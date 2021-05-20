X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Indonesian priest decries 'bid to castrate' graft busters

Catholic academic joins dozens of others in condemning a move to sack anti-corruption officials for failing a 'dodgy' test

Ryan Dagur

Ryan Dagur, Jakarta

Published: May 20, 2021 06:39 AM GMT

Updated: May 20, 2021 08:56 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Muslim mob attacks Christian villagers in Pakistan

May 17, 2021
2

Indian court favors nun's petition to ban offensive movie

May 19, 2021
3

Keep the faith: Pope's message of hope for devastated Myanmar

May 17, 2021
4

US gives $11m to Cambodia's vaccination program

May 19, 2021
5

Hong Kong gets new bishop after two-year wait

May 17, 2021
6

Relatives fear jailed Indian Jesuit has Covid-19

May 18, 2021
7

A good shepherd who can unite Hong Kong Catholics

May 18, 2021
8

Myanmar military arrest Catholic priest in Kachin state

May 17, 2021
9

Indian Catholic caregiver's death in Israel triggers political row

May 17, 2021
10

India struggles to dispose of Covid dead

May 17, 2021
Support UCA News
Indonesian priest decries 'bid to castrate' graft busters

Jesuit Father Franz Magnis-Suseno says the test aims to eliminate certain people. (Photo: Siktus Harson/UCA News)

A Catholic priest and academic has joined more than 70 other leading professors in Indonesia in calling on the country’s anti-graft body not to sack dozens of its employees, including senior investigators, after they failed to pass a controversial civil service exam.

In a statement signed by 74 professors from universities across the country, including Jesuit Father Franz Magnis-Suseno, emeritus professor at the Jakarta-based Driyarkara School of Philosophy, they said the mass sackings would seriously weaken the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK).

Last week KPK chairman Firli Bahuri said 75 commission employees would be terminated for failing to pass a compulsory civic knowledge test, part of a new selection process to earn civil servant status.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

New rules introduced in 2019 mandate that all commission employees must be classified as civil servants within two years.

The test was introduced to weed out people exposed to or supporting religious and political extremism.

Those who failed the test included senior investigators. One of them was Novel Baswedan, who lost an eye in an acid attack in 2017 allegedly instigated by corrupt officials unhappy with the commission’s all-out war against them.

I read the list of questions and I think many are totally unsuitable and actually violate the employee's human rights

The test itself sparked controversy after several employees objected to some of the questions asked.

Questions sought their opinion on things like reasons for wearing a hijab, why they did not have children, why they divorced, their sexual and other desires, and views on LGBT people.

Father Magnis-Suseno said the test was part of moves to "castrate” the anti-graft body.

"I read the list of questions and I think many are totally unsuitable and actually violate the employee's human rights," he told UCA News on May 18.

Related News

He stated the questions had nothing to do with how they would go about carrying out their duties. "[The questions] were formulated in such a way as to eliminate certain people," he said.

The German-born priest said he feared the KPK is being systematically weakened.

President Joko Widodo has called on commission chiefs to give those who failed the test another chance

"I personally think that there is still a chance for those who failed the test to improve with training," he said.

Its tenacity in going after corrupt officials has made many influential people nervous

The commission’s deputy chairman Nurul Ghufron responded to the call by saying the commission would review what to do with those who did not pass the test.

The anti-graft body was formed in 2003 and has successfully prosecuted thousands of people, including government officials, legislators and business people, for corruption.

Its tenacity in going after corrupt officials has made many influential people nervous and attempts have been made to limit the commission's power.

In 2019, the Indonesian parliament voted to limit some of its powers, which included its ability to carry out wiretapping of suspects, which drew strong protests from civil groups.

Also Read

Myanmar bishop goes online to provide spiritual nourishment
Myanmar bishop goes online to provide spiritual nourishment
Philippine Jesuits honor order's founder
Philippine Jesuits honor order's founder
Vietnam prelate calls on journalists to report truthfully
Vietnam prelate calls on journalists to report truthfully
Thai govt under fire over Covid-19 outbreak in prisons
Thai govt under fire over Covid-19 outbreak in prisons
Catholic charity throws lifeline to disabled in Singapore
Catholic charity throws lifeline to disabled in Singapore
Indonesian police arrest 53 over cathedral bombing
Indonesian police arrest 53 over cathedral bombing

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

The decline of Christianity in Pakistan
May 21, 2021
Myanmar bishop goes online to provide spiritual nourishment
May 20, 2021
Catholic groups stand with Bangladesh's poor during pandemic
May 20, 2021
Cyclone kills 50, damages thousands of homes in India
May 20, 2021
Cardinal warns of 'Chinese colony' emerging in Sri Lanka
May 20, 2021
Philippine Jesuits honor order's founder
May 20, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

The decline of Christianity in Pakistan
May 21, 2021
Will the Indian Church ever speak truth to power?
May 19, 2021
A good shepherd who can unite Hong Kong Catholics
May 18, 2021
Keep the faith: Pope's message of hope for devastated Myanmar
May 17, 2021
Letter from Rome: Who are the laity in a church of priestly people?
May 16, 2021

Features

Myanmar bishop goes online to provide spiritual nourishment
May 20, 2021
Catholic groups stand with Bangladesh's poor during pandemic
May 20, 2021
Catholic charity throws lifeline to disabled in Singapore
May 20, 2021
Myanmar Catholics inspired by pope's message of hope and unity
May 19, 2021
Distrust remains as Sri Lanka's Tamils try to honor their dead
May 18, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Maltese president threatens to resign if abortion is legalized

Maltese president threatens to resign if abortion is legalized

A second imam is assassinated in eastern DRCongo

A second imam is assassinated in eastern DR-Congo
A papal visit to France The balls in the popes court

A papal visit to France? "The ball’s in the pope's court"
Pentecost and a synodal Church the diversifying Spirit

Pentecost and a synodal Church: the diversifying Spirit
Pope Francis fuels the Churchs clean energy revolution

Pope Francis fuels the Church's "clean energy revolution"
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 21 May 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 21 May 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Friday of the Seventh Week of Easter

Readings of the Day: Friday of the Seventh Week of Easter
Lord Jesus, we praise You and thank You

Lord Jesus, we praise You and thank You
Strengthen Lord, Catholics under persecution

Strengthen Lord, Catholics under persecution
St. Christopher Magallanes and Companions

St. Christopher Magallanes and Companions
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.