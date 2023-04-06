News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Indonesian Protestant church sealed off ahead of Easter

The church was shut under the 2006 Joint Ministerial Decree that requires a minimum of 90 members to build a place of worship

Anne Ratna Mustika, Purwakarta district head, sealing off the place of worship belong to the Simalungun Protestant Christian Church in West Java province on April 1

Anne Ratna Mustika, Purwakarta district head, sealing off the place of worship belong to the Simalungun Protestant Christian Church in West Java province on April 1. (Photo: Twitter)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: April 06, 2023 06:03 AM GMT

Updated: April 06, 2023 06:04 AM GMT

Ahead of Easter, Christians in Indonesia’s West Java province are left in the lurch after their church, functioning from a building without a permit, was sealed off by the administration.

The Purwakarta district administration shut down the building of the Simalungun Protestant Christian Church on April 1.

Anne Ratna Mustika, the district head, stated in a video that she sealed the church as it did not have a permit as stipulated under the joint ministerial regulation on the construction of houses of worship.

She suggested the congregation use another church until the permit is finalized.

Mustika stated that the building was shut down following an agreement between the Ministry of Religion, the Indonesian Ulema Council, Regional Leadership Coordination Forum, and the Forum for Religious Harmony.

The 2006 Joint Ministerial Decree requires a minimum of 90 members and the support of 60 non-Christians to build a place of worship. The regulation has become a tough challenge for minority groups.

Krisdian Saragih, head of the Simalungun Protestant Christian Church, said the church was visited by representatives from hardline groups twice on March 19 and 26.

"They asked us to stop praying, which sparked an argument," he recalled.

Saragih said the congregation built the church in 2021 and started using it in November last year. 

“We are now anxious because we have nowhere else to worship during Easter,” he added.

He admitted that the congregation has only 60 members, instead of the mandatory 90 persons stipulated under the 2006 Joint Ministerial Decree.

The Union of Churches in Indonesia condemned the closure and called it a "discriminatory act” which does not “reflect inter-religious tolerance."

"We reject all forms of discrimination, which undermines the foundations of national unity and integrity," said Henrek Lokra, executive secretary of the Union of Churches' Justice And Peace Committee in a statement on April 4.

Lokra told UCA News that he is pessimistic about obtaining a permit for the Simalungun Protestant Church as applications from many other Christian denominations are pending for decades.

Halili Hasan from the Setara Institute for Democracy and Peace said that the sealing off of the church after it was visited by hardliners showed that "the local government is under the influence of intolerant groups."

On Feb. 19, a mob stopped worship at the David Tabernacle Christian Church in Lampung province as the place of worship did not meet the criteria prescribed under the joint decree.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Chanting the Passion of Christ in the Philippines Chanting the Passion of Christ in the Philippines
Pope lauds Korean Catholics for aid to quake victims Pope lauds Korean Catholics for aid to quake victims
Indian state lifts ban on religious visiting prisons Indian state lifts ban on religious visiting prisons
Chinese Catholics donate for the poor ahead of Easter Chinese Catholics donate for the poor ahead of Easter
Christians float political party in northern Indian state Christians float political party in northern Indian state
When Buddhist girl grows up in Mongolian parish When Buddhist girl grows up in Mongolian parish
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Archdiocese of Kota Kinabalu

Archdiocese of Kota Kinabalu

The Archdiocese of Kota Kinabalu is located in the "Land Below the Wind," in northern Borneo Island, in the Malaysian

Read more
Diocese of Takamatsu

Diocese of Takamatsu

In a land area of 18,792 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Kagawa, Ehime, Tokushimaand

Read more
Diocese of Berhampur

Diocese of Berhampur

The diocese covers 51,289 square kilometers, comprising the Orissa state districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada,

Read more
Archdiocese of Tokyo

Archdiocese of Tokyo

In a land area of 7,349 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Tokyo and Chiba

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacya

Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacy

The Church of the Visitation in Seremban relishes the treasured legacy of pioneering French...

Read more
St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroesa

St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroes

The Cathedral of Saint Joseph is the mother church of Kuching Archdiocese in the sole...

Read more
Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Churcha

Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Church

Church of Our Lady of Lourdes is a must visit for Asian Catholics who revere Mother Mary and...

Read more
Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japana

Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japan

The minor basilica of the Twenty-Six Holy Martyrs of Japan in Nagasaki beholds the sacrifices of...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.