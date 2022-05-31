News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Indonesian troops kill key rebel in Papua gun battle

Lerinus Murib was thought to be involved in the murder of eight technicians in March

Police spokesman Ahmad Mustofa Kamal said a patrol came under fire from an armed group, triggering a firefight

Police spokesman Ahmad Mustofa Kamal said a patrol came under fire from an armed group, triggering a firefight. (Photo: Papuan police)

Konradus Epa

By Konradus Epa

Published: May 31, 2022 08:15 AM GMT

Updated: May 31, 2022 08:20 AM GMT

Indonesian security forces shot dead a top separatist in a shootout in the predominantly Christian region of Papua.

Lerinus Murib, a member of the West Papua National Liberation Army and Free Papua Movement, was killed in a clash in Puncak district, on May 27, police spokesman Ahmad Mustofa Kamal said on May 31.

He said the incident occurred when a patrol came under fire from an armed group, triggering a firefight. 

Kamal said Murib was suspected of involvement in several attacks, including the murder of eight technicians conducting telecommunications work on March 2 in Beoga, a remote village in the same district. 

TPNPB-OPM spokesman Sebby Sambom confirmed that Murib had been killed but also said another rebel had died. 

“Two members of TPNPB-OPM, Yakianus Labene and Lerinus Murib, were shot and killed by security forces,” Sambom said, adding both were defenders of truth in the struggle to free the Papuan people.

It was not clear why security forces only reported one death. 

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Thai Catholic youths discuss clerical sexual abuse Thai Catholic youths discuss clerical sexual abuse
German Catholics discuss church reforms, war at 102nd Katholikentag German Catholics discuss church reforms, war at 102nd Katholikentag
Myanmar military accused of 'new wave of war crimes' Myanmar military accused of 'new wave of war crimes'
Priests describe famine danger in Kenya as bishops launch aid appeal Priests describe famine danger in Kenya as bishops launch aid appeal
Pope asks Mary, Queen of Peace, to end war in Ukraine Pope asks Mary, Queen of Peace, to end war in Ukraine
Pakistani Christian singer trolled for praying for Indian rapper Pakistani Christian singer trolled for praying for Indian rapper
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Italian bishops launch cautious inquiry into clergy sex abuse

Italian bishops launch cautious inquiry into clergy sex abuse

Catholic bishops in Italy say their investigation of clergy sex abuse will be independent, but its scope will be limited and based solely on the Church's archives

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.