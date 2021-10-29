X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Indonesia's Widodo calls for vaccine equity

President issues plea to rich countries to share but admits lack of access and Covid errors had led to many deaths

Katharina Reny Lestari

Katharina R. Lestari, Jakarta

Published: October 29, 2021 09:46 AM GMT

Updated: October 29, 2021 09:50 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Will Modi meet Pope Francis at the Vatican?

Oct 25, 2021
2

Cambodia lifts ban on flights from three Asian countries

Oct 25, 2021
3

Crying out for lawful law enforcers in Indonesia

Oct 25, 2021
4

Daughter of Indonesia's first president becomes a Hindu

Oct 26, 2021
5

Cambodian court convicts 14 activists over protests

Oct 26, 2021
6

Modi's intervention sought to end anti-Christian violence in India

Oct 27, 2021
7

Korean missionary nuns held in Nepal on conversion charges

Oct 27, 2021
8

Vatican-approved bishop 'kidnapped' in China

Oct 27, 2021
9

Modi to meet pope this weekend, says Indian cardinal

Oct 28, 2021
10

Church sees conspiracy in probe against Indian cardinal

Oct 25, 2021
Support UCA News
Indonesia's Widodo calls for vaccine equity

Indonesian President Joko Widodo wants help from rich countries. (Photo courtesy of the Cabinet Secretariat) 

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has called for Covid-19 vaccine equity in the world, urging advanced countries to share vaccines with poor ones in order to “overcome this pandemic together.”

“It should not be just a few countries that get all the vaccines, and some other countries get only a little,” he told the BBC in an Oct. 27 virtual interview from the presidential palace in Jakarta.

“Everyone has helped, but in my opinion it is not enough. In this time of crisis, advanced countries need to do more in helping poor countries get vaccines so that we can overcome this pandemic together,” he said.

His comments came ahead of the G20 summit and the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) where he is expected to repeat the call when he meets other world leaders.

Widodo also admitted that his administration had made mistakes in managing the pandemic and said that “our hospitals, our facilities were full and could not handle the load and that led to a lot of deaths.”

Indonesia, which has been hit hard by the pandemic, reported its highest number of daily deaths attributed to Covid-19 in July when at least 1,200 people were dying each day and more than 54,000 new cases were being recorded.

This is for the sake of humanity as a whole. There must be equity. Everyone must have an equal right to access health care

The government has set a new target of administering 2.5 million vaccine shots per day in October, aiming to meet its target of inoculating 80 percent of the targeted population — around 208.2 million people — by the end of this year.

So far Indonesia has received more than 300 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines including Sinovac and Pfizer, according to authorities.

Widodo made the same call on vaccine equity on Oct. 26 to leaders attending a virtual session of the 38th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit.

He urged them to continue buying Covid-19 vaccines and fight against discrimination and the politicization of vaccines, and to speak out about the importance of vaccine equity for all.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Speaking to UCA News on Oct. 29, Muliawan Margadana, coordinator of the Catholic Network Against Covid-19 (JKMC-19), stressed the importance of Widodo’s call.

“This is for the sake of humanity as a whole. There must be equity. Everyone must have an equal right to access health care. Therefore, rich countries must help poor ones,” he said.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Pedophiles abuse children while judicial system sleeps
Pedophiles abuse children while judicial system sleeps
Interfaith gathering pledges solidarity in Vietnam
Interfaith gathering pledges solidarity in Vietnam
Philippine clergy join Robredo’s pink campaign
Philippine clergy join Robredo’s pink campaign
Philippine priest breeds rabbits to fight hunger
Philippine priest breeds rabbits to fight hunger
Myanmar refugee children enroll in Indian schools
Myanmar refugee children enroll in Indian schools
Cambodia delivers 200,000 Covid vaccines to Vietnam
Cambodia delivers 200,000 Covid vaccines to Vietnam
Support Us

Latest News

Catholics fight for religious freedom
Oct 29, 2021
Pedophiles abuse children while judicial system sleeps
Oct 29, 2021
Interfaith gathering pledges solidarity in Vietnam
Oct 29, 2021
Pope calls for 'urgent' response to climate crisis at COP26
Oct 29, 2021
Bangladesh court orders judicial probe into attacks on Hindus
Oct 29, 2021
Indonesia's Widodo calls for vaccine equity
Oct 29, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Pedophiles abuse children while judicial system sleeps
Oct 29, 2021
Vietnamese religious' love for beloved homeland
Oct 28, 2021
Can electronic persons sin like us?
Oct 28, 2021
The struggle for street power in Pakistan
Oct 27, 2021
A despairing cry for help in a Vietnam field hospital
Oct 26, 2021

Features

Generation gap: Why Japan's youth don't bother to vote
Oct 29, 2021
The division on Christian divorce in Pakistan
Oct 29, 2021
Women lead way as India pushes 'eco-miracle' seaweed
Oct 28, 2021
Climate refugees find safety in Bangladesh's shanty towns
Oct 26, 2021
Italian missionary hits the road to help poor in Bangladesh
Oct 25, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Vaticans 2021 Nativity scene from the Andes Christmas tree from Italy

Vatican's 2021 Nativity scene from the Andes; Christmas tree from Italy
Reorganization at Knights of Columbus founders church leads to hard feelings

Reorganization at Knights of Columbus founder's church leads to hard feelings
Pope Francis to visit Canada foster reconciliation with indigenous peoples

Pope Francis to visit Canada, foster reconciliation with indigenous peoples
Missionary bishop alarmed over coup in neighboring Sudan

Missionary bishop alarmed over coup in neighboring Sudan

French Catholics demand change in light of devastating Church sex abuse report

French Catholics demand change in light of devastating Church sex abuse report
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.