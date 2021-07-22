X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Indonesian nuns do their bit amid Covid-19 surge

Sisters offer their formation house as an isolation center to ease pressure on overstretched hospitals

Ryan Dagur

Ryan Dagur, Jakarta

Published: July 22, 2021 04:43 AM GMT

Updated: July 22, 2021 08:27 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Bid launched for Timor-Leste's first Catholic university

Jul 19, 2021
2

Cut junta's lifelines to prevent Myanmar's total collapse

Jul 22, 2021
3

Slave labor shames India's claims of progressive development

Jul 21, 2021
4

Legislators must end Philippines' child sex shame

Jul 19, 2021
5

Why is Pope Francis concerned about Lebanon?

Jul 19, 2021
6

Vietnamese Redemptorist bravely sacrificed himself for the Church

Jul 19, 2021
7

Indian Jesuits brace for fallout of US pullout in Afghanistan

Jul 21, 2021
8

Indonesia becomes Asia's Covid epicenter

Jul 19, 2021
9

Filipino lawyer shoots down Duterte's immunity bid

Jul 19, 2021
10

Thais facing poverty and ruin as Covid-19 surges

Jul 21, 2021
Support UCA News
Be part of the media network of UCA News!
Indonesian nuns do their bit amid Covid-19 surge

Volunteers who will work at the Syantikara Shelter owned by the Sisters of Charity of St. Charles Borromeo in Yogyakarta are briefed by a doctor. (Photo supplied)

Indonesian nuns are to provide free shelter for Covid-19 patients amid concerns about health facilities struggling to treat an increasing number of patients in a recent surge that has seen the country record the highest death rate in the world.

The Sisters of Charity of St. Charles Borromeo have converted their formation house in the Yogyakarta Special Region’s Sleman district into a shelter that will start taking patients on Aug. 1.

Sister Birgitta Diah Juliati, the shelter’s secretary, said the move was in response to Semarang Archdiocese's call for religious congregations to take an active part in responding to the worsening Covid-19 crisis.

“The purpose of this shelter is to reduce the burden on hospitals and the state budget. The priority is for health workers who need an independent isolation place and the surrounding community who have limited facilities for self-isolation at home and who are experiencing economic difficulties," she said.

Called the Syantikara Shelter, it can accommodate 164 people in 82 rooms. Each room is equipped with bathroom facilities, an area for washing and drying clothes and independent health monitoring equipment.

Sister Juliati said 180 volunteers from various interfaith groups and Islamic and Catholic educational institutions in Yogyakarta will help run it.

If there is a decline in a patient's condition while undergoing self-isolation at the shelter, they will be referred to a Covid-19 referral hospital for further treatment

"They include doctors, nurses and volunteers for cleaning, administration, logistics, nutrition and other services," she told UCA News on July 21.

Dr. Triputro Nugroho, who will head up treatment at the shelter, hopes it can help answer the need for safe isolation places and offer better treatment for asymptomatic patients and those with mild symptoms.

"If there is a decline in a patient's condition while undergoing self-isolation at the shelter, they will be referred to a Covid-19 referral hospital for further treatment," he said.

Archbishop Robertus Rubiyatmoko of Semarang said it will be the first shelter belonging to a religious congregation that will open to the public.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

"The shelter is very ready because it is supported by medical personnel, volunteers, the surrounding community and local government," he told UCA News.

He said he was encouraging priests and religious in his archdiocese to find ways to ease burdens and pain caused by the Covid-19 crisis, which has worsened dramatically since May with a surge in cases that has overwhelmed hospitals despite the number of beds having been increased.

In Yogyakarta alone, the bed occupancy rate for non-critical patients had reached 90.21 percent and 88.8 percent for critical patients, according to government spokesman Ditya Nanaryo Aji.

“This is exacerbated by the increasing difficulty in obtaining oxygen cylinders, other medical equipment and medicines. As a result, many patients are dying," Archbishop Rubiyatmoko said.

In this way, we show and manifest the face of God's mercy and continue the struggle of Jesus who came into the world to seek and save those in distress

The prelate said Catholics should be involved in overcoming these problems through interfaith cooperation.

"In this way, we show and manifest the face of God's mercy and continue the struggle of Jesus who came into the world to seek and save those in distress," he said.

As of July 22, Indonesia had recorded 2.95 million cases with 76,200 deaths. The number of new infections currently stands at over 45,000 each day, with a daily death toll of more than 1,000, more than any other country in the world.

In a desperate effort to curb cases, President Joko Widodo has extended an emergency lockdown in Java and Bali until July 25, while governments in other regions have taken similar measures.

Also Read

First La Vang shrine in US gathers thousands of Vietnamese
First La Vang shrine in US gathers thousands of Vietnamese
Gunmen shoot dead radio commentator in Philippines
Gunmen shoot dead radio commentator in Philippines
Myanmar bishop dedicated to spiritual nourishment dies of Covid
Myanmar bishop dedicated to spiritual nourishment dies of Covid
New Vietnam deacons expected to bring salvation
New Vietnam deacons expected to bring salvation
Cut junta's lifelines to prevent Myanmar's total collapse
Cut junta's lifelines to prevent Myanmar's total collapse
Philippine lawmakers join Covid lockdown calls
Philippine lawmakers join Covid lockdown calls

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Time for Asian churches to help flood-hit Germans
Jul 22, 2021
First La Vang shrine in US gathers thousands of Vietnamese
Jul 22, 2021
Gunmen shoot dead radio commentator in Philippines
Jul 22, 2021
Dalit, tribal students face struggle in Indian schools
Jul 22, 2021
Myanmar bishop dedicated to spiritual nourishment dies of Covid
Jul 22, 2021
Fresh hopes for peace in India's Nagaland
Jul 22, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Time for Asian churches to help flood-hit Germans
Jul 22, 2021
Cut junta's lifelines to prevent Myanmar's total collapse
Jul 22, 2021
Celebrating Eid in Pakistan as Taliban terror threat rises
Jul 21, 2021
Thais facing poverty and ruin as Covid-19 surges
Jul 21, 2021
Thank you, dear Father Stan, you will live forever
Jul 20, 2021

Features

New Vietnam deacons expected to bring salvation
Jul 22, 2021
Slave labor shames India's claims of progressive development
Jul 21, 2021
Solidarity takes over amid Indonesia's Covid-19 crisis
Jul 20, 2021
Korean Bible study groups promote culture of love and life
Jul 20, 2021
Struggling to breathe in coup-hit Myanmar
Jul 19, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Miami Beach parish provides presence in aftermath of building collapse

Miami Beach parish provides presence in aftermath of building collapse
Cardinal Monsengwo buried with state honors

Cardinal Monsengwo buried with state honors
Restricting the Old Mass The Church is not an archipelago

Restricting the Old Mass: "The Church is not an archipelago"
Spanish monks living on borrowed time

Spanish monks living on borrowed time
Nathalie Becquart explains synodality

Nathalie Becquart explains synodality
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Thursday 22 July 2021

Mass on Demand – Thursday 22 July 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the day: Friday of the Sixteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the day: Friday of the Sixteenth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, You have the message of eternal life

Lord, You have the message of eternal life
Let all proclaim that our God brings us out of slavery

Let all proclaim that our God brings us out of slavery
Saint Bridget | Saint of the Day

Saint Bridget | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.