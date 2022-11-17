Indonesian villagers spurn Church-backed energy project

Villagers walk out of Nov. 15 meeting, slam Church support for controversial geothermal project

Wae Sano villagers in Indonesia's Catholic-majority island of Flores hold banners protesting the church-backed geothermal project on Nov. 15. (Photo supplied)

Villagers in Indonesia’s Catholic-majority Flores island have rejected a controversial geothermal project despite it receiving Church support.

A follow-up meeting on Nov. 15 involving a team from the Presidential Staff Office, state-owned PT Geo Dipa Energi, a priest from St. Michael Nunang parish and members of the Joint Committee Team, a forum formed by the government, the company and Ruteng diocese, approved of the project.

However, the residents of Wae Sano village, West Manggarai district, declared they were still against it.

Village representative Fransiskus Napang read out a statement saying they had repeatedly voiced their opposition to the project and their attitude will not change. After that, 30 villagers walked out leaving behind only 15.

Venansius Haryanto, a researcher from advocacy group Sunspirit for Justice and Peace based in Labuan Bajo, West Manggarai’s district capital, said the villagers' consistent response to the project despite the backing of certain Church officials "is a warning to the Church that what the villagers are defending is something very valuable, namely living space in all its dimensions."

"More than that, this is actually a way for villagers to educate the diocese to consistently apply environmental values as the basic spirit of development as outlined in many Church documents, such as Laudato si," he said.

He said if the diocese did not change its attitude because it had already supported the project, “at least it must stop all its initiatives to always be with the government and companies to pressurize the people.”

The diocese's support for the project dates back to May 2020 when Bishop Siprianus Hormat sent a letter to President Joko Widodo containing a recommendation for the project to be continued.

The letter drew protests from villagers who accused the bishop of ignoring their voices.

The diocese's support for the project has triggered divisions within the Church itself as institutions such as the Franciscans’ Justice, Peace and Integrity of Creation Commission (JPIC) and Divine Word continue to oppose the project.

“In principle, we support the viewpoint of the villagers as the group is most affected by this project,” Valens Dulmin, from the advocacy section of the JPIC, said.

"Our position has not changed and we have published a position paper explaining the reasons for that stance," he said, declining to comment on the diocese's stance.

Meanwhile, Father Marthen Jenarut, chairman of Ruteng diocese’s JPIC commission, said they respect the basic rights of the community which "must be protected and environmental conditions must be maintained."

Yando Zakaria from the Presidential Staff Office said they are still working for the project to be successful and hope that the locals will change their attitude.

He said the government had made adjustments to the plan, moving the drilling from the original point 30 meters from the village to a point 150 meters away.

"The government believes that technologically, economically and socially this geothermal project is able to continue," he said.

The project is part of the national strategic project that targets to generate 35 megawatts of geothermal energy.

The government named Flores a geothermal island in 2017 and plans to utilize geothermal projects in 17 locations, as part of its efforts to shift from fossil energy to renewable energy.

