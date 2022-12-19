Indonesian priest’s social work earns Muslim award

Father Marcelinus recognized for his work helping to reduce maternal mortality rates

Divine Word Father Marcelinus Agot (third right) receives the Maarif Award in Jakarta on Dec. 17. (Photo supplied)

An independent body co-founded by a priest in Indonesia’s predominantly Catholic East Nusa Tenggara province has received an award from the Islamic cultural institute for its commitment to reducing maternal mortality rates.

The Regional Health Advisory Body (BPKD), which was initiated in 2008 by Divine Word Father Marcelinus Agot and several public figures in West Manggarai district and officially established in 2013, received this year’s Maarif Award on Dec. 17.

The award was in recognition of the organization’s social work in helping to reduce maternal mortality rates through maternal care houses built in the complex of community health centers, known as Puskesmas.

BPKD was among three recipients — two organizations and one individual — that received the award named after the late Ahmad Syafi’i Maarif, former head of Muhammadiyah, the second largest Islamic organization in Indonesia, and the founder of the Maarif Institute for Culture and Humanity.

"Saving people regardless of their religious background is what matters to us"

The institute has presented the award since 2007 to both individuals and groups committed to fighting for humanity in grass-roots communities.

Father Agot, who is also BPKD’s chairman, told UCA News on Dec. 18 that it was a surprise “because we always work for humanity in silence.”

“The award is a challenge for us: how we can move forward and respect others more and save them without the primordial sentiment against any religion. We must avoid this. Saving people regardless of their religious background is what matters to us,” he said.

“Ahmad Syafi’i Maarif was an extraordinary public figure. He was very tolerant and deeply respected diversity. So, the award encourages us to continue to enliven the spirit in fighting for humanity.”

According to the 71-year-old priest, the social work began 14 years ago when there was a high maternal mortality rate in the province, which was around 20 a year due to many women choosing to give birth with the help of shamans instead of midwives, as well as other causes like bleeding, infection and high blood pressure.

“Everyone has the right to life. That is why we began our fight for life, for the souls of mothers and newborns,” he said.

In collaboration with the local government’s health service, his team went from one Puskesmas to another in the district to help improve them and to supply medicines.

Also, he said a film about safe birth in the community health centers was produced in collaboration with an Australian agency and played in villages and the centers.

“The result was good enough. Less than 20 mothers and newborns died within a year,” he said. “Yet, we did not stop. We launched a movement in which a family collected at least 1,000 rupiah [10 cents] per month to help poor pregnant mothers to give birth in Puskesmas. It was voluntary in nature.”

The last move was building a maternal care house in the Puskesmas complex after BPKD was officially formed nine years ago following the district head’s decree, Father Agot said.

“The house is prepared for pregnant mothers, particularly those from remote villages. They can stay free of charge in the facility — with at least two bedrooms, a living room, a kitchen and a bathroom –about two days before giving birth. Thus, they can give birth in a Puskesmas with help from a midwife,” he said, adding that there were less than 10 deaths among mothers and newborns in the last five years in the district.

“Seventeen out of 22 Puskesmas in the district have such a house. We hope we can build three more next year.”

Valentinus Hibur, head of Puskesmas Benteng in Komodo sub-district, told UCA News that BPKD built a maternal care house in his Puskesmas complex in 2018.

"We feel urged to serve them without merely thinking about money"

“At least 89 pregnant women had stayed there since,” he said, adding that the house has two midwives working in two shifts.

“The house really helps those from remote villages.”

He said they were thankful to BPKD for its social work and hoped that the body will continue helping the local government in reducing maternal mortality rates.

Adrianus Ojo, secretary of the district’s health service office, called the priest and other public figures who initiated BPKD “role models.”

“They take concrete action. They encourage us, civil servants, to also take part in a similar fight. We are called to serve the people. We feel urged to serve them without merely thinking about money,” he said.

Latest News