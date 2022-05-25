News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Indonesian police at center of Papua arson attacks row

Activists want answers amid suspicions that campaign targeting properties could be the work of security forces

The gutted office of the West Papua National Committee (KNPB) in Dogiyai district, Papua province, on May 23. (Photo supplied)

The gutted office of the West Papua National Committee (KNPB) in Dogiyai district, Papua province, on May 23. (Photo supplied)

UCA News reporter, Jakarta

By UCA News reporter, Jakarta

Published: May 25, 2022 07:12 AM GMT

Updated: May 25, 2022 07:34 AM GMT

Church activists in Indonesia are calling for a transparent investigation into a series of arson attacks targeting homes and other buildings in Papua province.

The attacks began when residents in predominantly Catholic Dogiyai district rejected plans to build a new police station, leading them to suspect the attacks could have been carried out by security forces.

Father Bernard Baru, chairman of the Augustinian Order of the Justice and Peace Commission in Papua, said police must reveal the mastermind and motive for the attacks that have destroyed various properties.

"The police must move quickly to investigate this case. It is urgent to eliminate suspicion among the various parties," he told UCA News on May 25. "The investigation must be carried out in a transparent manner where the results are made public." 

The arson attacks began on May 3, with several taking place on the night of May 22 and the early hours of May 23.

On May 22 at 10pm, a fire was reported at a house next to a police station in Moanemani, the district capital.

"It's a bit hard to understand why police haven't found the culprit yet despite them having happened since the beginning of the month and one of the fires being near their station"

A UCA News source said gunshots were heard and members of the security forces were reported to have thrown bullets onto the roofs of other residents' homes, triggering clashes between them and youths that saw a 23-year-old shot and wounded.

A few hours later, on May 23 at 2.30am. a fire engulfed a motorcycle repair shop, then at 3am a fire broke out at another house before a blaze was reported at 4am at the office of the West Papua National Committee (KNPB), a pro-independence organization.

Police said they are still trying to figure out the causes of the fires.

Meanwhile, Papuan police chief Mathius D. Fakhiri said on May 23 that additional officers had been deployed to the area to "take firm steps" to get to the bottom of the matter.

Father Baru said the spate of incidents raised many questions. "It's a bit hard to understand why police haven't found the culprit yet despite them having happened since the beginning of the month and one of the fires being near their station," he said.

Benny Goo, a Catholic activist, said residents suspect everything was related to their opposition to a plan to open another police station in the district, which he claimed was part of the heavy-handed approach to unrest Indonesia applies in Papua.

“It’s thought the arson is a coordinated campaign to be used as an excuse to open a new station,” he told UCA News.

Police have been silent about how their investigations have been going, Goo said.

Claims that the perpetrators were local groups are questioned considering that the targets included the homes of indigenous Papuans and the KNPB office, he added.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Punishment for selling Christian books devastates Chinese couple Punishment for selling Christian books devastates Chinese couple
Star power: How Jesuit spirituality gives rise to great scientists Star power: How Jesuit spirituality gives rise to great scientists
US cardinal urges Italian bishops to share sex abuse information US cardinal urges Italian bishops to share sex abuse information
Elderly must share life's wisdom with young, pope says Elderly must share life's wisdom with young, pope says
NGOs in Thailand protest draft law curtailing operations NGOs in Thailand protest draft law curtailing operations
Pope prays for US shooting victims, calls for stricter gun laws Pope prays for US shooting victims, calls for stricter gun laws
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Polands top bishop describes Vaticans view towards Russia as naive

Poland's top bishop describes Vatican’s view towards Russia as “naive”

Archbishop Stanislaw Gadecki, president of the Polish bishops' conference, says Vatican's attitude to Russia should be changed and made more mature

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.