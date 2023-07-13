News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Indonesian tribal Christian faces jail over land dispute

Nikodemus Manao is a leader of the Besipae tribe battling for land rights in East Nusa Tenggara province for decades

Indonesian tribal Christian faces jail over land dispute

Nikodemus Manao, a Christian and leader of Besipae tribe in the Christian-majority East Nusa Tenggara province in seen in a detention center. (Photo: kompas.id)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: July 13, 2023 12:39 PM GMT

Updated: July 13, 2023 12:48 PM GMT

An Indonesian tribal Christian is facing imprisonment for allegedly attacking a government official, which activists say highlights the struggles of an indigenous group fighting for land rights for decades.  

A state prosecutor demanded that the South Central Timor District Court sentence Nikodemus Manao to seven months in prison during his trial on July 12.

Manao, 43, a leader of the Besipae tribe in the Christian-majority East Nusa Tenggara province, is accused of violating Article 351 of the Criminal Code for beating a civil servant, Bernadus Seran, last year.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

His lawyer, Victor Emanuel Manbait, claimed Manao was falsely charged with assaulting Seran in October 2022.

Manbait said Seran was indeed beaten by tribal people who were angry with him after he issued a letter ordering them to vacate about 3,700 hectares of disputed land in 2020.

Since then, the tribal Besipae community staged five protests opposing the government order.

Manbait claimed all the witnesses he presented dismissed charges against Manao.

“One of the odd things is that the prosecutor never presented any key witnesses who saw or were at the location of the assault. The witnesses presented were only those who claimed to have heard the story of the assault," he told UCA News.

Instead, he said, the state prosecutor used the testimony of Bernadus Seran and the witness who claimed to have heard the story about the assault to conclude “Manao was the culprit.”

Manbait said the legal proceedings against Manao are part of an effort to pressure the community to stop fighting against the provincial government for the land.

Manao was told by a detention center official that he would be released only after he signs a letter stating that after he is released, he will stop fighting for the land rights of the Besipae people, he added.

The state prosecutor was not available for comment.

The conflict between the provincial government and the Besipae people started in 1982 when some 6,000 hectares of land were declared a cattle ranch, part of a partnership between the provincial government and the Australian government.

Besipae people claimed that more than half the total 6,000 hectares of the ranch land was theirs and they moved in to occupy the land when the agreement between local authorities and Australia ended in 1987.

However, in 2012, the central government secretly issued a land title certificate for 3,780 hectares to the provincial government and claimed that the leaders of the indigenous community had handed the land over in 1985.

Indigenous people continue to live on the land, even though the government has made several eviction attempts, the last being on October 20, 2022.

Francisco Tukan, of the Besipae Solidarity Alliance which organizes the rallies at the courts during each trial, told UCA News they were showing solidarity with Manao “who is a victim of arbitrary attempts to suppress the voice of indigenous peoples.”

“There was a reckless attempt to criminalize it. In fact, there is no evidence to show Nikolaus Manao was the perpetrator," he said.

Land conflicts between the government and Besipae indigenous community are included in 212 agrarian conflict eruptions reported by the Consortium for Agrarian Reform throughout 2022, covering 1.03 million hectares of land and impacting 346,402 families. This data has increased from 207 cases in 2021, covering 500 hectares of land.

The consortium also noted that throughout 2022 there had been 497 criminalization cases experienced by fighters for land rights, a significant increase compared to 2021 of 150 cases and 120 cases in 2020.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Indonesian tribal Christian faces jail over land dispute Indonesian tribal Christian faces jail over land dispute
Why young Japanese do not want kids Why young Japanese do not want kids
Indian Catholics launch protest against state repression Indian Catholics launch protest against state repression
Mongolia’s ‘House of Mercy’ awaits Pope Francis Mongolia’s ‘House of Mercy’ awaits Pope Francis
Black, African Catholics brought together at national gatherings Black, African Catholics brought together at national gatherings
St. Thomas Aquinas hailed for contributions to Catholic thought St. Thomas Aquinas hailed for contributions to Catholic thought
donateads_new
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Vinh Long

Diocese of Vinh Long

With an area of 6,772 square kilometers, Vinh Long diocese covers the provinces of Ben Tre, Tra Vinh and Vinh Long, and

Read more
Diocese of Nagoya

Diocese of Nagoya

In a land area of 28,418 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Aichi, Gifu, Ishikawa, Fukui and Toyama

Read more
Archdiocese of Tellicherry

Archdiocese of Tellicherry

Tellicherry archdiocese belongs to the Syro Malabar Church and covers the territory of Kannur and Kasargode districts

Read more
Diocese of Phu Cuong

Diocese of Phu Cuong

In a land area of 9,543.35 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the whole provinces of Binh Duong and Tay

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrsa

Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrs

Asian Catholics who wish to learn about persecution and martyrdom of Japanese Catholics for faith...

Read more
Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japana

Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japan

The minor basilica of the Twenty-Six Holy Martyrs of Japan in Nagasaki beholds the sacrifices of...

Read more
Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern Indiaa

Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern India

St. Mary’s Cathedral Church in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand state, is the mother church in...

Read more
Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombinga

Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombing

The Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Urakami of Nagasaki is a witness of persecution of...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.