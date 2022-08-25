Indonesia's Christians slam ‘legal drama’ over Paniai case

Families of the victims are very pessimistic and have rejected the government’s stance in the 2014 shooting

Amnesty International activists mark Human Rights Day by demanding President Joko Widodo settle various human rights abuses, including those allegedly carried out in Papua, outside the Presidential Palace on Dec. 10, 2019. (Photo supplied)

Catholic and Protestant leaders in Indonesia have condemned the government for its “legal drama” in the handling of the Paniai shooting case which took place nearly eight years ago and killed four Christian students.

The Papuan students aged between 17 and 18 – two Catholics and two Protestants – were shot dead by security forces during a protest on Dec. 8, 2014, in the Paniai district of then Papua province. The incident also left at least 21 protesters injured.

“Families of the victims of the gross human rights violation in Paniai district in particular, and the Papuan people in general, are looking for justice. Yet, they are very pessimistic and even doubtful about it,” Father Bernard Baru, chairman of the Justice and Peace Commission of the Augustinian Order in Papua, said in a statement on Aug. 25.

He said many Catholic priests serving in the region expressed similar feelings.

“We do not believe in the legal process. Why? Because it is only ‘a legal drama’ and ‘a political strategy’ of the government to stifle the international community’s pressure against the gross human rights violation,” he said, claiming that the government had previously tried to cover up the case.

The investigation into the shooting was carried out by the National Commission on Human Rights (Komnas HAM), which revealed its findings in February 2020. According to Komnas HAM, the incident could be interpreted as a gross human rights violation because of the systematic killing and torture of civilians.

However, the commission’s findings were rejected several times by the Attorney General’s Office (AGO), reportedly citing administrative errors.

But in early April this year, the AGO named an Indonesian Military retiree who was a liaison officer for the Paniai Military Command as a suspect in the case.

The case is to be tried at Makassar Human Rights Court in South Sulawesi province but the exact date of the trial remains unclear.

Speaking to UCA News, Father Baru questioned how only one suspect was named by the AGO.

“There must be more than one individual: Who ordered it? Who were the executors? I think the naming of the suspect is only to make the international community believe that the case is being handled legally,” he said.

He called on the government to deal with the case without political bias.

“Otherwise, the situation in the Papua region will get worse. There will be more human rights violations and killings. And the truth will no longer prevail,” he said.

Yones Douw, chairman of the Justice and Peace Department at Kingmi Church in Papua who accompanied families of the victims of the Paniai shooting, told UCA News that the victims’ families have not yet received information about when the case will be tried at Makassar Human Rights Court.

“They do not mind about the court location. Still, they reject the naming of the only suspect in the case, because it is against the 2000 Law on Human Rights Court and the field facts,” he said.

According to him, the victims’ families want the government to immediately reveal the name of the high-ranking military officer who ordered the shooting as well as all the military personnel involved in the incident.

“They firmly reject the government’s stance on the case, it is as if the government only tries to keep its good image in the eye of the international community,” he said, adding that the victims’ families want the government to respect them as human beings.

Komnas HAM recorded 53 violent acts committed by security forces and separatist rebels in the Papua region in 2021. At least 24 people were killed and 23 others were injured in the incidents.

