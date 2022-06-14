News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Indonesian police nab key suspect promoting Islamic caliphate

Catholic priest calls for all schools to be freed from groups whose ideology is against Pancasila

Members of hardline Islamic organization Hizbut Tahrir Indonesia hold a demonstration rejecting the election of President Joko Widodo and calling for the establishment of an Islamic caliphate during a rally in Malang on Java island on Oct. 19, 2014

Members of hardline Islamic organization Hizbut Tahrir Indonesia hold a demonstration rejecting the election of President Joko Widodo and calling for the establishment of an Islamic caliphate during a rally in Malang on Java island on Oct. 19, 2014. (Photo: AFP)

Katharina Reny Lestari

By Katharina Reny Lestari

Published: June 14, 2022 08:21 AM GMT

Updated: June 14, 2022 11:18 AM GMT

A so-called education minister of an Islamic extremist group in Indonesia has been arrested and named a suspect in the promotion of Islamic caliphate ideology in schools.

The 74-year-old Muslim man, who was not named, was arrested on June 13 in Mojokerto city of East Java province by Jakarta police and later declared a suspect in treason and hoax cases.

Jakarta police spokesman Endra Zulpan said the suspect served as “education minister” of Khilafatul Muslimin and was responsible for the spread of Islamic caliphate ideology in schools affiliated to the group.

Khilafatul Muslimin is said to be an offshoot of Hizbut Tahrir Indonesia, an extremist organization banned in 2017 by the Indonesian government after calling for an Islamic caliphate.

Zulpan said the group was affiliated with at least 30 schools located in various parts of the country but refused to go into further details.

He said the arrest was made after Jakarta police nabbed five group leaders in connection with motorcycle rallies in support of a caliphate.

“No matter how small the threat is, we must anticipate it and not let it grow big. It is very dangerous. What the Jakarta police have done is right"

Leaflets handed by motorcyclists during the rallies held in late May in Jakarta and Brebes district of Central Java province called for an end to Indonesia’s secular society and the setting up of a caliphate that would follow Sharia law.

According to Zulpan, the five group leaders included Abdul Qadir Hasan Baraja, who was arrested last week in Bandar Lampung, the capital of Lampung province. Another four group leaders were arrested in Lampung, North Sumatra and West Java provinces.

Baraja, 79, is a former member of the Indonesian Islamic State group and served 13 years in prison for his involvement in a 1985 bomb attack in East Java province.

Speaking with UCA News, Father Antonius Benny Susetyo, a member of a presidential unit promoting communal tolerance, said: “No matter how small the threat is, we must anticipate it and not let it grow big. It is very dangerous. What the Jakarta police have done is right.”

The priest called on the Education, Culture, Research and Technology Ministry to monitor the schools affiliated with Khilafatul Muslimin. “What we need to do now is to free all schools from the group, whose ideology is against Pancasila,” he said.

Pancasila (five principles) is seen by Indonesians as the foundation of national unity.

“We must strengthen local wisdom to fight against any group whose ideology is against Pancasila,” Father Susetyo said.

Meanwhile, Hendardi, director of the Setara Institute for Democracy and Peace, said in a statement that “an early preventive effort, which is to curb intolerance, is one of many ways to tackle terrorism.”

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Pope shares insights with Jesuit editors on war, Vatican II Pope shares insights with Jesuit editors on war, Vatican II
Anti-Semitic church carving can stay, German court rules Anti-Semitic church carving can stay, German court rules
Superpowers at war add to world's poor, pope says in message Superpowers at war add to world's poor, pope says in message
Can Asia's first exorcism center be a pastoral priority in the Philippines? Can Asia's first exorcism center be a pastoral priority in the Philippines?
Bishop expresses hope that new Somali president will unite country Bishop expresses hope that new Somali president will unite country
Mixed response to Bangladeshi rebel group's peace talks offer Mixed response to Bangladeshi rebel group's peace talks offer
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Dont delegate helping the poor to others says pope

Don’t delegate helping the poor to others, says pope

Francis, in his message for the 6th World Day of the Poor, urges Christians to put their faith into practice through personal involvement of greater solidarity, responsibility for the poor

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.