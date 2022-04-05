Indonesia

Indonesian teacher sentenced to die for raping 13 students

High court overturns life sentence for Herry Wirawan, upholds appeal for harsher sentence by prosecutors

Indonesian teacher Herry Wirawan is escorted prior to his trial at a court in Bandung, West Java, on Feb. 15 where he was sentenced to life in prison for the rape of 13 students. (Photo: AFP)

By Katharina R. Lestari, Jakarta Published: April 05, 2022 07:19 AM GMT Updated: April 05, 2022 07:29 AM GMT

An Indonesian teacher found guilty of raping 13 students at an Islamic boarding school, and who impregnated at least eight of the victims, has been sentenced to death.

Herry Wirawan, 36, had been sentenced to life in prison in February in a case that drew national attention to sexual abuse in the country's religious schools.

But prosecutors, who had requested the death penalty and chemical castration, filed an appeal.

"We accept the appeal of the prosecutors and accordingly sentence the defendant to death," read the judge's statement published on April 4 on the website of the High Court in Bandung, West Java province.

The court also ordered him to pay 331.5 million rupiah (US$23,200) in compensation to his victims, nullifying the lower court’s ruling ordering the government, through the Ministry of Women Empowerment and Child Protection, to pay the compensation.

Presiding judge Herri Swantoro said the lower court’s decision would set a bad precedent in government efforts to prevent sexual abuse against children.

"We initially wanted punishments of life in prison and chemical castration so that he would feel the pain from his crime. But we still feel the death sentence represents justice"

Wirawan was not in court for the appeal, a spokesman said.

Indonesia has held off conducting executions for several years and the last known executions took place in 2016.

Wirawan's pattern of abuse at the school, also in Bandung, came to light when the family of a female student reported him to police for raping and impregnating their teenage daughter last year.

During his previous trial, it was revealed Wirawan had raped female students — many from poor families and attending the school on scholarships — over a period of five years between 2016 and 2021. He also impregnated at least eight of them.

Before the lower court, the defendant asked the judge for leniency, saying he wanted to be around to raise his children.

A relative of one of the victims said the death sentence brought justice for the victims.

"We initially wanted punishments of life in prison and chemical castration so that he would feel the pain from his crime," said Hidmat Dijaya, uncle of one of the victims. "But we still feel the death sentence represents justice."

“I agree with what prosecutors said during the original trial that sexual abuse is a crime against humanity. There were more than a dozen of victims and the defendant did not show any regret”

Despite the Catholic Church opposing capital punishment, Azas Tigor Nainggolan, a lawyer and coordinator of the Indonesian bishops’ Advocacy and Human Rights Forum, said he appreciated the court’s decision as “this is what we really need.”

“I agree with what prosecutors said during the original trial that sexual abuse is a crime against humanity. There were more than a dozen of victims and the defendant did not show any regret,” he told UCA News.

This [ruling] is right. I hope all law enforcement officers will do the same [when they are dealing with similar cases]. Sexual violence in Indonesia is alarming. Yet punishments are too light. This is not right.”

The maximum prison term for a child abuser is 15 years in prison

The Wirawan case drew national outrage and increased pressure on parliament to approve a long-delayed bill on the "elimination of sexual violence" that seeks to combat sex crimes and provide justice to victims, including in cases of marital rape.

The Bandung rape case has also shone a spotlight on the problem of sexual abuse in the Indonesian education system, with 14 out of the 18 cases reported to the Child Protection Commission last year taking place in Islamic boarding schools.

The country has more than 25,000 Islamic boarding schools, with nearly 5 million students living and studying in their dorms.

