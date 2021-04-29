X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Indonesian priest takes cultural path to religious harmony

A study of dying customs and traditions on Flores has shown Father Philipus Tule how to heal modern religious divisions

Konradus Epa

Konradus Epa, Jakarta

Published: April 29, 2021 11:04 AM GMT

Updated: April 29, 2021 02:16 PM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Church leaders ask India to deploy military in Covid-19 crisis

Apr 27, 2021
2

Philippine bishops under fire from one of their own

Apr 26, 2021
3

India's Catholic leaders seek ways to ease Covid-19 crisis

Apr 28, 2021
4

Myanmar anti-coup protesters decry ASEAN consensus

Apr 27, 2021
5

Covid tsunami sinks India as Modi's image takes a beating

Apr 26, 2021
6

Medical oxygen a human right, Indian cardinal tells government

Apr 27, 2021
7

Santal Christians return to ancestral faith in Bangladesh

Apr 28, 2021
8

Islamist militants kill three in southern Thailand

Apr 26, 2021
9

Cambodia extends lockdowns as Covid numbers escalate

Apr 28, 2021
10

Vietnamese teenager encounters God through Catholic videos

Apr 26, 2021
Support UCA News
Indonesian priest takes cultural path to religious harmony

Divine Word Father Philipus Tule wants to preserve the culture of the Keo people. (Photo supplied)

An anthropologist priest has set about preserving what he says is a dying local culture in Indonesia’s East Nusa Tenggara province through writing books, documentation and making audiovisuals. 

Much of the local history, traditions, symbols and rituals of the Keo people and other cultures are being lost because they are passed on orally and were not set in stone, said Divine Word Father Philipus Tule, 67. 

The Keo are Malayo-Polynesian people. Many reside on the Catholic-majority island of Flores.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“I am concerned about it because many people have forgotten their cultural values,” Father Tule told UCA News, adding that once lost they will be gone forever.

Modern values are also eclipsing traditional ones, which is not entirely a good thing, said the priest who is also the rector of Widya Mandira University in Kupang, the provincial capital.

“Cultural heritage can still help young people in how they deal with modern society,” added Father Tule, who comes from Koliinggi, a village in Nagekeo district on Flores.

Traditional values such as tolerance, harmony, fraternity, friendship, mutual cooperation, empathy, humanity and peace have been the mainstay of indigenous societies since they began

He has spent years conducting research in villages and consulting with Keo community leaders as part of his work. 

“Traditional values such as tolerance, harmony, fraternity, friendship, mutual cooperation, empathy, humanity and peace have been the mainstay of indigenous societies since they began, so practices that have made them thrive must be preserved,” said Father Tule, who joined the Divine Word congregation in 1975 and was ordained in 1984.

He also wants to uphold the spirit of the Second Vatican Council which encourages Catholics to respect and protect local cultures. 

The Catholic Church helps do this in several ways such as through liturgy and preserving languages, dances and songs, to name a few.  

Related News

Father Tule has produced DVDs and written many books and journals on the Keo and other cultures, two dozen of which are being used as reference material by the Indonesian Institute of Sciences.  

Other work has been published abroad. One book, Longing for the House of God, Dwelling in the House of the ancestors: local belief, Christianity and Islam among the Keo of Central Flores, was published in Switzerland. 

They are not easy to write as the main sources are people — mostly community leaders — who are a dying breed and are finding that the old way of transferring customs by word of mouth is falling on the deaf ears of an increasingly indifferent youth, Father Tule said. 

Modern influences are not helping either, he said, and have been detrimental to the social harmony that traditional customs encouraged.

“Local governments have implemented development projects without paying attention to local wisdom, which has helped destroy the traditional social organization system,” the priest said. 

He admitted that religions have also had a negative effect, pointing to radicalism, especially among Muslims.

Muslims and Catholics in villages did not know much about theology and politics before and common customs united them.

With customs being eroded, theology and politics gained greater prominence and created divisions that were harder to repair, he said, adding that he came to this conclusion through interreligious dialogue involving nine Muslim communities in several parts of the province. 

“I saw how cultural traditions supported interreligious dialogue in villages in Nagekeo district and kept people united and at peace for hundreds of years,” said the graduate of the Australian National University in Canberra and the Pontifical Institute of Arabic and Islamic Studies in Rome, Italy.

