News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

Injured, sick children from Gaza airlifted to UAE

Sunday's evacuations marked the third batch of Palestinians transferred to the UAE since Israeli offensive against Hamas

Egyptian paramedics transfer an injured Palestinian arriving on the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing with the Gaza Strip on Nov. 27.

Egyptian paramedics transfer an injured Palestinian arriving on the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing with the Gaza Strip on Nov. 27. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Egypt

By AFP, Egypt

Published: November 28, 2023 05:29 AM GMT

Updated: November 28, 2023 05:39 AM GMT

Injured by Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, ten-year-old Mira can no longer speak or walk, a condition her sister hopes will improve with advanced treatment in a UAE hospital.

Suffering from a brain hemorrhage and a fractured skull after a shell landed near her Gaza home last month, Mira on Sunday was stretchered aboard an Emirati evacuation plane.

She is one of 80 patients and their relatives who were airlifted to the United Arab Emirates from Egypt's El-Arish airport, near the Rafah border crossing from Gaza.

"Doctors say she needs care," said Mira's sister, Nahil, 35, who joined her on the plane.

Sunday's evacuations marked the third batch of Palestinians transferred to the UAE since an unprecedented October 7 attack by Gaza-based Hamas militants on Israel killed around 1,200 people, according to Israeli officials.

In reprisal, Israel vowed to destroy the militants and has hit back with a relentless air and ground offensive that has left nearly 15,000 dead in the Gaza Strip, most of them women and children, according to Gaza's Hamas government.

The UAE is one of the few Arab states to recognize Israel, having established ties in 2020 as part of the US-brokered Abraham Accords. But it is at pains to show solidarity with the Palestinians.

It has dispatched a 150-bed field hospital to Gaza and has pledged to take in 2,000 Palestinians, including 1,000 children and an equal number of cancer patients, for treatment.

They all required special permits to leave Gaza, which were already difficult to obtain prior to the war.

Afraid of everything

Gaza's hospitals, poorly equipped even before, have been running out of basic supplies and are largely unable to cope with the deluge of war wounded.

The number of hospital beds in Gaza has declined from around 3,500 before the war to an estimated 1,400, and there are many more patients than beds, according to the World Health Organization.

In northern Gaza, only four small hospitals out of 24 are estimated to be operational and admitting new patients, while eight out of 11 medical facilities in the south are still functioning, the United Nations says.

"There are no medicines, no anesthetic, no water, no electricity," said Nahil.

Relieved that her sister will be in good hands, Nahil is still plagued with worry for her father.

He was wounded the same day as Mira but remains hospitalized in Gaza.

The mixed sentiment is shared by most on board the evacuation flight as a four-day pause in fighting that went into force on Friday is due to expire early Tuesday.

Nouzha Fawzi, a mother of five, is among the plane's restless passengers.

Three of her children suffer from hemophilia, an inherited blood disorder in which the blood does not clot properly, resulting in an increased risk of bleeding or bruising.

But only her seven-year-old son Yussef was cleared to go to Abu Dhabi. The rest remained behind.

"A simple blow causes them to bleed. Imagine if they are injured," Fawzi said, her hand resting on her heart as she spoke on the plane.

Sitting beside his mother, Yussef nervously gnawed at his nails, without saying a word.

"He was not like that before. He was dynamic. He loved to play. Since the war, he no longer speaks much. He is afraid of everything," Fawzi said.

Worse still, "he asks me if he will die."

Fawzi and the rest of the passengers arrived in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Already, many were bracing for a difficult return once their treatment is finished, saying they don't have homes to go back to.

Of Gaza's 2.4 million people, 1.7 million are internally displaced, according to the UN.

They are crowded into makeshift shelters, including hospitals and schools, with little access to their basic needs.

"If we go back, it will be to a tent," said Asma Akram, 26, who accompanied her son Majd with leukemia.

"We'll have to start over".

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month will mark the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millenium, that will profile some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Myanmar bishop others flee cathedral after army takeover Myanmar bishop others flee cathedral after army takeover
Media must promote respect for human dignity, pope says Media must promote respect for human dignity, pope says
German bishop denounces Polish archbishop over reform course German bishop denounces Polish archbishop over reform course
Bishop expresses disagreement with section of synod report Bishop expresses disagreement with section of synod report
Injured, sick children from Gaza airlifted to UAE Injured, sick children from Gaza airlifted to UAE
Japan trials OTC sales of 'morning-after' pill Japan trials OTC sales of 'morning-after' pill
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Apostolic Prefecture of Linqing

Apostolic Prefecture of Linqing

Linqing is a county-level city under the administration of the prefecture-level

Read more
Diocese of Hanyang

Diocese of Hanyang

The Diocese of Hanyang is a suffragan diocese of the Archdiocese of Hankow. Its cathedral—the Cathedral of St.

Read more
Diocese of Ningbo

Diocese of Ningbo

Ningbo Diocese covers the three cities of Ningbo, Shaoxing and Zhoushan at the northeastern part of Zhejiang province,

Read more
Diocese of Rourkela

Diocese of Rourkela

The diocese is in the northwestern part of Orissa state in the eastern India. In a land area of 9,675 square kilometers

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Marya

Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Mary

Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception, popularly known as Notre Dame Cathedral...

Read more
Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolutiona

Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolution

Sacred Heart Church in Keamari is a British colonial-era Catholic Church in Pakistan’s Karachi...

Read more
Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xaviera

Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xavier

Saint Francis Xavier Cathedral in Hyderabad is a British-colonial-era religious landmark in...

Read more
Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionarya

Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionary

The history of Kita Ichijo Cathedral Church, the mother church of Sapporo Diocese, is inseparably...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.