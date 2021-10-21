X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Indonesian police praised for dismissing cop facing rape charge

Move wins support amid widespread criticism of police over their perceived reluctance to go after offending officers

Ryan Dagur

Ryan Dagur, Jakarta

Published: October 21, 2021 09:21 AM GMT

Updated: October 21, 2021 09:55 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

A pincer movement aims to stop Christian mission in India

Oct 19, 2021
2

Vatican asks Indian bishops to curb priests violating canon law

Oct 19, 2021
3

Indian Dalit Christians demand separate Catholic rite

Oct 18, 2021
4

Pakistan sees record leap in forced conversions

Oct 18, 2021
5

Deadly violence in Bangladesh over Quran 'disrespect'

Oct 18, 2021
6

When Indonesia's blasphemy law turns blasphemous

Oct 18, 2021
7

Cambodia begins opening up after reaching herd immunity

Oct 18, 2021
8

Cambodia pushes for 100 percent Covid vaccination rate

Oct 20, 2021
9

Thai authorities charge sister of disappeared political dissident

Oct 18, 2021
10

Sex abuse scandal at Thai school sparks outrage

Oct 19, 2021
Support UCA News
Indonesian police praised for dismissing cop facing rape charge

Police chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo has pledged firm action against offending officers. (Photo: Indonesia police)

Activists have welcomed the dismissal of a senior Indonesian police officer who is facing a rape charge, saying it signals police will finally act against abusive officers and criminal elements from within their ranks.

Central Sulawesi police announced on Oct. 20 that a sub-district police chief in Parigi Moutong district was fired after a 20-year-old girl accused him of forcing her to have sex with him to win the release of her father who had been arrested for alleged theft.

Media reports say the policeman will be charged with raping the girl.

His dismissal comes days after national police chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo said that all police officers who committed crimes would face criminal charges.

Prabowo, a Christian, said firm action would set an example for other police officers.

"I ask that there are no regional unit heads who have doubts. If there is any doubt, I will take over. All police officers who bring the force into disrepute must be dealt with firmly," he said this week.

This gives hope for us as activists, and especially the victims, to have the courage to report sexual violence

Indonesian police have come under increased criticism in recent weeks over how they deal with sex cases, sparked by a media report on alleged police inaction in a child sex abuse case involving a civil servant and his three children.

It prompted people to flood social media with stories of police inaction and apathy regarding other sex crimes.

Sister Maria Yosephina Pahlawati of the Congregation of Servants of the Holy Spirit, who runs an advisory service for female victims of violence in Flores and for the past decade has handled cases of violence against women, hailed the latest police move.

“This gives hope for us as activists, and especially the victims, to have the courage to report sexual violence,” she said.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

She said the police also needed to be equipped with adequate knowledge regarding how to respond to reports of cases of sexual violence.

"My experience is that they lack such knowledge, especially regarding the way they treat victims, which actually must be different from victims in other cases," she added.

Rivanlee Ananda, a researcher from the Commission for Missing Persons and Victims of Violence, hoped the police move in Central Sulawesi would not be a token gesture.

He noted that of 814 recorded cases of violence committed by police from the start of 2020 to September this year, 90 percent were not followed up.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Robredo comforts families of Philippine drug war victims
Robredo comforts families of Philippine drug war victims
Widodo criticized for rights violations in Indonesia
Widodo criticized for rights violations in Indonesia
UN chief urged to help resolve Myanmar crisis
UN chief urged to help resolve Myanmar crisis
Philippine govt allows firms to bar unvaccinated workers
Philippine govt allows firms to bar unvaccinated workers
Democracy languishes 30 years after Cambodian peace deal
Democracy languishes 30 years after Cambodian peace deal
Vietnam Catholics offer scholarships to pandemic-hit students
Vietnam Catholics offer scholarships to pandemic-hit students
Support Us

Latest News

Robredo comforts families of Philippine drug war victims
Oct 21, 2021
Synodality: A long and winding road in India
Oct 21, 2021
Flights canceled, schools closed as China fights virus
Oct 21, 2021
US bans Malaysian firm's gloves over forced labor
Oct 21, 2021
Widodo criticized for rights violations in Indonesia
Oct 21, 2021
Indonesian police praised for dismissing cop facing rape charge
Oct 21, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Synodality: A long and winding road in India
Oct 21, 2021
Numbers don't add up for Pakistani school students
Oct 21, 2021
Our Lady protects us from the pandemic
Oct 20, 2021
A pincer movement aims to stop Christian mission in India
Oct 19, 2021
When Indonesia's blasphemy law turns blasphemous
Oct 18, 2021

Features

Vietnam Catholics offer scholarships to pandemic-hit students
Oct 21, 2021
Pakistan's minority women first in the firing line
Oct 20, 2021
Religious fanatics gain strength in Muslim-majority Bangladesh
Oct 20, 2021
Sex abuse scandal at Thai school sparks outrage
Oct 19, 2021
Little Eid cheer for blind protesters in Pakistan
Oct 19, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Pope releases shocking letter from Church sex abuse victim

Pope releases shocking letter from Church sex abuse victim
Dont confuse strength and authoritarianism Melkite patriarch tells bishops

Don’t confuse strength and authoritarianism, Melkite patriarch tells bishops
French bishops being forced to face sex abuse crisis at plenary

French bishops being forced to face sex abuse crisis at plenary
Vatican sets new rules for postulators of sainthood causes

Vatican sets new rules for postulators of sainthood causes
Holding them to their word

Holding them to their word
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.