Indonesia’s oldest bishop dies at age 95

Anton Pain Ratu championed many social issues while leading Atambua for more than two decades

Bishop Emeritus Anton Pain Ratu. (Photo: Supplied)

The oldest bishop in Indonesia has died at the age of 95 after championing many social issues.

Divine Word Bishop Emeritus Anton Pain Ratu of Atambua died in hospital on Jan. 6 after experiencing lung and respiratory problems, said Father Vincentius Wun, vicar-general of the diocese.

Pain Ratu, as he was known, celebrated his 95th birthday on Jan. 2. He led Atambua diocese, which borders Timor-Leste, for more than two decades from 1982. He will be buried on Jan. 9.

According to Divine Word Father Steph Tupeng Within, Pain Ratu was involved in helping refugees from Timor-Leste, a former Portuguese colony, during its struggle for independence from Indonesian rule in the 1990s.

He mobilized “emergency relief efforts for the refugees and asked the Indonesian government to “provide a decent life” for them, the former editor-in-chief of local newspaper Flores Pos said.

As the struggle for independence turned violent, Bishop Pain Ratu sought a reduction in military presence in border areas, Father Within recalled.

In 2006, Pain Ratu played a leading role in ending violence in Atambua during a mass protest against the execution of three Catholic farmers — Fabianus Tibo, Marinus Riwu, and Do Minggus da Silva — accused of sectarian riots, which killed about 200 Muslims, in 2000.

They were later executed by firing squad on Sept. 22, 2006.

Riots followed in Atambua, the capital of Belu Regency in East Nusa Tenggara province.

Pain Ratu took part in a rally against the death penalty, which is also opposed by the Vatican.

"He rode a motorbike around Atambua calling for an end to violence. Atambua was calm," Father Within noted.

“Who dared take to the streets to quell mass unrest? Whose voice could activists hear and the restless security forces rely on? Only Bishop Anton Pain Ratu," said the priest.

He sided “with the oppressed, with a non-violent struggle,” Father Within said.

In 2003, when he turned 75, he submitted his resignation to the Vatican. However, it took four years for his request to be granted when Pope Benedict XVI chose Bishop Dominikus Saku as his successor.

The appointment of Bishop Saku marked the transition of leadership from Divine Word bishops to diocesan bishops in Atambua which became a diocese on Jan. 3, 1961.

Since retiring, he lived near a shrine in St. Mary Kiupukan Parish in Atambua.

There, as he wrote in a letter, he wanted to spend the rest of his life "as best as possible by praying, writing and helping Atambua diocese to the best of my ability in the field of service."

Robert Bala, a Catholic writer said that his choice to remain in the diocese and live in simplicity was an expression "to embrace the land in which he worked."

Father Yudel Neno of Atambua diocese, who lived with Pain Ratu in recent years, called his simplicity “inspiring."

“He took care of old items, as long as they were suitable for reuse. He didn't always need new things."

Mery Nitbani, chairperson of Polycarpus Congregation Council in Atambua of the Timor Evangelical Christian Church, recalled the bishop's ecumenical efforts.

She said the bishop encouraged an ecumenical exchange program by which Protestant pastors lead sermons in Catholic churches and vice-versa.

Agustinus Taolin, head of Belu Regency, called Pain Ratu a Church leader “with charisma and character.” Taolin attended a Mass with the bishop at the end of December.

Pain Ratu was born in Lamawolo, East Flores Regency to a farming family.

He studied at St. John Berchmans Todabelu Mataloko Minor Seminary and St. Paul Ledalero Major Seminary in Flores.

He was ordained a priest in 1958 after studying cultural anthropology at the East Asian Pastoral Institute at Ateneo University, in Manila.

In 1972, he was appointed as regional superior and remained in the post for three consecutive terms.

In 1979, he was appointed as a member of the congregation’s general council in Rome until his appointment as bishop.

Help UCA News to be independent Dear reader, November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month will mark the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millenium, that will profile some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time. Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood. Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective. A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals. William J. Grimm

Publisher

UCA News Donate Now

Latest News