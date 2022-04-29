Indonesia

Indonesian prelate launches movement to aid Catholic schools

Archbishop Robertus Rubiyatmoko has high hopes for the Care for Education campaign as part of the Church's mission

Archbishop Robertus Rubiyatmoko of Semarang has invited Catholics to join the Care for Education movement. (Photo: Instagram)

By Ryan Dagur, Jakarta Published: April 29, 2022 02:32 AM GMT Updated: April 29, 2022 02:41 AM GMT

An Indonesian archbishop has launched a movement to help finance ailing Catholic schools after some were forced to close.

In a special pastoral letter to welcome National Education Day on May 2, Archbishop Robertus Rubiyatmoko of Semarang said Catholic schools in his area faced many serious challenges, including professional demands, limited resources and limited opportunities to gain access to public trust due to sociopolitical factors.

"As a result, some Catholic schools have to close due to a shortage of students and teachers," he said.

“A question for us to answer together is: Should we give up? No! This is what we are all committed to. It is our collective duty to also maintain and care for Catholic schools because it is through these schools that the Church continually bears witness to the saving work of Jesus Christ.”

He invited Catholics to take part in the Care for Education movement.

"We will carry out this movement simultaneously in all areas of the diocese by collecting solidarity funds, all of which will be used to support Catholic education and schools in our archdiocese," he said.

“This Care for Education movement is a show of our solidarity with the education of the younger generation. Because it is voluntary, it cannot be forced and everyone is free to contribute"

In his letter, which is to be read out on April 30 and May 1 throughout the archdiocese, Archbishop Rubiyatmoko called for three concrete actions.

The first is a special collection for education on the third Sunday of March and May, with the funds to be collected via the archdiocese and distributed through the apostolic vicariate based on service programs.

The second is the collection of 2,000 rupiah (14 US cents) from every Catholic every month, with the funds to be collected and managed by the apostolic vicariate.

The third is donations that can be sent to the archdiocese, apostolic vicariate or parish for educational purposes.

The archbishop did not disclose the number of school closures that sparked the movement.

“The crisis in these schools is also exacerbated by the pandemic. They really need help. Initiatives such as that carried out by the archbishop may be able to answer this problem"

However, according to data published by the archdiocese in 2013, as many as 540 private Catholic schools in the diocese began to lack students and of the 194 schools run by the archdiocese's Kanisius Foundation, around 90 were forced to close and turned into nursing homes.

Franciscan Father Vinsensius Darmin Mbula, chairman of the National Council for Catholic Education, said the archbishop's move was a good example that needs to be followed in other dioceses according to their circumstances.

"Through that letter he reminded all of us that Catholic education is an important part of the Church's ministry and therefore everyone should help,” he said.

Father Mbula said Indonesian Catholic schools are diverse, with some being very well off, especially in the cities, but some are struggling, especially schools in rural areas that cater to students from poor families.

“The crisis in these schools is also exacerbated by the pandemic. They really need help. Initiatives such as that carried out by the archbishop may be able to answer this problem," he said.

