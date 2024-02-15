News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Indonesians worried about democracy under Subianto

The 72-year-old ex-army general sailed through the Feb. 14 presidential polls in world's third largest democracy

Prabowo Subianto delivers the victory speech on Feb. 14.

Prabowo Subianto delivers the victory speech on Feb. 14. (Photo: Youtube)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: February 15, 2024 11:24 AM GMT

Updated: February 15, 2024 11:43 AM GMT

Church leaders have joined civil society in expressing concern over the fate of democracy in Indonesia after a former general linked to human rights abuses claimed victory in the Feb. 14 presidential polls.

Prabowo Subianto, 72, was once dismissed from service for rights abuses and banned from the U.S. in 2020, and reportedly spent time in exile in Jordan. The former army general currently serves as defense minister.

The official poll results will be announced only next month. However, quick counts showed Subianto winning more than 50 percent of vote share in a relatively peaceful election on Feb. 14 involving more than 200 million voters.

Father Otto Gusti Madung, rector of Ledalero Institute of Philosophy and Creative Technology in Flores, said Subianto's victory signals a further decline in democracy due to his past track record.

“The civil society will have to speak even louder to control [his] power,” the priest said.

Analysts believe that Subianto's victory became easy with the support of President Joko Widodo whose son Gibran Rakabuming Raka was appointed as Subianto's vice-presidential candidate in November last year.

Since then, Widodo has issued many populist policies to support Subianto, including the distribution of social assistance funds to the poor.

Widodo personally distributed the funds in several regions of the country.

Subianto, a former rival who lost two presidential races to Widodo, succeeded in getting the top job in the country in his third attempt. 

Rikus Bandut, a voter in Pelus village in East Nusa Tenggara Province, said he chose Subianto because he believed he would continue Widodo's programs such as social assistance.

"Subianto’s victory cannot be separated from Widodo's role," he told UCA News.

Lukas Lalun, 48, from Kringa Village in Sikka Regency in the same province echoed a similar view.

"This [result] means we can still see Widodo in Subianto," he said.

Both the voters said they cared less about Subianto’s past and his involvement in rights abuses.

Subianto was fired from service in 1998 following allegations of rights violations. He is alleged to have played a role in kidnapping activists during the authoritarian rule of Suharto, his father-in-law, in 1997.

Reverend Gomar Gultom, general chairman of the Union of Churches in Indonesia, a Protestant denomination, refused to comment on Subianto's victory.

"The people have made their choice, and we must respect it. ⁠⁠It is time for us to restore unity and brotherhood, which were disrupted due to the campaign narrative,” he said.

Usman Hamid, executive director of Amnesty International in Indonesia, said Subianto's victory would lead Indonesian democracy to an even worse decline.

Ignatius Haryanto, a journalism teacher at Multimedia Nusantara University in Gading Serpong, said Subianto's victory means press freedom will be threatened.

Subianto has often refused interviews with certain media, especially those critical of him.

Last year, the Alliance of Independent Journalists Indonesia recorded 89 cases of attacks against journalists and the media -- the highest in 10 years.

Viva Yoga Mauladi, a spokesperson for Subianto's campaign, said that concerns over press freedom, freedom of expression and human rights issues were unnecessary.

"He [Subianto] will implement the law. Don't be afraid that a change in government will lead to authoritarian rule," he said.

In his earlier election campaigns in 2014 and 2019, Subianto courted hardline Islamist groups and projected himself as a fiery nationalist.

However, this time, he went for an image makeover through a social media-focused campaign highlighting his Javanese dance moves.

Subianto will replace Widodo, who rose to power from a riverside slum and whose ascension was seen as a victory of democracy in Indonesia.

Widodo's economic roadmap titled "Golden Indonesia 2045" aimed to make the country one of the world's top five economies, exactly a century after it won freedom from the Dutch.

The Economist Intelligence Unit ranked Indonesia as a “flawed democracy” on the 2022 Democracy Index.

The largest Muslim nation fared poorly in democratic political culture and civil liberties indicators, it said.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month in 2023 marked the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millennium, profiling some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments

Latest News

India's top court scraps Modi govt's election funding scheme India's top court scraps Modi govt's election funding scheme
Why are Japan's vulnerable young women leaving for foreign shores Why are Japan's vulnerable young women leaving for foreign shores
Indonesians worried about democracy under Subianto Indonesians worried about democracy under Subianto
Korean Protestant Church unveils plan to boost fertility rate Korean Protestant Church unveils plan to boost fertility rate
Bishops offer prayers for victims after Kansas City shooting Bishops offer prayers for victims after Kansas City shooting
Israel objects to cardinal's remarks on Gaza death toll Israel objects to cardinal's remarks on Gaza death toll
donateads_new
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Kothamangalam

Diocese of Kothamangalam

Situated in the centre of Kerala, the eparchy of Kothamangalam with 4,800 square kilometers covers the taluks of

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Yueyang

Apostolic Prefecture of Yueyang

The Apostolic Prefecture of Yueyang was established on May 7, 1931. It is situated in the Hunan province of central

Read more
Diocese of Sorsogon

Diocese of Sorsogon

In a land area of 2,141.4 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the civil Province of Sorsogon.The Province

Read more
Archdiocese of Delhi

Archdiocese of Delhi

Archdiocese of Delhi comprises the state of Delhi and districts of Gurgaon, Rohtak, Mahendragarh, Sonepat, Faridabad,

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic rulera

Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic ruler

Basilica of Our Lady of Graces in Sardhana is a historic church that lives the memory of love and...

Read more
Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese sainta

Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese saint

Asian Catholics who cannot visit Padua in Italy to honor the miraculous Portuguese Saint Anthony...

Read more
Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japana

Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japan

The minor basilica of the Twenty-Six Holy Martyrs of Japan in Nagasaki beholds the sacrifices of...

Read more
Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrsa

Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrs

Asian Catholics who wish to learn about persecution and martyrdom of Japanese Catholics for faith...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.