They are very tolerant and respect each other, even though they have different religions, because of local culture. It is a lesson young and future generations would do well to learn.” 

Father Tule and his university are trying to make this happen through an annual student exchange program.

During Ramadan, the university holds breaking fast events on campus. I invite a Muslim cleric to give a homily

Muslim students from other universities live and study at his campus for six months. There they can see how Catholic and Muslim students build tolerance and harmony in an environment where radicalism is absent.

It’s a program that’s being imitated by other Catholic universities in Indonesia to try and combat growing extremism among students across the country. 

According to the Ministry of Defense, 23.4 percent of about 8.3 million students in Indonesia are exposed to radicalism.  

Father Tule’s university has 8,000 students including 200 Muslims.

“During Ramadan, the university holds breaking fast events on campus. I invite a Muslim cleric to give a homily,” he said.

He hopes to demonstrate how Pope Francis’ encyclical Fratelli Tutti on calls for fraternity and social friendship, issued on Oct 3, 2020, can be applied.

The pope himself visited Muslim countries in the Middle East — Egypt, United Arab Emirates and Iraq — to build fraternity, Father Tule said.

Also Read

Arrest of Papua's 'machine gun pastor' is a ticking time bomb
Arrest of Papua's 'machine gun pastor' is a ticking time bomb
Marian devotion aims for peace in Myanmar
Marian devotion aims for peace in Myanmar
Indonesian activists fear Papua violence will escalate
Indonesian activists fear Papua violence will escalate
Indonesia arrests notorious hardliner on terrorism rap
Indonesia arrests notorious hardliner on terrorism rap
Filipinos answer plea from oldest orphanage
Filipinos answer plea from oldest orphanage
Cambodia struggles with porous border as pandemic takes hold
Cambodia struggles with porous border as pandemic takes hold

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Arrest of Papua's 'machine gun pastor' is a ticking time bomb
Apr 30, 2021
Marian devotion aims for peace in Myanmar
Apr 30, 2021
China brutalizes religious groups with repressive policies
Apr 30, 2021
Indonesian activists fear Papua violence will escalate
Apr 30, 2021
Indonesia arrests notorious hardliner on terrorism rap
Apr 30, 2021
At least 44 killed in stampede at Israel religious festival
Apr 30, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Arrest of Papua's 'machine gun pastor' is a ticking time bomb
Apr 30, 2021
Thai general revives peace hopes in restive South
Apr 28, 2021
Covid tsunami sinks India as Modi's image takes a beating
Apr 26, 2021
Letter from Rome: A child-martyr and defenders of religious freedom
Apr 25, 2021
Disaster should unite efforts to create Indonesia's 'Garden of Eden'
Apr 23, 2021

Features

Mercy Angels give dignified burials to Indian Covid-19 victims
Apr 30, 2021
Cambodia struggles with porous border as pandemic takes hold
Apr 30, 2021
Indonesian priest takes cultural path to religious harmony
Apr 29, 2021
Something rotten at the heart of Thai Buddhism
Apr 29, 2021
Santal Christians return to ancestral faith in Bangladesh
Apr 28, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Vatican wants religious groups included in democratic lawmaking

Vatican wants religious groups included in democratic law-making
Is Pope Francis warning the Roman Curia

Is Pope Francis warning the Roman Curia?
Dozens arrested after Italian missionary bishop shot in South Sudan

Dozens arrested after Italian missionary bishop shot in South Sudan
UltraOrthodox rabbi in Jerusalem accused of being undercover Christian missionary

Ultra-Orthodox rabbi in Jerusalem accused of being undercover Christian missionary
Cardinal Marx refuses German honor amid protests over Churchs handling of abuse

Cardinal Marx refuses German honor amid protests over Church’s handling of abuse
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 30 April 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 30 April 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the day: Friday of the Fourth Week of Easter

Readings of the day: Friday of the Fourth Week of Easter
Lord, help me to seek a deep relationship with Jesus

Lord, help me to seek a deep relationship with Jesus
“Do not let your hearts be troubled.”

“Do not let your hearts be troubled.”
Saint Marie of the Incarnation | Saint of the Day

Saint Marie of the Incarnation | Saint of the Day
 
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.