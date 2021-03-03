X
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Indonesian police charge priest with public order offenses

Father Heri Sitohango faces up to seven years in jail for allegedly inciting protests against a palm oil company

Konradus Epa

Konradus Epa, Jakarta

Updated: March 03, 2021 06:06 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Words are not enough to stop Myanmar's carnage

Mar 1, 2021
2

A brave nun makes a stand in Myanmar

Mar 2, 2021
3

Vatican probes sex allegations against Indian bishop

Mar 1, 2021
4

One killed as Jesuit mission attacked in eastern India

Mar 2, 2021
5

Sri Lankan Church declares 'Black Sunday'

Mar 1, 2021
6

Shahbaz Bhatti: The legacy of Pakistan's modern-day martyr

Mar 2, 2021
7

Development trumps rights in authoritarian Laos

Mar 1, 2021
8

French bishop led reincarnation of Cambodian Church after genocide

Mar 3, 2021
9

Indonesian Christians take swipe at Islamic textbooks

Mar 2, 2021
10

Catholics mourn Bangladeshi Jesuit bishop

Mar 1, 2021
Support UCA News
Indonesian police charge priest with public order offenses

Police in Kutai Timur district, East Kalimantan, arrest three men from the Dayak community in Long Bentuq following a protest against a palm oil company in the village. (Photo supplied)

Police in Indonesia’s East Kalimantan province have charged a Catholic priest with a public order offense in what he says is a move to silence him.

Divine Word Father Heri Sitohango of St. Paul Parish in Long Bentuq in Samarinda Archdiocese was questioned by Kutai Timur district police for 10 hours on March 1 before being charged for his alleged involvement in a protest by an indigenous group against a palm oil company. He was later released on bail.

He faces a maximum seven-year prison sentence if found guilty.

Members of the Dayak community in the district began blockading a plantation run by a company called Subur Abadi Wana Agung on Feb. 1. The blockade was broken up by police 10 days later.

Local people claim the company grabbed about 4,000 hectares of their land and have demanded more than US$1 million in compensation.

Stories Transform Lives
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors.

The priest said the charge was aimed at silencing him and that although he backed the local people, he was only at the protest site to ensure that the demonstration was peaceful.

Police said he was helping incite disorder.

“As a religious leader, I have a moral obligation to help and defend people or groups facing injustice," Father Sitohang told UCA News.  

“As a priest, I am concerned and my conscience encourages me to help the oppressed, in spite of the law.” 

Many people who hold protests in the region are charged with public order offenses.

Related News

Divine Word Brother Julius Sudir, chairman of Samarinda Archdiocese’s Justice, Peace and Integrity of Creation Commission, said it was fully behind the priest.

“The priest didn’t violate any law. The police are just trying to gag him and protest leaders,” he told UCA News.

Three other protesters were arrested and charged along with Father Sitohango before being released on March 1. 

UCA Newsletter
YOUR DAILY
NEWSLETTER
Thank you. You are now signed up to our Daily Full Bulletin newsletter

Also Read

Pope's plea as nine more protesters die in Myanmar
Pope's plea as nine more protesters die in Myanmar
Global warming can be stopped
Global warming can be stopped
Filipino priest calls for blood plasma for Covid patients
Filipino priest calls for blood plasma for Covid patients
Freedom of speech 'under threat in Thailand'
Freedom of speech 'under threat in Thailand'
French bishop led reincarnation of Cambodian Church after genocide
French bishop led reincarnation of Cambodian Church after genocide
A brave nun makes a stand in Myanmar
A brave nun makes a stand in Myanmar

Latest News

Pope's plea as nine more protesters die in Myanmar
Mar 3, 2021
Why Pope Francis is pushing for universal basic income
Mar 3, 2021
Plea to release Pakistani rights activist
Mar 3, 2021
Global warming can be stopped
Mar 3, 2021
Filipino priest calls for blood plasma for Covid patients
Mar 3, 2021
Land rights of Bangladesh's indigenous people 'must be protected'
Mar 3, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Why Pope Francis is pushing for universal basic income
Mar 3, 2021
Global warming can be stopped
Mar 3, 2021
Shahbaz Bhatti: The legacy of Pakistan's modern-day martyr
Mar 2, 2021
Opposition to pandemic vaccine threatens Indonesia's recovery
Mar 1, 2021
Development trumps rights in authoritarian Laos
Mar 1, 2021

Features

French bishop led reincarnation of Cambodian Church after genocide
Mar 3, 2021
A brave nun makes a stand in Myanmar
Mar 2, 2021
Catholics pray for canonization of 'St. Paul of Korea'
Mar 2, 2021
Sam Rainsy sentenced to 25 years by Cambodian court
Mar 2, 2021
Catholics and Protestants unite in Bangladesh for gathering
Mar 1, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Sowing the seeds of the good life in Chiapas

Sowing the seeds of the good life in Chiapas

Myanmar Iraq on popes mind during general audience

Myanmar, Iraq on pope’s mind during general audience

Bishops counsel new DRCongo government on cabinet picks

Bishops counsel new DR-Congo government on cabinet picks
Papal trip to Iraq Qaraqosh longs for its lost sense of levity

Papal trip to Iraq: Qaraqosh longs for its lost sense of levity
Meet the lay woman who will speak for the Catholic bishops of Germany

Meet the lay woman who will speak for the Catholic bishops of Germany
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 3 March 2021

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 3 March 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the day: Thursday of the Second Week of Lent

Readings of the day: Thursday of the Second Week of Lent
Lord, grant us noble and generous hearts

Lord, grant us noble and generous hearts
May the persecution of Christians end in India

May the persecution of Christians end in India
Saint Casimir | Saint of the Day

Saint Casimir | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.