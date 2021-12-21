X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
NEW SERIES

The Changing Face of Asian Mission
Filipino Jesuits keep up mission on island of living dead

Indonesia

Indonesian parish gets church permit after 34-year wait

Catholics express gratitude to the governor for granting it a few days ahead of Christmas

Katharina Reny Lestari

Katharina R. Lestari, Jakarta

Published: December 21, 2021 08:50 AM GMT

Updated: December 21, 2021 09:43 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

'We are Pyongyang with better lighting'

Dec 20, 2021
2

Focus on Myanmar's people, not just Aung San Suu Kyi

Dec 21, 2021
3

More than 300 Christian cult members arrested in China

Dec 20, 2021
4

Clerics get away with child abuse in the Philippines

Dec 21, 2021
5

Justice eludes victims of Pakistan army school massacre

Dec 20, 2021
6

Omicron outbreak derails Thailand's reopening plan

Dec 21, 2021
7

The lamentable state of Thai academic freedom

Dec 20, 2021
8

Rights group asks Japan to stop training Myanmar army

Dec 20, 2021
9

Indian Jesuits bid to protect Father Stan's reputation

Dec 20, 2021
10

Indonesian cardinal urges fraternity this Christmas

Dec 20, 2021
Support UCA News
Indonesian parish gets church permit after 34-year wait

Jakarta governor Anies Rasyied Baswedan (green shirt) and Cardinal Ignatius Suharyo Hardjoatmodjo at the groundbreaking ceremony of the parish church in West Jakarta on Dec. 21. (Photo: Screengrab from Christ’s Peace Parish’s YouTube channel)

A parish in Indonesia’s Jakarta Archdiocese has finally received a building permit to construct a parish church after a 34-year struggle.

Jakarta governor Anies Rasyied Baswedan presented the permit to Christ’s Peace Parish in Tambora subdistrict during a groundbreaking ceremony on Dec. 21.

The event, which was also livestreamed on the parish’s YouTube channel, was attended by Cardinal Ignatius Suharyo Hardjoatmodjo of Jakarta as well as members of the Interfaith Communication Forum and several government officials.

“We come from different backgrounds but we are united by a common goal. We live here in this republic because we want justice and welfare, and that is exactly why we are here today. We witness the groundbreaking ceremony for this parish church,” Baswedan said in his speech.

“Unity must be maintained … We hope that people living around this parish will also feel at peace. Parishioners and local people will respect each other. When we talk about unity, we refer to unity which is beyond ceremonial and accidental events,” he added

Cardinal Suharyo expressed his gratitude that the permit was granted by the governor just a few days ahead of Christmas Day.

It moves us. Moreover, the permit is granted just a few days ahead of Christmas Day when Christians celebrate the birth of Jesus

“When Mr. Governor presents the permit, please see this as a mandate. A mandate for parishioners to play different roles in building various movements to promote fraternity,” the prelate said.

Sacred Heart Father Hironimus Ronny Dahua from Christ’s Peace Parish said parishioners had fought for the permit for 34 years.

“We had faced various experiences. But today, God sends you, Mr. Governor, to present and to take part in the groundbreaking ceremony. This is incredible,” he said.

“It moves us. Moreover, the permit is granted just a few days ahead of Christmas Day when Christians celebrate the birth of Jesus. And you proclaim the Good News prior to that,” the priest said.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Then Jesuit Archbishop Leo Sukoto of Jakarta established the parish in 1987. The parish, which was a mission station served by Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Parish in Gambir subdistrict, has held Sunday Masses and religious activities in a multipurpose hall belonging to a Catholic school foundation ever since due to lack of a building permit.

It was reported in 2013 that Christ’s Peace Parish was refused a permit after a now-banned hardline group, the Islamic Defenders Front, protested against the parish’s religious activities in the hall.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Myanmar refugees await urgent UN aid in Thailand
Myanmar refugees await urgent UN aid in Thailand
Myanmar junta arrests hundreds of jade traders at markets
Myanmar junta arrests hundreds of jade traders at markets
Local priests relish mission in Indonesia's Bethlehem
Local priests relish mission in Indonesia's Bethlehem
Focus on Myanmar's people, not just Aung San Suu Kyi
Focus on Myanmar's people, not just Aung San Suu Kyi
Bishops call for days of prayer for Philippine storm victims
Bishops call for days of prayer for Philippine storm victims
Timor-Leste court gives defrocked pedophile priest 12 years
Timor-Leste court gives defrocked pedophile priest 12 years
Support Us

Latest News

Despite setbacks, Vatican editorial defends trial procedures
Dec 22, 2021
Myanmar refugees await urgent UN aid in Thailand
Dec 22, 2021
Myanmar junta arrests hundreds of jade traders at markets
Dec 22, 2021
Local priests relish mission in Indonesia's Bethlehem
Dec 22, 2021
Focus on Myanmar's people, not just Aung San Suu Kyi
Dec 21, 2021
Bishops call for days of prayer for Philippine storm victims
Dec 21, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Focus on Myanmar's people, not just Aung San Suu Kyi
Dec 21, 2021
Clerics get away with child abuse in the Philippines
Dec 21, 2021
Every day is Covid Christmas
Dec 21, 2021
'We are Pyongyang with better lighting'
Dec 20, 2021
Letter from Rome: Hope and despair are contagious
Dec 20, 2021

Features

Local priests relish mission in Indonesia's Bethlehem
Dec 22, 2021
India's rich-poor divide is widening
Dec 21, 2021
Papuan rebels fight a war with only bows and arrows
Dec 21, 2021
Justice eludes victims of Pakistan army school massacre
Dec 20, 2021
The lamentable state of Thai academic freedom
Dec 20, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Catholics demand a say over whos their next bishop

Catholics demand a say over who’s their next bishop
Popes World Day of Peace message focuses on dialogue education work

Pope's World Day of Peace message focuses on dialogue, education, work

Traditionalist Catholics furious with Rome over Old Mass restrictions

Traditionalist Catholics furious with Rome over Old Mass restrictions
Euro president assures pope over Merry Christmas controversy

Euro president assures pope over “Merry Christmas” controversy
The First Christmas

The First Christmas
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.