News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Indonesian villagers spurn Church-backed energy project

Villagers walk out of Nov. 15 meeting, slam Church support for controversial geothermal project

Indonesian villagers spurn Church-backed energy project

Wae Sano villagers in Indonesia's Catholic-majority island of Flores hold banners protesting the church-backed geothermal project on Nov. 15. (Photo supplied)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: November 17, 2022 10:53 AM GMT

Updated: November 17, 2022 10:57 AM GMT

Villagers in Indonesia’s Catholic-majority Flores island have rejected a controversial geothermal project despite it receiving Church support.

A follow-up meeting on Nov. 15 involving a team from the Presidential Staff Office, state-owned PT Geo Dipa Energi, a priest from St. Michael Nunang parish and members of the Joint Committee Team, a forum formed by the government, the company and Ruteng diocese, approved of the project.

However, the residents of Wae Sano village, West Manggarai district, declared they were still against it.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

Village representative Fransiskus Napang read out a statement saying they had repeatedly voiced their opposition to the project and their attitude will not change. After that, 30 villagers walked out leaving behind only 15.

Venansius Haryanto, a researcher from advocacy group Sunspirit for Justice and Peace based in Labuan Bajo, West Manggarai’s district capital, said the villagers' consistent response to the project despite the backing of certain Church officials "is a warning to the Church that what the villagers are defending is something very valuable, namely living space in all its dimensions."

"More than that, this is actually a way for villagers to educate the diocese to consistently apply environmental values as the basic spirit of development as outlined in many Church documents, such as Laudato si," he said.

He said if the diocese did not change its attitude because it had already supported the project, “at least it must stop all its initiatives to always be with the government and companies to pressurize the people.”

The diocese's support for the project dates back to May 2020 when Bishop Siprianus Hormat sent a letter to President Joko Widodo containing a recommendation for the project to be continued.

The letter drew protests from villagers who accused the bishop of ignoring their voices.

The diocese's support for the project has triggered divisions within the Church itself as institutions such as the Franciscans’ Justice, Peace and Integrity of Creation Commission (JPIC) and Divine Word continue to oppose the project.

“In principle, we support the viewpoint of the villagers as the group is most affected by this project,” Valens Dulmin, from the advocacy section of the JPIC, said.

"Our position has not changed and we have published a position paper explaining the reasons for that stance," he said, declining to comment on the diocese's stance.

Meanwhile, Father Marthen Jenarut, chairman of Ruteng diocese’s JPIC commission, said they respect the basic rights of the community which "must be protected and environmental conditions must be maintained."

Yando Zakaria from the Presidential Staff Office said they are still working for the project to be successful and hope that the locals will change their attitude.

He said the government had made adjustments to the plan, moving the drilling from the original point 30 meters from the village to a point 150 meters away.

"The government believes that technologically, economically and socially this geothermal project is able to continue," he said.

The project is part of the national strategic project that targets to generate 35 megawatts of geothermal energy.

The government named Flores a geothermal island in 2017 and plans to utilize geothermal projects in 17 locations, as part of its efforts to shift from fossil energy to renewable energy.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Young Japanese seek greener pastures abroad Young Japanese seek greener pastures abroad
Bangladesh to strengthen efforts to combat trafficking Bangladesh to strengthen efforts to combat trafficking
Philippine health workers seek Church help to increase pay Philippine health workers seek Church help to increase pay
Indonesian villagers spurn Church-backed energy project Indonesian villagers spurn Church-backed energy project
Indian Christians decry persecution in Uttar Pradesh Indian Christians decry persecution in Uttar Pradesh
Korean priest banned for social media attack on president Korean priest banned for social media attack on president
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Bishop Jean-Yves Nahmias of Meaux has blessed the site of the future Saint Columban Church and school, a multi-million euro project that bucks the trend of church closures

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.