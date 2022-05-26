News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Indonesian student 'admits plotting suicide attack'

Confession sparks concern churches could be being targeted by terror groups again

Indonesian police guard Santa Maria Catholic Church in Surabaya after it was attacked by suicide bombers on May 13, 2018

Indonesian police guard Santa Maria Catholic Church in Surabaya after it was attacked by suicide bombers on May 13, 2018. (Photo: Ryan Dagur/UCA News)

UCA News reporter, Jakarta

By UCA News reporter, Jakarta

Published: May 26, 2022 09:35 AM GMT

Updated: May 26, 2022 09:52 AM GMT

An Indonesian student arrested by anti-terrorism forces has admitted being radicalized by the Islamic State group and wanting to carry out a suicide attack on a public target that could have included a church, according to police.

The 22-year-old student at Brawijaya University in Malang, East Java province, who was not named, was arrested at his lodgings on May 23.

National police spokesman Ahmad Ramadhan told reporters on May 25 that the student had been in close contact with a suspected terrorist from the Jamaah Ansharud Daulah (JAD) group who was detained earlier this year.

"Their communication was in the context of planning an amaliyah on a public facility or a police station," he said, referring to the Islamic term commonly used by extremist groups to launch an attack or suicide bombing.

Ahmad said the student was also involved in raising funds to help Islamic State activities in Indonesia. "He also managed social media activities in order to spread Islamic State material related to terrorism," he said.

Abdul Hakim, Brawijaya University's vice-chancellor for student affairs, said he was "very sorry and concerned" about this incident. 

He said the student's intention to carry out a suicide bombing should serve as a warning, especially for churches that have been a favorite target of terrorist groups in Indonesia

"The university makes efforts to prevent students from becoming involved with extremists through a national insight program for new students," he said.

Stanislaus Riyanta, terrorism observer and executive director of the Center for Indonesian Political and Strategic Policy Studies at the University of Indonesia, said the student’s arrest was disturbing but showed how terrorists have penetrated various levels of society.

He said the student's intention to carry out a suicide bombing should serve as a warning, especially for churches that have been a favorite target of terrorist groups in Indonesia. "It is not impossible for these atrocities to happen again,” he said.

East Java was rocked by a suicide bombing blitz by two radicalized families in 2018.

The attacks in Surabaya, the provincial capital and Indonesia's second-largest city, on May 13 of that year were carried out by members of the same family and targeted one Catholic church and two Protestant churches. The attacks killed 19 people and injured dozens.

Another attack on the city's police headquarters the following day by another family killed at least four people and injured 10 others.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Joe Biden ignores Asia's fading religious freedom Joe Biden ignores Asia's fading religious freedom
Indonesian student 'admits plotting suicide attack' Indonesian student 'admits plotting suicide attack'
Indian priest arrested over resort owner's suicide Indian priest arrested over resort owner's suicide
New Marian pilgrimage center opens in Vietnam New Marian pilgrimage center opens in Vietnam
Philippine Congress proclaims Marcos Jr. as president Philippine Congress proclaims Marcos Jr. as president
Sri Lankan religious leaders want curbs on presidential powers Sri Lankan religious leaders want curbs on presidential powers
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Augustinian priest from Nigeria leads global dialogue on philosophy

Augustinian priest from Nigeria leads global dialogue on philosophy

The head of the Association for the Promotion of African Studies proposes research in African religion and culture to shape the future

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.