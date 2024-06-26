News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Interfaith alliance calls on Canada to protect places of worship

The Canadian Interfaith Conversation urged protection for all faith groups against religious identity-based attacks
Shaila Carter of Islamic Relief Canada and co-chair of the Canadian Interfaith Convention addresses the press conference held by the CIC, June 18, 2024.

Shaila Carter of Islamic Relief Canada and co-chair of the Canadian Interfaith Convention addresses a press conference on June 18. (Photo: The Canadian Council of Churches)

Susan Korah, OSV News
Published: June 26, 2024 06:21 AM GMT
Updated: June 26, 2024 06:24 AM GMT

A deepening polarization in Canadian society and increased vandalism against houses of worship has led to an interfaith call for the federal government to provide more robust protection of religious institutions.

At a June 18 news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, the Canadian Interfaith Conversation, or CIC, an alliance of faith communities working to combat hate based on religious identity, issued an urgent call to action for the protection of all faith groups from such attacks.

Highlighting the role of religious communities in building bridges, Aakash Maharaj, ambassador-at-large of the Ottawa-based Global Organization of Parliamentarians Against Corruption and member of the executive council of CIC, said: "Faith communities share a deep reverence for and commitment to the dignity of every human being and for the sacredness of humanity and creation. Hate ignores and undermines that dignity and sacredness, and has no place in Canada."

"It (attacks against religious communities) is not only a Jewish community problem," said Richard Marceau of the Center for Jewish and Israeli Affairs. "All other faith institutions deserve as much protection."

Shaila Carter, co-chair of CIC and interfaith specialist at Islamic Relief Canada, said Canada should be a safe environment for people to practice their faith freely and happily.

"As the daughter of [Bangladeshi] immigrants I am here to build bridges between people, to combat hate in solidarity with other faiths and to promote love. As women, we should be able to wear our headscarves if we choose to," she said.

The CIC statement, signed by 60 representatives of Christian, Jewish, Muslim and Baha'i communities, outlined four recommendations for the government of Canada. In addition to stepping up security measures for all religious institutions including houses of worship, schools, daycare centers, community centers and cemeteries, it called on the government to:

-- Support Canadian interfaith efforts to provide nonsectarian medical and humanitarian aid to victims, especially child victims, of international conflicts through reputable and trustworthy organizations as a means of advancing peacebuilding efforts abroad and social solidarity in Canada.

-- Introduce a comprehensive strategy to foster understanding about online hate based on religious identity.

-- Ensure, in collaboration with other levels of government, that hate crime units are informed about hate based on religious identity in every law enforcement service, so that targeted groups can feel safe, heard and respected.

Each of these appeals was based on current needs that have reached a level of unprecedented urgency in Canada and around the world.

The need for extra protection for houses of worship has been heightened by domestic tensions and international conflicts. Christian churches have been under attack since the alleged discovery in May 2021 of unmarked graves at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.

No bodies have been uncovered in Kamloops or on other First Nations territory since these reports originated. Yet the CBC reported that 33 churches have been burned to the ground since then and close to 70 more have been vandalized in some way.

And since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war, police forces in major Canadian cities have reported a dramatic surge in antisemitic and Islamophobic hate crimes, including shots fired at Jewish schools and synagogues.

In a March 5 article, the Macdonald-Laurier Institute, a nonpartisan think tank, noted the nationwide epidemic of arsons and vandalism against Christian churches, "and the silence from some political and ideological groups is deafening."

The author of the article, Stuart Parker, notes that Canadians, including Liberal and New Democratic Party members of Parliament, have been extremely reluctant to condemn the crimes.

"And that's especially tragic since many of the targeted churches served non-white parishes. The first two churches burned in June 2021 served First Nations communities in B.C. (British Columbia), and since then, Filipino, Copts and other multicultural Christian communities have seen their places of worship charred or defaced," he wrote.

Bruce Clemenger of the Evangelical Fellowship of Canada said his organization is conflicted about the idea of creating "bubble zones," or spaces around houses of worship where it would be illegal to hold protests. He said the fellowship is looking for a balance between free expression, which includes the right to protest peacefully, and the need to protect vulnerable minorities from being attacked in their places of worship.

"There are provisions in the Criminal Code of Canada, and even in municipal bylaws, that are not being adequately used," Clemenger said.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Trafficking is one of the largest criminal industries in the world, only outdone by drugs and arms trafficking, and is the fastest-growing crime today.
Victims come from every continent and are trafficked within and to every continent. Asia is notorious as a hotbed of trafficking.
In this series, UCA News introduces our readers to this problem, its victims, and the efforts of those who shine the light of the Gospel on what the Vatican calls “these varied and brutal denials of human dignity.”
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Lourdu Anandam of Sivagangai , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Joseph Yingjin Han of Sanyuan, China
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Joseph Kallarackal of Jaipur , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Methodius Ailin Qu of Changsha, China
Read More...
Latest News
Interfaith alliance calls on Canada to protect places of worship
Interfaith alliance calls on Canada to protect places of worship
Pope expresses concern over 'technocratic' future
Pope expresses concern over 'technocratic' future
Church leaders in Holy Land protest municipal tax recovery plan
Church leaders in Holy Land protest municipal tax recovery plan
Investigators search site of S. Korea lithium factory fire
Investigators search site of S. Korea lithium factory fire
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.