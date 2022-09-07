News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Indonesians protest against fuel price hikes

Student and labor groups clash with police as anger mounts over 30% price rise amid soaring inflation

Protesters clash with security personnel during a rally by Catholic student groups in Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province on Sept. 6

Protesters clash with security personnel during a rally by Catholic student groups in Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province on Sept. 6. (Photo supplied)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: September 07, 2022 08:14 AM GMT

Updated: September 07, 2022 08:52 AM GMT

Indonesian Catholic students have joined other groups in protesting against the government's increasing subsidized fuel prices, accusing it of exacerbating the burden on the poor as the nation recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The price increase of about 30 percent, the first subsidized hike in the cost of fuel in nearly a decade, comes as the country battles soaring inflation.

“The new policy has an impact on the lower classes of society who need subsidized fuel for consumption and production activities during these difficult times," Tri Natalia Urada, chairwoman of the Central Executive Board of the Indonesian Catholic Student Association, said.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

 "This price increase has a significant direct effect on poor families, because of course the prices of necessities will also rise, including food prices," she said in a statement.

Based on state agencies’ data, in July the number of poor people — those with an income below 505,469 rupiah ($33) per month — tallied 26.16 million. The figure is a marginal drop from more than 27 million during the pandemic from 2020-21, but it is still high compared to 24 million before the pandemic.

When announcing the price increase on Sept. 3, President Joko Widodo said one of the reasons was that 70 percent of the subsidized fuel had been enjoyed by people who were well off. He also said there was a sharp increase in the subsidy and compensation budget for the 2022 fiscal year from the initial 152.5 trillion rupiah ($11.4 billion) to 502.4 trillion ($33.7 billion).

"Direct cash assistance would not solve the problem"

With this new policy, subsidized fuels such as pertalite rose from 7,650 rupiah to 10,000 rupiah per liter, diesel from 5,150 rupiah per liter to 6,800 rupiah per liter and pertamax from 12,500 rupiah to 14,500 rupiah per liter.

The government prepared a cash transfer scheme of 600,000 rupiah ($40) for each poor family.

However, Urada said that instead of increasing fuel prices amid the slow economic recovery, the government should regulate the management of subsidized fuel distribution so that it is right on target, adding that direct cash assistance would not solve the problem.

"It was only for the moment, therefore, we hope that the policy will be reviewed," she said.

Branches of the Indonesian Catholic Student Association in various cities held demonstrations on Sept. 6, along with other groups.

The Confederation of Indonesian Trade Unions, the largest labor group, said protests would continue to be held in every provincial city.

"We will once again fill the streets"

Meanwhile, the National Student Executive Board has announced nationwide protests, including in Jakarta, until Sept. 10.

 "Seeing how government policies are getting further and further away from people's needs, we will once again fill the streets," the organization said in a statement.

In several cities, these protests led to clashes with security forces.

Blasius Ngantur, a farmer in East Manggarai district, East Nusa Tenggara province, told UCA News he was worried that this policy would trigger an increase in the prices of necessities, even though he is eligible for direct cash assistance.

"I feel that the compensation is small as the prices of basic necessities will rise after this," said Ngantur, who usually earns 50,000 rupiah a day as a farm laborer, in addition to working in his own field to support his family of five.

Meanwhile, Suriadi Sinamo, a motorcycle taxi driver in Deli Serdang district, North Sumatra province, said he questioned the government's move to shift the burden to the poor, even though the problem was mismanagement of subsidized fuel distribution.

"They are the ones who miscalculated, but we the small people are actually disadvantaged," said Suriadi, who earns 50,000-70,000 rupiah per day.

Benny Kabur Harman, a Catholic lawmaker from the Democratic Party, likened the price policy to the proverb of "a person who has fallen and then been hit by stairs."

"Twice the people have fallen, the first because of the pandemic and now because of increasing fuel prices in the midst of a crisis," he said.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Fire kills 23 in Vietnam karaoke bar Fire kills 23 in Vietnam karaoke bar
Hong Kong convicts five of sedition over children's books Hong Kong convicts five of sedition over children's books
Pope Francis to visit Timor-Leste, new cardinal says Pope Francis to visit Timor-Leste, new cardinal says
Xi Jinping’s China muzzles dissent with house arrests Xi Jinping’s China muzzles dissent with house arrests
Migrating Christians worry Church hierarchy in Indian state Migrating Christians worry Church hierarchy in Indian state
Vietnam theology students urged to preach the gospel Vietnam theology students urged to preach the gospel
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Pope Francis calls for peace prays for end of world war

Pope Francis calls for peace, prays for end of “world war”

Francis prays for the victims of every war, including the ongoing war in Ukraine

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.