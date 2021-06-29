X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Indonesian police nab man over rape of child in church

Suspect spent more than a year on the run after allegedly attacking girl, 9

Ryan Dagur

Ryan Dagur, Jakarta

Published: June 29, 2021 08:49 AM GMT

Updated: June 29, 2021 10:07 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Newspaper's 'murder' marks death of press freedom in Hong Kong

Jun 28, 2021
2

Philippine prelate slams Duterte at Aquino funeral

Jun 28, 2021
3

UK orchestra in tune to help Myanmar refugees

Jun 26, 2021
4

Myanmar junta under fire for 'brutal' clampdown

Jun 26, 2021
5

Christian arrested for ties to deadly bombing in Pakistan

Jun 25, 2021
6

Alarming surge in Covid-19 cases spreads fear in Indonesia

Jun 25, 2021
7

Fights for freedom, rights continue across Asia

Jun 25, 2021
8

Myanmar journalists seek refuge in Thailand

Jun 28, 2021
9

Covid-19 spike triggers fear and suffering in Bangladesh

Jun 25, 2021
10

Indonesia jails notorious cleric for false Covid-19 claim

Jun 25, 2021
Support UCA News
Be part of the media network of UCA News!
Indonesian police nab man over rape of child in church

Family members of a 9-year-old girl go to Manggarai district police station to demand the arrest of her alleged rapist. Police arrested the suspect on June 27 after a manhunt lasting more than a year. (Photo supplied)

Police have arrested a 56-year-old man in Indonesia’s East Nusa Tenggara province for allegedly raping a child inside a Catholic church.

Manggarai district police said the unnamed suspect had been on the run since February last year.

The suspect was arrested on June 27 in Labuan Bajo in nearby West Manggarai district, police spokesman I. Made Budiarsa said.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

He is accused of raping a 9-year-old girl from Pong Lale, a village in Manggarai district.

The alleged attack took place the Pong Lale mission station church where the suspect worked as a caretaker, police said.

The case came to light when the victim’s father made a police complaint in November 2019.

We have information that the victim might not be the only one. There is strong suspicion that there are other victims

A medical examination later confirmed the girl had been sexually assaulted and an arrest warrant was issued, Budiarsa said.

The suspect, who is married with three children, reportedly attacked the girl after offering her candy and money.

She and her family were being assisted by several lawyers, including Father Marthen Jenarut, chairman of Ruteng Diocese’s Commission for Justice, Peace and Integrity of Creation (JPIC), and Valens Dulmin, a lawyer with the Franciscans’ JPIC.

Dulmin told UCA News that although the arrest deserves praise, "the victim’s family would like to see justice swiftly served.”

Related News

He also said that could be more victims who have yet to come forward.

“We have information that the victim might not be the only one. There is strong suspicion that there are other victims," he said.

“If the police show resolve in prosecuting this guy, then this could encourage other victims to file complaints.” 

The case is the second one of child sexual abuse linked to the Indonesian Catholic Church reported to civil authorities.

Last year a church worker was jailed for 15 years for abusing two altar boys at a church in Depok, a city on the outskirts of Jakarta.

Also Read

Recalling a Vietnamese Carmelite nun devoted to her vocation
Recalling a Vietnamese Carmelite nun devoted to her vocation
Malaysian Church joins Tzu Chi Foundation to help hospital
Malaysian Church joins Tzu Chi Foundation to help hospital
A special Marian prayer for peace in Myanmar
A special Marian prayer for peace in Myanmar
Filipino priest questions bid to give civilians guns
Filipino priest questions bid to give civilians guns
Pandemic blamed for rise in child pornography in Thailand
Pandemic blamed for rise in child pornography in Thailand
Cambodia's human traffickers alter their business model
Cambodia's human traffickers alter their business model

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Recalling a Vietnamese Carmelite nun devoted to her vocation
Jun 29, 2021
Hindus seek to block conversions in northern India
Jun 29, 2021
Malaysian Church joins Tzu Chi Foundation to help hospital
Jun 29, 2021
Indonesian police nab man over rape of child in church
Jun 29, 2021
A special Marian prayer for peace in Myanmar
Jun 29, 2021
Filipino priest questions bid to give civilians guns
Jun 29, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Cynical internet providers complicit in child abuse through inaction
Jun 28, 2021
Newspaper's 'murder' marks death of press freedom in Hong Kong
Jun 28, 2021
Letter from Rome: The hierarchical Church has lost the people
Jun 28, 2021
Torture is a scourge that refuses to go away
Jun 27, 2021
USCCB – The US Conference of Crocodilian Bishops
Jun 25, 2021

Features

Recalling a Vietnamese Carmelite nun devoted to her vocation
Jun 29, 2021
Cambodia's human traffickers alter their business model
Jun 29, 2021
Vietnam's seminarians start new life on Cassock Day
Jun 27, 2021
Disabled Korean Catholic lives faith, feeds the hungry
Jun 25, 2021
Despite Covid lockdown, Sri Lankan Buddhists celebrate Poson Poya
Jun 24, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
The clericalist Church must be reformed root and branch

The clericalist Church must be reformed root and branch
Pope encourages US Jesuits ministry to LGBTQ Catholics

Pope encourages US Jesuit's ministry to LGBTQ Catholics

Chilean Catholic bishops want to make education a basic right

Chilean Catholic bishops want to make education a basic right

Primate of Spain questions pardoning of Catalan separatists

Primate of Spain questions pardoning of Catalan separatists
Congolese terrorists bomb church just before Confirmation Mass

Congolese terrorists bomb church just before Confirmation Mass
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 29 June 2021

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 29 June 2021
Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Solemnity of Saints Peter and Paul, Apostles

Readings of the Day: Solemnity of Saints Peter and Paul, Apostles
Lord, may my weakness become doors for Your grace

Lord, may my weakness become doors for Your grace
May we have the burning zeal of Saints Peter and Paul

May we have the burning zeal of Saints Peter and Paul
Saint Peter and Saint Paul | Saint of the Day

Saint Peter and Saint Paul | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.