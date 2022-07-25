News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Indonesian prelate amends statement on Komodo Park

Bishop Hormat says his statement criticizing local protests against the government's move to grow tourism was 'wildly edited'

Bishop Siprianus Hormat of Ruteng Diocese, Flores Island, Indonesia

Bishop Siprianus Hormat of Ruteng Diocese, Flores Island, Indonesia. (Photo: Ruten Diocese)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: July 25, 2022 10:11 AM GMT

Updated: July 25, 2022 10:16 AM GMT

An Indonesian bishop has decided to modify his “misquoted” statement that criticized protests against a government move to establish a monopoly and commercialize the Komodo National Park in Flores Island, following a backlash from Catholics.

Hundreds of people on the Catholic-majority island have been protesting against what they call an unscrupulous plan by the government to grow tourism business in the protected area by raising entry ticket prices from the current US$ 10 per person to US$ 250, both for domestic and international tourists. The entry tickets would be available only through an online application controlled by the provincial state company, PT Flobamora.

On July 18, more than 1,000 people took to the streets to demand a reversal of the decision.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

Bishop Siprianus Hormat of Ruteng issued a statement on July 19. It was published in a report by a local Catholic news portal, Penakatolik.com, over the weekend. It allegedly criticized the protesters, went viral on social media and triggered criticism from netizens.

Bishop Hormat said his statement published by Penakatolik.com had been "wildly edited, no matter who.”

"I've asked my secretary to ask the parties who published the statements to withdraw it. However, Penakatolik.com hasn’t withdrawn it,” he told UCA News, adding that he "could file an objection note."

In the article, it was said that the bishop alleged the protest in Labuan Bajo, West Manggarai district, East Nusa Tenggara province was "influenced by certain interests" and that the church would not do so.

"We always prioritize discussion, we have done a lot through discussions, ranging from mining issues to the issue of the increase of Komodo National Park entry tickets," he was quoted.

He also asked his flocks to protect the good image of their region which will be the location of the G20 meeting and to support the police to maintain order.

Since the report with the bishop’s statement was published, netizens have accused him of siding with the authorities and legitimizing police assault and intimidation of protesters.

Instead of defending the flocks who would be affected, the bishop "instead tends to blame them and support robber capitalists," Doni Parera, a tourist guide, wrote on Facebook.

"The church is no longer the defender of the sheep that the wolves will pounce on," he wrote, prompting many comments of support from netizens.

Muslin Tulis, an activist and tourism businesswoman, also called the bishop's statement hurtful.

Responding to accusations that the protest was influenced by certain interests, she said that the logistics for the protest were gathered by her colleagues and there is a record.

"[This protest] is driven by the interests of our stomachs... the interests of staff who must be paid their salaries, school children and others," she wrote.

They also criticized the church's silence on the issue and other tourism-related issues, even though the diocese made “holistic tourism” its pastoral theme this year.

Bishop Hormat sent his original Indonesian language statement to UCA News on July 25. It showed he did not specifically oppose the protest but supported the police to control the protesters, as reported.

The prelate said that "in the context of a democratic society" the church values various forms of expression, and that "the Church certainly has its own ways and methods."

"And if we do not follow the way of certain parties, the Church should not be seen as if it is silent and does not have an opinion, does not stand for truth and justice," he said.

Bishop Hormat refused to answer questions on the diocese's stance on the issues raised by the protesters.

"My job as bishop is a general appeal, not a technical one," he said.

Last year, Bishop Hormat sparked controversy for his support for the geothermal project in Wae Sano, West Manggarai district, amid opposition by the locals and church groups. This sparked an uproar from local Catholics.

His diocese is also actively collaborating with the government, including the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) last year to accelerate tourism development in Labuan Bajo.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Southeast Asian MPs slam Myanmar executions Southeast Asian MPs slam Myanmar executions
Indian poor look with hope to their new president Indian poor look with hope to their new president
Sri Lanka's brutal assault on protestors, media condemned Sri Lanka's brutal assault on protestors, media condemned
Indonesian prelate amends statement on Komodo Park Indonesian prelate amends statement on Komodo Park
Three killed in shooting at Jesuit university in Manila Three killed in shooting at Jesuit university in Manila
101 baptisms mark Beijing cathedral's reopening 101 baptisms mark Beijing cathedral's reopening
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Act in love to whoever it may be in whatever religion

Act in love to whoever it may be, in whatever religion

A Christian Brother's reflection to help us understand that solutions to knotty situations about religion can be found in love, never with alienation

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.