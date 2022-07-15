Indonesian police nab suspects for circulating child pornography

Experts praise quick action by police but warn of wider networks operating in different parts of the country

ParentsTogether set up a 'teddy bear sit-in' to demand a stop to hosting child pornography on Amazon web services and to report it to proper authorities, in Washington, DC, July 29, 2020. (Photo: Getty Images via AFP)

A Catholic legal expert has appreciated police in Indonesia’s Yogyakarta province for arresting eight suspects, including a teenage boy, for allegedly distributing pornographic content to underage children through a chat application.

National Police spokesman Ahmad Ramadhan said on July 14 that the suspects were arrested in Central Java, West Java, Central Kalimantan, and Lampung provinces, between June 22 and July 9 after a preliminary investigation over a report filed by a group of concerned parents and teachers from Bantul district.

“Such a quick move by police deserves appreciation. I see a change in their approach while dealing with cases of sexual abuse, especially victimizing underage children. I can feel the urgency,” Lidwina Inge Nurtjahjo from the state-run University of Indonesia told UCA News.

But she felt that merely arresting the suspects and bringing them to justice would not suffice. A "healing program" for victims is equally important, she said. For this purpose, police officials must coordinate efforts with institutions working on this social menace.

The government “still has a lot of homework to be done” in order to prevent cyber child pornography, said Nurtjahjo while suggesting the need to promote cyber security awareness among children.

“It is about the dos and the don’ts while being online, encouraging parents to build an open-minded discussion about sexuality with their children, and to immediately issue a derivative regulation of the new anti-sexual violence law,” she said.

Police said the arrested suspects, in the present case, joined WhatsApp groups to obtain underage children’s phone numbers and then started to send messages claiming to be junior high school students, targeting girls as young as 10 years.

The suspects could face up to 12 years in prison and a fine of six billion rupiah (about US$400,000) if found guilty, according to police official Ramadhan.

Indonesia's House of Representatives passed a long-awaited anti-sexual violence law targeting nine forms of sexual violence against women and children, including sexual exploitation and circulating sexual content without consent online, in April after its first deliberation in 2016.

Nahar, deputy chief of the child protection desk at the Women's Empowerment and Child Protection Ministry, lauded the quick action taken by police to bring the suspects to justice and said that any cyber child pornography must be eliminated immediately.

“The suspects come from different areas. So there is a possibility that their networks are everywhere,” he said sounding a note of caution.

Indonesian Child Protection Commission data shows there were 3,922 reported cases of pornography and cyber crime against children between 2011 and 2019.

