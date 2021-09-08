Indonesian VP seeks religious guidance on post-Covid life 

Cardinal Ignatius Suharyo Hardjoatmodjo of Jakarta, chairman of the Indonesian Bishops’ Conference, delivers his remarks at a livestreamed national interfaith dialogue on Sept. 7 in Jakarta. (Photo: YouTube)

Indonesian Vice President Ma’ruf Amin has called on religious leaders to prepare a guidance plan to show the faithful how to live a post-Covid life.

The pandemic is hitting Indonesia and deeply affecting people’s lives both socially and economically. Many scientific studies point to the coronavirus continuing to mutate and posing a threat to life.

“Any disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic is a certain challenge religious leaders need to face,” Amin said at a livestreamed national interfaith dialogue on Sept. 7 in Jakarta.

Religious leaders, he said, must play a significant role in preparing a new pattern of life to anticipate the post-Covid situation.

“Religious leaders, as well as heads of religious organizations, need to do research to prepare a proper concept which can serve as a religious guidance on how to live a post-Covid pandemic life among the faithful,” he said.

“It is their obligation to prepare everything, including a religious guidance, right from the start so that the faithful will not feel anxious about their disrupted life.”

The Catholic Church has stressed the need to promote the common good

He also hoped that religious leaders will continue to enlighten people and instill a spirit of optimism among them.

Cardinal Ignatius Suharyo Hardjoatmodjo of Jakarta, chairman of the Indonesian Bishops’ Conference, told the online gathering that the Catholic Church has stressed the need to promote the common good.

“While facing this Covid-19 pandemic now and when facing the post-Covid pandemic world in the future, it is our call to ensure that the common good comes first. To do this, we need motivation,” the prelate said.

He said nationalism and a sense of solidarity were examples.

“I just read the Charities Aid Foundation World Giving Index 2021, with Indonesia ranking first out of 146 countries. As an Indonesian citizen, I feel so proud because the Indonesian nation has such a generous character,” he said.

The index provides insight into the scope and nature of giving around the world.

Cardinal Suharyo said he hoped such motivations will encourage Catholics to be more creative in the post-Covid world.