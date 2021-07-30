X
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
Indonesia

Indonesian prosecutors want death for eight drug smugglers

Gang accused of smuggling more than 200kg of crystal meth into the country

Katharina R. Lestari, Jakarta

Katharina R. Lestari, Jakarta

Published: July 30, 2021 08:38 AM GMT

Updated: July 30, 2021 08:41 AM GMT

Indonesian police and drugs agency members display packs of methamphetamine before authorities destroyed 2.6 tons of crystal meth in Jakarta in this 2018 file photo. (Photo: AFP)  

Prosecutors in Indonesia have sought the death penalty for eight people accused of smuggling crystal methamphetamine into the country last year.

They are accused of collecting more than 201 kilograms of the drug from a boat off Aceh province and taking it to capital Jakarta in December.

They were rounded up following an investigation by police after one of the group was arrested in Jakarta.  

Prosecutors told judges at Banda Aceh District Court during a virtual hearing that such a large amount of drugs “warranted the death penalty.”

Indonesia has some of the world's toughest drug laws. Anyone caught with more than 1kg of marijuana or 5 grammes of cocaine can be put to death.

There are at least 350 death row inmates in Indonesia, 60 percent of whom are convicted drug traffickers, according to a recent research report by Oxford University.

Prosecutors must understand that drug-related crime is very complex and the motives behind it are varied

Yohan Misero, a narcotics policy analyst from the Bogor-based rights group Indonesia Justice Act, criticized the prosecutors’ demand.

“Prosecutors must understand that drug-related crime is very complex and the motives behind it are varied, which makes a blanket policy questionable,” he said.

“Seeking the death penalty against them will never stop drug-related crime.” 

Amnesty International, meanwhile, has criticized Indonesia for the way it has been handing out death sentences since the Covid pandemic began, with many convicts being told via video link that they will face the firing squad.

Almost 100 inmates have been sentenced to die via video since early last year, the rights group said.

In April, 13 members of a trafficking gang, who included four foreigners, learned via video that they would die for smuggling 400kg of methamphetamine into Indonesia.

“Virtual hearings degrade the rights of defendants facing death sentences — it’s about someone’s life and death,” Amnesty International Indonesia director Usman Hamid said at the time.

“The death penalty has always been a cruel punishment. But this online trend adds to the injustice and inhumanity.”

The last executions in Indonesia took place in 2016 when four inmates were shot by firing squad after being convicted of drug trafficking. 

Spike in new Covid-19 cases in Timor-Leste
Filipino Catholics to honor ex-president with 40 Masses
Catholic youths volunteer for Myanmar's Covid response
Vietnam Catholics urged to feed and console Covid victims
Elderly left to die as Thailand's Covid crisis worsens
Heavy rainfall eases drought effects in Mekong Delta
Fifth bishop consecrated under Sino-Vatican deal
Jul 30, 2021
Churches resume services as Taiwan relaxes Covid restrictions
Jul 30, 2021
Pegasus scandal exposes Indian govt's shameless corruption
Jul 30, 2021
The Eucharistic face to face
Jul 30, 2021
Spike in new Covid-19 cases in Timor-Leste
Jul 30, 2021
Filipino Catholics to honor ex-president with 40 Masses
Jul 30, 2021
Pegasus scandal exposes Indian govt's shameless corruption
Jul 30, 2021
The Eucharistic face to face
Jul 30, 2021
Indian Church should carry forward Stan Swamy's mission
Jul 29, 2021
Blinken's blinkered vision of Indian democracy suits Modi
Jul 29, 2021
Please love yourselves and caregivers amid pandemic
Jul 28, 2021

Bangladeshi Catholics battle Covid-19 head on
Jul 30, 2021
Catholic youths volunteer for Myanmar's Covid response
Jul 30, 2021
Vietnam Catholics urged to feed and console Covid victims
Jul 30, 2021
Elderly left to die as Thailand's Covid crisis worsens
Jul 30, 2021
Indian parish converts feast to memorial service for Covid victims
Jul 30, 2021
Mass on Demand – Friday 30 July 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 30 July 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Seventeenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Seventeenth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, grant us the grace to examine our lives

Lord, grant us the grace to examine our lives
Saint Ignatius of Loyola, pray for us

Saint Ignatius of Loyola, pray for us
Saint Ignatius of Loyola | Saint of the Day

Saint Ignatius of Loyola | Saint of the Day
