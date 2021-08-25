X
Indonesia

Indonesian police arrest Christian YouTuber for blasphemy 

Convert draws widespread anger over anti-Islamic videos posted online

Konradus Epa

Konradus Epa, Jakarta

Published: August 25, 2021 07:43 AM GMT

Updated: August 25, 2021 07:47 AM GMT

Indonesian police arrest Christian YouTuber for blasphemy 

Christian YouTuber Muhammad Kace is seen here in this video grab.

Indonesian police have arrested a Christian YouTuber after a series of complaints were filed by Muslims accusing him of blasphemy.

Muhammad Kace, a former Muslim who converted to Christianity, is accused of insulting Islam and the Prophet Muhammad by claiming the prophet was “surrounded by devils and liars.”

The comments were uploaded on his YouTube channel on Aug. 23 and went viral.

“Kace was arrested in Bali,” said Agus Andrianto, head of the Criminal Investigation Unit of the National Police

He said police had discovered he had uploaded at least 400 videos on YouTube insulting Islam.  

"Muhammad is unknown by God and is only known by his followers because he is surrounded by devils," Kace reportedly said in his latest video.

He has insulted God, the Quran and the Prophet Muhammad, so there is a clear case against him

Kace, who used to be an Islamic cleric in West Java, reportedly began criticizing Islam after he was baptized a Christian in 2014.  

While a Muslim, he taught at an Islamic boarding school and went on the hajj pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia three times. 

Indonesia’s top Muslim clerical body, the Indonesian Ulema Council, called on people to let the law deal with Kace.

“He has insulted God, the Quran and the Prophet Muhammad, so there is a clear case against him,” the council’s deputy chief Ikhsan Abdullah told UCA News.

Religious affairs minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas condemned Kace, saying his videos amounted to hate speech and insults to religious symbols.

Philip Situmorang, spokesman of the Communion of Churches in Indonesia, said he hoped there would not be a backlash against Christians. 

“We hope there will be no repercussions and that society can remain in harmony,” he told UCA News. 

