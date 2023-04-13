Industries, like the Church, have an ethical responsibility

Both can only flourish if they behave ethically and contribute to society at large

A placard with a picture of Indian tycoon Gautam Adani lies outside a closed shop during a nationwide protest by activists of the Indian Youth Congress Party, in New Delhi on Feb. 6, 2023, calling for an inquiry into allegations of major accounting fraud at Adani, the country's biggest conglomerate. (Photo: AFP)

Recent scandals connected with business owners in Asia, and in several parts of the world, raise pertinent questions regarding the contributions of these industries to society at large.

How are these businesses and industries supposed to behave? What is their responsibility and contribution to society? In general, are they ethical in their existence? Put simply, ethics is the art and science of living with one another in a society.

As a society's ethical principles dictate people’s behaviors and conduct, ethics and society are closely interwoven. Although society refers to the general group of people who live and interact with one another, ethics refers to the moral standards that guide behavior.

A community's norms, values, and moral standards are shaped through the study of ethics and society, which also serves to advance the welfare of its people.

Fundamentally, ethics gives people a framework for making choices that are consistent with their own particular values and views. It serves as the basis for cultural practices and social conventions and influences how people behave and engage with one another.

A society's members behave according to ethical principles, which promote harmony and respect among them. Ethics invite us to do the right thing and to choose the good, both for the individuals and for society.

Ethics and Society

The connection between ethics and society is always dynamic. As society changes, so do the moral principles that guide conduct. This is true because morality is not a fixed concept but is affected by a wide range of elements, such as social, religious, and cultural norms.

It's critical for people to understand the cultural and social circumstances in which they work since ethical standards might differ widely in varied cultures.

Promoting justice and fairness is one of ethics' most significant social functions. A just and equitable society must be built on ethical values like honesty, integrity, and respect for others. When these values are violated, it may result in prejudice, inequity, and even violence.

For instance, discrimination based on race, gender, or sexual orientation is wrong and can cause societal instability and conflict. It also breaches the ethical concept of respect for others.

The promotion of personal accountability and responsibility is another crucial function of ethics in society. Individuals must accept responsibility for their actions and be held accountable for the results of those actions in accordance with ethical standards. This fosters the sense of accountability and personal responsibility needed for a healthy society.

The ability to foster trust between people and organizations is one of the main reasons ethics are important for society. People are more inclined to trust and cooperate with others when they are certain that they will act morally.

This is crucial in business since successful relationships and transactions depend on trust. Customers and investors are more inclined to trust businesses that act ethically, which may increase success and profitability.

Ethics and Societal Welfare

In general, ethics contributes to the welfare of society as a whole in addition to fostering fairness, justice, and responsibility. An ethical society is one where people watch out for one another and cooperate for the common good.

Ethical values like compassion, kindness, and empathy can contribute to this. More social cohesiveness, fewer conflicts, and an overall feeling of well-being for society as a whole can result from this.

Although ethics play a crucial role in society, it can be challenging to establish and uphold ethical norms. The ethical norms of various cultural and socioeconomic groupings can vary, and what is moral in one community could be regarded as immoral in another.

A universal set of ethical principles that can be applied to all members of society may be difficult to promote as a result of disputes and misunderstandings that may arise between people and groups.

Since it offers a framework for people and society to make moral judgments, ethics is essential to society. Individuals can use ethics as a guide to distinguish between right and wrong and the proper action in various circumstances. Promoting fairness, justice, and equality in society requires a strong ethical foundation.

A society that places a high priority on ethics is more likely to have a legal framework and institutions that uphold social justice and human rights. For social cohesiveness and stability, ethics also promotes respect and confidence between people and institutions.

We can claim that the flourishing and the very survival of a society depend on its ethics. No unethical society can survive in the long run, as history has demonstrated.

We may hold that ethics and society are interwoven, with ethical principles having a significant impact on how a community develops its norms and values. A functional and cohesive society is facilitated by ethical principles through fostering justice, fairness, responsibility, and well-being.

However, it can be difficult to define and uphold ethical norms, especially in a multinational and varied community. In order to establish a set of universal ethical norms that can be applied to all members of society, it is crucial for people to work together and have a thorough understanding of the cultural and social circumstances in which they operate.

So industries can only flourish if they behave ethically and treat the customers with respect and contribute to the larger society. Industries do have an ethical responsibility to society, of which they are intrinsically part of. They are part of the larger social networks.

What is true of industries is still more applicable to the Church, particularly in the Asian context. The Church is called to be transparent about its ethical values and to have higher moral standards so that society at large can emulate it. A religious and spiritual organization like the Church has an added responsibility to be ethical above all.

*Jesuit Father Kuruvilla Pandikattu is a theologian and Chair Professor of JRD Tata Foundation for Business Ethics at XLRI-Xavier School of Management in Jamshedpur, India. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

Latest News