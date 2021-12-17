Indonesian Omicron jitters prompt Christmas curbs

Konradus Epa, Jakarta
Updated: December 17, 2021 09:18 AM GMT
Wiku Adisasmito, the government spokesman on Covid-19, calls for churches in Indonesia to apply health protocols on Dec. 16. (Photo: Covid-19.go.id)
The Indonesian government has banned Christmas celebrations involving mass gatherings in public places and warned churches to implement stricter Covid-19 protocols when holding services.
The move follows the announcement of the country’s first Omicron case on Dec. 16 involving a cleaner at a hospital in Jakarta.
Wiku Adisasmito, the government’s Covid-19 spokesman, said the government does not want to implement an outright ban on church services, so each church should establish committees tasked with strictly implementing health protocols during Christmas Masses.
“This would also include limiting church attendances to 50 percent of capacity,” he said.
However, Christmas activities involving mass gatherings in public places such as carol concerts or events in shopping malls are banned.
Church spokeswoman Susiana Suwadie said Jakarta Archdiocese has asked Catholics to only attend Christmas Masses in their respective parishes.
“All parishes should commit to following the government regulation,” she told UCA News.
Philip Situmorang, spokesman of the Communion of Churches in Indonesia, said all churches will abide by the new rules.
“We have called for Christians to implement the health protocols and cooperate with the Church's task force on Covid-19,” he said.
….as we enter the last months of 2021, we are asking readers like you to help us keep UCA News free.
For the last 40 years, UCA News has remained the most trusted and independent Catholic news and information service from Asia. Every week, we publish nearly 100 news reports, feature stories, commentaries, podcasts and video broadcasts that are exclusive and in-depth, and developed from a view of the world and the Church through informed Catholic eyes.
Our journalistic standards are as high as any in the quality press; our focus is particularly on a fast-growing part of the world - Asia - where, in some countries the Church is growing faster than pastoral resources can respond to – South Korea, Vietnam and India to name just three.
And UCA News has the advantage of having in its ranks local reporters who cover 23 countries in south, southeast, and east Asia. We report the stories of local people and their experiences in a way that Western news outlets simply don’t have the resources to reach. And we report on the emerging life of new Churches in old lands where being a Catholic can at times be very dangerous.
With dwindling support from funding partners in Europe and the USA, we need to call on the support of those who benefit from our work.
Click here to find out the ways you can support UCA News. You can make a difference for as little as US$5…