Interfaith bazar marks Christmas in Jerusalem despite disquiet

Residents carry Christmas trees distributed by the municipality in Jerusalem's Old City on Dec. 23. (Photo: AFP)

An interreligious Christmas bazar is thriving in Jerusalem on the eve of Christmas amid Christian leaders complaint that peace continues to elude the birthplace of Jesus Christ.

A Christmas market by women, including nuns, selling handcraft from different cultures and religious communities in East Jerusalem has already caught attention of the world with more than 60 exhibitors, mostly from the Silwan and Arab neighborhoods of East Jerusalem.

They are showcasing jewellery, crockery, cosmetics, fashion accessories, handmade sweets and local specialties, ceramics, organic jams, candles at the "Christmas Bazaar”. Nuns sells articles produced in the monasteries from different congregations.

"These women, from different religions, different nationalities, with very different lives, will spend the whole day together," wrote Florence Budry on the website of the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem.

In another development aimed at interfaith harmony, the Goethe University Frankfurt am Main and the Tel Aviv University have joined hands.

Amidst the camaraderie, there was a row on Oct 26, when a cultural festival, co-sponsored by the Palestinian National Theater, was held with theatrical and musical workshops aimed at young Palestinians living in the area.

The Oct. 26 incident provoked reaction from the Assembly of the Heads of the Catholic Churches of the Holy Land

It was forcibly interrupted and the order for cancellation was issued by Israel as the festival was "supported and sponsored by the Palestinian Authority without written permission".

The Oct. 26 incident provoked reaction from the Assembly of the Heads of the Catholic Churches of the Holy Land, which expressed "concern" at the "repeated hostile and repressive acts" implemented in the Holy City.

Peace has been elusive to the three Abrahamic faiths living in the Holy Land as it was devastated by the 11-day conflict in May this year, which caused the death of 227 of people, including 65 children and 39 women.

Since Pope St. John Paul II, who stayed five days in the Holy Land in March 2000, the Church has been active in solving the Palestinian conflict. The 2015 Vatican agreement recognized Palestine and endorsed the two-nation solution.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

On Dec 18, in an interview with the US newspaper Telegraph, Father Francesco Patton, Custos of the Holy Land, noted that life of many Christians in Jerusalem has been made "unsustainable by radical local groups with extremist ideologies.”

"It seems that their goal" added the Franciscan father "is to free the Old City of Jerusalem from its Christian presence, including the Christian quarter," Vatican news service Fides quoted him as saying.

The Christian leaders, among other things, had cited the "innumerable attacks" suffered by churches, monasteries and representatives of the clergy by "radical groups" who aim at "expelling" the Christians from Jerusalem and the Holy Land, they said.

However, Israel has denied the accusations made by patriarchs and heads of the Churches of the Holy Land regarding the threat to the presence of Christians.

But according to Israel, they "are baseless and distort the reality of the Christian community in Israel".