the earth
Congregations walk the talk of Earth Day with ongoing care for creation

Congregations 'walk the talk' of Earth Day with ongoing care for creation
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Thursday 22 April 2021

Mass on Demand – Thursday 22 April 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Third Week of Easter

Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Third Week of Easter
Lord, help me to walk faithfully with You

Lord, help me to walk faithfully with You
By eating the Bread of Life let us become one with Jesus

By eating the Bread of Life let us become one with Jesus
St. Fidelis of Sigmaringen | Saint of the Day

St. Fidelis of Sigmaringen | Saint of the Day
 
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.