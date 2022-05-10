News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Indonesian podcaster faces backlash over gay couple episode

Deddy Corbuzier has apologized amid calls for a boycott from the country's conservatives

Indonesia's popular podcaster Deddy Corbuzier (right) with the gay couple, Indonesian Ragil Mahardika and German Frederik Vollert. (Photo: Instagram)

Ryan Dagur

By Ryan Dagur

Published: May 10, 2022 09:54 AM GMT

Updated: May 10, 2022 09:58 AM GMT

A popular Indonesian podcaster has been compelled to pull down an episode with a gay couple following a public backlash that included crude homophobic comments.

Deddy Corbuzier, whose YouTube channel boasts 18.6 million subscribers, removed the video featuring an interview with a married gay couple, Indonesian Ragil Mahardika and German Frederik Vollert, on May 10.

The video podcast, which was published under the title “Tutorial on being gay in Indonesia,” has been viewed more than six million times since it was uploaded on May 7.

But what followed was swift condemnation from homophobes, including religious authorities, and calls for boycotting Deddy’s podcasts with the hashtag #UnsubscribePodcastCorbuzier still trending on Twitter.

In response, Deddy posted an apology on his Instagram account and uploaded a new episode featuring an interview with Gus Miftah, a popular Islamic cleric credited with being his teacher and mentoring him when he converted to Islam from Catholicism.

Hendrika Mayora Victoria, a 35-year-old Catholic male-to-female transgender, said the strong negative reactions to the video were an indication that homophobia is still strong among Indonesians.

“One thing you have to remember … Ragil is not the only one. There are many other Ragils out there"

“Many people are not aware that this is a phenomenon that is all around us, that this is not something that comes from outside,” Hendrika told UCA News.

Homophobia was the trigger for rationalization of violence, stigma and rudeness towards lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) people, Hendrika added while emphasizing that even they are humans.

Deddy said in his apology that the video podcast did not mean that he supported the LGBT movement. “From the start, I said I didn't support LGBT activities. I only see them as human beings,” he clarified. “They are all around us and I personally don't feel I have the right to judge them.”

He further announced he was taking down the video. “I still believe they are human. Hope they will find a better way. Sorry to all,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ragil wrote on his Instagram account how he was used to such controversies having faced hatred throughout his life, especially since 2018, when he began to gain a following for documenting his life as a married gay man on social media.

He said he was not bothered by the negative comments on social media. “One thing you have to remember … Ragil is not the only one. There are many other Ragils out there,” he said, referring to the LGBT community.

“It could be your friends, best friend, family, or even your partner. You can turn a blind eye to us, but know that we live among you. Like it or not, we exist,” he added.

