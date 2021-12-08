X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
NEW SERIES

The Changing Face of Asian Mission
Kachin Catholics make their mark on Myanmar's strife-torn frontier.

Indonesia

Indonesian policeman faces jail over girlfriend's abortions

Student died after taking poison next to her father's grave in a case that has shocked the country

Ryan Dagur

Ryan Dagur, Jakarta

Published: December 08, 2021 09:13 AM GMT

Updated: December 08, 2021 09:31 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Comrade Carrie or Catholic Carrie?

Dec 6, 2021
2

China backs Cambodia's bid to produce Covid vaccines

Dec 6, 2021
3

Hong Kong's new bishop promises bridge building, healing

Dec 6, 2021
4

Cambodian Church cheers first deacon from ethnic Bunong

Dec 7, 2021
5

Ending violence against women and children

Dec 6, 2021
6

Hindu mob attacks Catholic school in northern India

Dec 7, 2021
7

Thai authorities rescue enslaved Myanmar migrant worker

Dec 7, 2021
8

Blasphemy laws lead to bloodbath in Pakistan

Dec 6, 2021
9

Philippine cops nab three for Jesuit hospital doctor's murder

Dec 6, 2021
10

Thai court's marriage ruling riles LGBTQ activists

Dec 6, 2021
Support UCA News
Indonesian policeman faces jail over girlfriend's abortions

Randy Bagus Hari Sasongko, the Indonesian police officer who allegedly forced his girlfriend to have two abortions, is being detained by police in East Java. (Photo: YouTube)

An Indonesian police officer is facing a jail sentence after being charged with forcing his girlfriend into having two abortions in a case that has sparked public outrage when it emerged she had later taken her own life.

Randy Bagus Hari Sasongko, who serves in East Java province’s Pasuruan district, was arrested this week and charged with intentionally aborting or killing a fetus by forcing his girlfriend Novia Widyasari Rahayu into having two terminations, police spokesman Dedi Prasetyo said on Dec. 7.

He faces a five-year prison sentence if found guilty. He is also likely to be "disrespectfully dismissed" from the police service.

His arrest came after Rahayu, a 23-year-old student, died after taking poison next to her father's grave in Mojokerto district on Dec. 2.

She had previously complained to the National Commission on Violence Against Women (Komnas Perempuan) in August about being mistreated by Sasongko.

"She had been trapped in a cycle of violence at the hands of this man. She became a victim of sexual exploitation and forced abortion," said Siti Aminah Tardi, a commission spokeswoman.

This case has angered Indonesian netizens, with the hashtag #SaveNoviaWidyasari trending on platforms such as Twitter

She said the victim was due to receive counseling but was deeply depressed after being twice refused marriage and told to have abortions by the officer and his family, Tardi said.

In the first abortion, she said, the victim was asked to take drugs and herbs, while in the second abortion the drug was inserted into her vagina, causing Rahayu to bleed.

"In the victim's statement, the perpetrator's forced abortion was also supported by the perpetrator's family, who initially prevented the perpetrator from marrying the victim on the grounds that there was still an unmarried older sister of the perpetrator," she said.

This case has angered Indonesian netizens, with the hashtag #SaveNoviaWidyasari trending on platforms such as Twitter.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Andy Yentriyani, Komnas Perempuan’s chairwoman, said the sexual exploitation and forced abortions were a form of dating violence, one of the most frequently reported forms of violence to her institution.

From 2015 to 2020, she said, they received an average of 150 cases of dating violence every year.

She said that the legal process for these violent cases often ends in a dead end in which the victim is blamed. "Meanwhile, the men can just walk away because they are not ensnared by the law," she said.

Sister Maria Yosephina Pahlawati from the Congregation of Servants of the Holy Spirit, who runs an advisory service for female victims of violence on Flores island, said the case should alert all parties to act together.

"One of the important things is the immediate ratification of the draft sexual violence law, which is still stagnating in parliament," she said.

"The current law can't really guarantee firm action against perpetrators and maximum protection for victims." 

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

The unfathomable mystery of the Immaculate Conception
The unfathomable mystery of the Immaculate Conception
Philippines bans fireworks again at Christmas
Philippines bans fireworks again at Christmas
Malaysian court upholds ex-PM's 1MDB conviction
Malaysian court upholds ex-PM's 1MDB conviction
Myanmar kneeling nun among BBC's 100 influential women
Myanmar kneeling nun among BBC's 100 influential women
Vietnam Catholics count blessings as Year of St. Joseph ends
Vietnam Catholics count blessings as Year of St. Joseph ends
Royal defamation charges pile up against young Thais
Royal defamation charges pile up against young Thais
Support Us

Latest News

Indian Catholics want probe into latest nun suicide
Dec 8, 2021
Indonesian policeman faces jail over girlfriend's abortions
Dec 8, 2021
The unfathomable mystery of the Immaculate Conception
Dec 8, 2021
Indian prelate seeks end to violence against Christians
Dec 8, 2021
Philippines bans fireworks again at Christmas
Dec 8, 2021
Korean Christmas carol promotion draws ire from Buddhists
Dec 8, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

The unfathomable mystery of the Immaculate Conception
Dec 8, 2021
Christmas and our own life's journey
Dec 7, 2021
India's arrest of Kashmiri rights activist is deeply concerning
Dec 7, 2021
Ending violence against women and children
Dec 6, 2021
Comrade Carrie or Catholic Carrie?
Dec 6, 2021

Features

Christians struggle to be counted in Iraq
Dec 8, 2021
Civic freedoms under attack across Asia
Dec 8, 2021
Vietnamese priests keep in step with foreign missioners
Dec 8, 2021
Blasphemy laws lead to bloodbath in Pakistan
Dec 6, 2021
Nuns help children cope with trauma from Sri Lanka's civil war
Dec 3, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Pope prays for the sick urges Catholics to be humble like Mary

Pope prays for the sick, urges Catholics to be humble like Mary
Hong Kong finally installs its new Catholic bishop

Hong Kong finally installs its new Catholic bishop
African Church embarks on the synodal path

African Church embarks on the synodal path
A voice cries out

A voice cries out
Vaccinated congregations ecclesial contracts and Church unity

Vaccinated congregations, ecclesial contracts and Church unity
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.