X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Indonesian police arrest 17 Papuans at Jakarta protest  

Activists had gathered outside the US embassy to mark anniversary of deal giving Indonesia control over West Papua

Konradus Epa

Konradus Epa, Jakarta

Published: October 01, 2021 07:56 AM GMT

Updated: October 01, 2021 08:53 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Training Catholic priests for a changing world

Sep 30, 2021
2

Cambodia limits Festival of the Dead as Covid numbers spike

Sep 27, 2021
3

Hindu activists' deadline passes for church demolitions in India

Sep 27, 2021
4

Indian Catholics help Myanmar Christian refugees

Sep 27, 2021
5

Forced conversions a religious duty in Pakistan

Sep 27, 2021
6

Sri Lankan Buddhist monks want justice for Easter bombing victims

Sep 27, 2021
7

Indonesian prelate clarifies 'misleading' dam reports

Sep 28, 2021
8

No respite for persecuted Christians in conflict-torn Myanmar

Sep 28, 2021
9

Filipino chaplains become cooks to fight Covid-19

Sep 28, 2021
10

Dalit Christians fear for their lives in eastern India

Sep 29, 2021
Support UCA News
Indonesian police arrest 17 Papuans at Jakarta protest  

Police arrest a female protester outside the United States embassy in Jakarta on Sept. 30. (Photo supplied)

Indonesian police arrested 17 indigenous Papuan students and activists during a protest outside the US embassy in Jakarta.

The 13 men and four women were among dozens of people protesting on Sept. 30 to mark the 59th anniversary of the Rome Agreement, which they say deprived Papua of its independence following the end of Dutch colonial rule.

The United Nations-backed agreement, provisionally signed by the Netherlands, Indonesia and the United States in New York in August 1962, was confirmed on Sept. 30 that same year during another ceremony in Rome.

It transferred authority over West Papua from the Netherlands to Indonesia but included a guarantee that Papuans would be granted an “action of free choice” (referendum) to determine their political status.  

According to protesters, the agreement was immediately broken by Indonesia as it claimed West Papua was part of its territory, which was not what the agreement had stated. 

Jakarta police spokesman Hengki Haryadi confirmed the arrests, saying the protesters had gathered illegally. 

It was a peaceful demonstration which should have been respected.

"Emergency restrictions are still in place to prevent Covid-19 transmission, so mass activities are banned including demonstrations in public places," he said on Sept. 30.

Reports said the 17 were later released on Oct. 1 after questioning.

Ambrosius Mulait, a protester who avoided being arrested, said the 17 were manhandled and bundled into a van as soon as they arrived in front of the embassy. 

"We hadn’t even begun the protest but police forced the other protesters into the van," he told UCA News. 

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

He also claimed tear gas was used and several protesters were beaten. 

Several rights groups also accused police of adopting a heavy-handed approach, saying “the use of violence violates the law, and human rights, and shows a racist and discriminative mindset.”

Usman Hamid, executive director of Amnesty International Indonesia, said the use of force was unnecessary.

“It was a peaceful demonstration which should have been respected,” Hamid told UCA News.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Let the world see what's going on in Papua
Let the world see what's going on in Papua
Vietnam ends Covid-19 lockdown in Ho Chi Minh City
Vietnam ends Covid-19 lockdown in Ho Chi Minh City
Fighting rages despite unilateral ceasefire in Myanmar
Fighting rages despite unilateral ceasefire in Myanmar
Timor-Leste forum seeks ways to curb domestic violence
Timor-Leste forum seeks ways to curb domestic violence
Philippine election season 'circus' kicks off
Philippine election season 'circus' kicks off
Cambodia drops charges against youth leader
Cambodia drops charges against youth leader
Support Us

Latest News

Christians under attack across Asia
Oct 1, 2021
Let the world see what's going on in Papua
Oct 1, 2021
Vietnam ends Covid-19 lockdown in Ho Chi Minh City
Oct 1, 2021
Fighting rages despite unilateral ceasefire in Myanmar
Oct 1, 2021
Timor-Leste forum seeks ways to curb domestic violence
Oct 1, 2021
A Sri Lankan novena amid pandemic restrictions
Oct 1, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Let the world see what's going on in Papua
Oct 1, 2021
China's National Day is no cause for celebration
Oct 1, 2021
Training Catholic priests for a changing world
Sep 30, 2021
Catholic medics do God's work on the Covid-19 front line
Sep 30, 2021
Debate on 'love, narcotic jihad' in India has gone too far
Sep 28, 2021

Features

A Sri Lankan novena amid pandemic restrictions
Oct 1, 2021
Philippine election season 'circus' kicks off
Oct 1, 2021
Going to school is never too late for elderly Koreans
Sep 29, 2021
No respite for persecuted Christians in conflict-torn Myanmar
Sep 28, 2021
Forced conversions a religious duty in Pakistan
Sep 27, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
The popes dance with women in the Church

The pope's dance with women in the Church
Head of French bishops says abuse report will be devastating

Head of French bishops says abuse report will be devastating
We have messed up Earth

We have messed up Earth
Why seminaries today must change

Why seminaries today must change
Singapore university sets new research initiative on Catholicism in Asia

Singapore university sets new research initiative on Catholicism in Asia
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.