News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Indonesian parliament urged to prevent rights violations

Rights activists and journalists want parliament to have transparent discussions on the revised criminal code

A handout photo of Indonesia's parliament on August 14, 2020

A handout photo of Indonesia's parliament on August 14, 2020. (Photo: AFP/Parliament)

Katharina R. Lestari, Jakarta

By Katharina R. Lestari, Jakarta

Published: July 07, 2022 10:30 AM GMT

Updated: July 07, 2022 12:32 PM GMT

Rights activists and journalists have called on Indonesia's House of Representatives to have a transparent deliberation on the final draft revision of its criminal code in order to prevent human rights violations.

The Law and Human Rights Ministry submitted the final draft revision of the criminal code containing 632 articles to parliament on July 6.

However, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in a statement on July 7 that the 2019 version of the draft law raised concerns that its provisions could violate the rights of women, religious minorities and LGBT people as well as rights to freedom of speech and association.

According to HRW, the bill can effectively censor the dissemination of information about contraception and criminalize some abortions “thereby setting back women and girls’ rights under international law to make their own choices about having children.”

HRW also said the bill, which does not specifically mention same-sex conduct since it is not legally recognized, can effectively make all same-sex conduct a criminal offense and can expand the 1965 blasphemy law.

“Ensuring that Indonesia’s long-awaited revised criminal code respects the rights and freedoms of all Indonesians means providing a reasonable opportunity for everyone to discuss and debate its provisions,” Phil Robertson, HRW’s deputy Asia director, said in the statement.

“The government should immediately release the latest text of the draft code and arrange sessions for public participation.”

Calling on the government not to rush consideration on the bill, he said “pursuing a path of transparency, consultation, and participation, with importance given to Indonesia’s international human rights obligations is the best way to ensure the new law works for the people rather than to repress them.”

Meanwhile, the Journalist Safety Committee, an association of 10 groups of journalists and rights activists, claimed that the government set a limit on public participation in the drafting process of the bill.

“This is a bad precedent. We must respond to this issue because journalists and the press industry will be affected by the bill in general.,” they said.

“We want transparency in its deliberation to ensure that freedom of the press is completely protected and journalists will not become victims of the bill’s catchall articles.”

They cited Articles 218 and 219 as examples.

Based on the bill, those found guilty of attacking the honor and dignity of the president and vice-president face imprisonment of up to 3.5 years and 4.5 years if committed using a technological device.

“We want the government and parliament to give a wide space to the public so that they can give input and constructive criticism,” they said.

“We want them to ensure that the bill guarantees freedom of the press and civil liberty as well as the freedom to expression, to gather and to speech which are guaranteed by the 1945 Constitution.”

Similarly, Azas Tigor Nainggolan, coordinator of the human rights desk of the Indonesian Bishops’ Commission for Justice and Peace and Pastoral for Migrant-Itinerant People, said any bill must uphold constitutional principles.

“If not, a judicial review is unavoidable. It means a legal product is questionable,” he told UCA News.

Echoing the rights activists and journalists, he urged parliament to hold a transparent deliberation of the bill in order to prevent problems in the future.

Yet, he said a new criminal code law “is urgently needed as the existing law dates back to the Dutch colonial era.”

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Vietnamese priests need to open hearts to religious Vietnamese priests need to open hearts to religious
Indonesian parliament urged to prevent rights violations Indonesian parliament urged to prevent rights violations
Bishops to assess Church’s influence in Philippine election Bishops to assess Church’s influence in Philippine election
Vatican envoy 'warned HK missioners of impending repression' Vatican envoy 'warned HK missioners of impending repression'
Sri Lankan religious leaders urge army to stop attacking citizens Sri Lankan religious leaders urge army to stop attacking citizens
Methodist university opens Korea’s largest Jesus sculpture park Methodist university opens Korea’s largest Jesus sculpture park
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Restored fresco in Iraq symbolizes Christianitys vulnerability

Restored fresco in Iraq symbolizes Christianity’s vulnerability

A 13th-century fresco is back in a Syriac Orthodox church in Qaraqosh in the Nineveh Plain, part of a restoration project that aims to make Christians aware of their precious heritage

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.