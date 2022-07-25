Indonesian prelate amends statement on Komodo Park

Bishop Hormat says his statement criticizing local protests against the government's move to grow tourism was 'wildly edited'

Bishop Siprianus Hormat of Ruteng Diocese, Flores Island, Indonesia. (Photo: Ruten Diocese)

An Indonesian bishop has decided to modify his “misquoted” statement that criticized protests against a government move to establish a monopoly and commercialize the Komodo National Park in Flores Island, following a backlash from Catholics.

Hundreds of people on the Catholic-majority island have been protesting against what they call an unscrupulous plan by the government to grow tourism business in the protected area by raising entry ticket prices from the current US$ 10 per person to US$ 250, both for domestic and international tourists. The entry tickets would be available only through an online application controlled by the provincial state company, PT Flobamora.

On July 18, more than 1,000 people took to the streets to demand a reversal of the decision.

Bishop Siprianus Hormat of Ruteng issued a statement on July 19. It was published in a report by a local Catholic news portal, Penakatolik.com, over the weekend. It allegedly criticized the protesters, went viral on social media and triggered criticism from netizens.

Bishop Hormat said his statement published by Penakatolik.com had been "wildly edited, no matter who.”

"I've asked my secretary to ask the parties who published the statements to withdraw it. However, Penakatolik.com hasn’t withdrawn it,” he told UCA News, adding that he "could file an objection note."

In the article, it was said that the bishop alleged the protest in Labuan Bajo, West Manggarai district, East Nusa Tenggara province was "influenced by certain interests" and that the church would not do so.

"We always prioritize discussion, we have done a lot through discussions, ranging from mining issues to the issue of the increase of Komodo National Park entry tickets," he was quoted.

He also asked his flocks to protect the good image of their region which will be the location of the G20 meeting and to support the police to maintain order.

Since the report with the bishop’s statement was published, netizens have accused him of siding with the authorities and legitimizing police assault and intimidation of protesters.

Instead of defending the flocks who would be affected, the bishop "instead tends to blame them and support robber capitalists," Doni Parera, a tourist guide, wrote on Facebook.

"The church is no longer the defender of the sheep that the wolves will pounce on," he wrote, prompting many comments of support from netizens.

Muslin Tulis, an activist and tourism businesswoman, also called the bishop's statement hurtful.

Responding to accusations that the protest was influenced by certain interests, she said that the logistics for the protest were gathered by her colleagues and there is a record.

"[This protest] is driven by the interests of our stomachs... the interests of staff who must be paid their salaries, school children and others," she wrote.

They also criticized the church's silence on the issue and other tourism-related issues, even though the diocese made “holistic tourism” its pastoral theme this year.

Bishop Hormat sent his original Indonesian language statement to UCA News on July 25. It showed he did not specifically oppose the protest but supported the police to control the protesters, as reported.

The prelate said that "in the context of a democratic society" the church values various forms of expression, and that "the Church certainly has its own ways and methods."

"And if we do not follow the way of certain parties, the Church should not be seen as if it is silent and does not have an opinion, does not stand for truth and justice," he said.

Bishop Hormat refused to answer questions on the diocese's stance on the issues raised by the protesters.

"My job as bishop is a general appeal, not a technical one," he said.

Last year, Bishop Hormat sparked controversy for his support for the geothermal project in Wae Sano, West Manggarai district, amid opposition by the locals and church groups. This sparked an uproar from local Catholics.

His diocese is also actively collaborating with the government, including the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) last year to accelerate tourism development in Labuan Bajo.

Latest News