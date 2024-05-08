News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
Indonesia's Elections and the Future of Democracy

The official results of the elections, announced on March 20, 2024, gave the victory to Prabowo Subianto
Indonesia’s Elections and the Future of Democracy

Voters are seen voting at a polling booth. (Photo supplied)

Heinrich Angga Indraswara SJ, La Civiltà Cattolica
Published: May 08, 2024 12:16 PM GMT
Updated: May 09, 2024 12:24 PM GMT

On February 14, 2024, Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim country and largest Muslim democracy, conducted its fifth presidential and legislative elections since its transition from authoritarianism in the late 1990s.

The presidential election involved three pairs of candidates. The first pair was composed of Anies Baswedan, former governor of the capital Jakarta and Muhaimin Iskandar, leader of the Islamic National Awakening Party.

The second pairing consisted of Prabowo Subianto, a former Army general, and Gibran Rakabuming Raka, mayor of Solo and son of the incumbent president, Joko Widodo. The third saw Ganjar Pranowo, former governor of Central Java, join forces with Mahfud MD (Mohammad Mahfud Mahmodin), former Coordinating Minister for Politics, Legal, and Security Affairs.

The official results of the elections, announced on March 20, 2024, gave the victory to Prabowo Subianto, who won around 58.6 percent of the votes. Anies came in second with 24.9 percent, leaving Ganjar in third with 16.5 percent.

Prabowo, as Indonesians refer to him, had run for the presidency twice in the 2014 and 2019 elections. On both occasions, he lost to Joko Widodo (also known as Jokowi). In his third attempt, he ran with Jokowi’s son as his vice-presidential candidate. He now looks set to be installed as the country’s eighth president in October 2024.

The results from the legislative elections indicate  long-standing patterns. Nationalist parties, including the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP), the Party of Functional Groups (Golkar), and the Greater Indonesia Movement Party (Gerindra), came out victorious. In the parliament, they are joined by two other nationalist parties and three Islamic parties.

Overall, however, parties that adopt a nationalist outlook fare better than the Islamic parties, since the total votes of all the Islamic parties combined amount to only about 30 percent of votes cast.

These results suggest that Indonesia is set to continue its historical pattern where religious pluralism prevails, even if there are real questions about the future of its democracy.

Read the complete article here.

This article is brought to you by UCA News in association with "La Civiltà Cattolica." 

