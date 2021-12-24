X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Interfaith bazar marks Christmas in Jerusalem despite disquiet

Peace has been elusive to the three Abrahamic faiths in the Holy Land as it was devastated by an 11-day conflict in May

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: December 24, 2021 10:56 AM GMT

Updated: December 24, 2021 10:59 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Shameless China tries to erase 1989 massacre from history

Dec 23, 2021
2

Focus on Myanmar's people, not just Aung San Suu Kyi

Dec 21, 2021
3

Local priests relish mission in Indonesia's Bethlehem

Dec 22, 2021
4

French missionary returns home after long service in Cambodia

Dec 23, 2021
5

Clerics get away with child abuse in the Philippines

Dec 21, 2021
6

Khmer Rouge tribunal ends bid to put commander in dock

Dec 22, 2021
7

The cop will decide your faith and fate in India

Dec 22, 2021
8

China bans Christmas as 'forbidden Western celebration'

Dec 24, 2021
9

Australia offers Cambodia 2.3 million doses of Pfizer vaccine

Dec 22, 2021
10

Every day is Covid Christmas

Dec 21, 2021
Support UCA News
Interfaith bazar marks Christmas in Jerusalem despite disquiet

Residents carry Christmas trees distributed by the municipality in Jerusalem's Old City on Dec. 23. (Photo: AFP)

An interreligious Christmas bazar is thriving in Jerusalem on the eve of Christmas amid Christian leaders complaint that peace continues to elude the birthplace of Jesus Christ.

A Christmas market by women, including nuns, selling handcraft from different cultures and religious communities in East Jerusalem has already caught attention of the world with more than 60 exhibitors, mostly from the Silwan and Arab neighborhoods of East Jerusalem.

They are showcasing jewellery, crockery, cosmetics, fashion accessories, handmade sweets and local specialties, ceramics, organic jams, candles at the "Christmas Bazaar”. Nuns sells articles produced in the monasteries from different congregations.

"These women, from different religions, different nationalities, with very different lives, will spend the whole day together," wrote Florence Budry on the website of the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem.

In another development aimed at interfaith harmony, the Goethe University Frankfurt am Main and the Tel Aviv University have joined hands.

Amidst the camaraderie, there was a row on Oct 26, when a cultural festival, co-sponsored by the Palestinian National Theater, was held with theatrical and musical workshops aimed at young Palestinians living in the area.

The Oct. 26 incident provoked reaction from the Assembly of the Heads of the Catholic Churches of the Holy Land

It was forcibly interrupted and the order for cancellation was issued by Israel as the festival was "supported and sponsored by the Palestinian Authority without written permission".

The Oct. 26 incident provoked reaction from the Assembly of the Heads of the Catholic Churches of the Holy Land, which expressed "concern" at the "repeated hostile and repressive acts" implemented in the Holy City.

Peace has been elusive to the three Abrahamic faiths living in the Holy Land as it was devastated by the 11-day conflict in May this year, which caused the death of 227 of people, including 65 children and 39 women.

Since Pope St. John Paul II, who stayed five days in the Holy Land in March 2000, the Church has been active in solving the Palestinian conflict. The 2015 Vatican agreement recognized Palestine and endorsed the two-nation solution.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

On Dec 18, in an interview with the US newspaper Telegraph, Father Francesco Patton, Custos of the Holy Land, noted that life of many Christians in Jerusalem has been made "unsustainable by radical local groups with extremist ideologies.”

"It seems that their goal" added the Franciscan father "is to free the Old City of Jerusalem from its Christian presence, including the Christian quarter," Vatican news service Fides quoted him as saying.

The Christian leaders, among other things, had cited the "innumerable attacks" suffered by churches, monasteries and representatives of the clergy by "radical groups" who aim at "expelling" the Christians from Jerusalem and the Holy Land, they said.

However, Israel has denied the accusations made by patriarchs and heads of the Churches of the Holy Land regarding the threat to the presence of Christians.

But according to Israel, they "are baseless and distort the reality of the Christian community in Israel".

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Prayers in Italy for abandoned Catholic mission in Afghanistan
Prayers in Italy for abandoned Catholic mission in Afghanistan
Muslim nations pledge to help unlock frozen Afghan assets
Muslim nations pledge to help unlock frozen Afghan assets
Myanmar youth pleads guilty in plot to attack UN ambassador
Myanmar youth pleads guilty in plot to attack UN ambassador
Christians struggle to be counted in Iraq
Christians struggle to be counted in Iraq
Paris archbishop offers to resign after reports on private life
Paris archbishop offers to resign after reports on private life
Anti-Black Friday protests, strikes in US, Europe
Anti-Black Friday protests, strikes in US, Europe
Support Us

Latest News

Typhoon-hit Filipinos keep the faith
Dec 24, 2021
Interfaith bazar marks Christmas in Jerusalem despite disquiet
Dec 24, 2021
Show love to your child at Christmas
Dec 24, 2021
Uproar over Pakistani bakeries' boycott of Christmas cakes
Dec 24, 2021
Cardinal Bo under fire for meeting Myanmar coup leader
Dec 24, 2021
China bans Christmas as 'forbidden Western celebration'
Dec 24, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Show love to your child at Christmas
Dec 24, 2021
Remembering an Indonesian Muslim's Christmas sacrifice
Dec 24, 2021
Letter from Rome: Why Pope Francis is upset with Roman Curia
Dec 24, 2021
The voice of the disappeared in Pakistan
Dec 24, 2021
Shameless China tries to erase 1989 massacre from history
Dec 23, 2021

Features

Christmas magazines promote young Catholic writers in Bangladesh
Dec 24, 2021
India's Muslims see politics behind marriage law move
Dec 23, 2021
Vietnam Catholics share love and care at Christmas
Dec 23, 2021
French missionary returns home after long service in Cambodia
Dec 23, 2021
Pakistani band spreads message of interfaith harmony
Dec 22, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Does celebrating Christmas really change anything

Does celebrating Christmas really change anything?
Ecumenical leader says we must remember abuse victims this Christmas

Ecumenical leader says we must remember abuse victims this Christmas
Tidings of comfort

Tidings of comfort
Memory at Christmas an American carol and biblical images

Memory at Christmas: an American carol and biblical images
Room

Room
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.